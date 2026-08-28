7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV and more (Aug. 28-30)

August slipped away into a moment in time; somehow, here we are at the last weekend of the month. Before summer officially clocks out, there are plenty of new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more of the best streaming services.

As Tom’s Guide’s streaming editor, I watch TV and movies for a living, so I’ve already done the scrolling and sorting for you. This weekend's watchlist is led by “The Whisper Man,” a creepy mystery thriller starring Adam Scott and Robert De Niro. If you're in the mood for one last summer fling, "The Last Sunrise" is a sun-drenched steamy romance set in the Mediterranean.

On the TV side, “Dark Matter” returns for a second season of sci-fi thrills, “Leanne” is back with more family comedy, and “Adults” delivers another dose of messy twentysomething life. So whether you’re hanging on to summer by your fingernails or ready to let it go, there’s something worth queueing up this weekend. Check out my watchlist, ranked by must-watch-ness.

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Kelly Woo Managing editor, streaming Kelly recently reviewed "Ted Lasso" season 4 and "Silo" season 3, and watched "Furious," "Married at First Sight" and "Don't Say Good Luck."

1. 'The Whisper Man' (Netflix)

The Whisper Man | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller

Runtime: 1 hour 51 min

What it’s about: When his 8-year-old son is abducted, widowed crime writer Tom Kennedy (Adam Scott) has little choice but to call his estranged father, retired detective Pete Willis (Robert De Niro). The catch: Pete already caught the serial killer connected to the case years ago. So either the Whisper Man has found a way to operate from prison, or they’ve got a copycat on their hands

Why it’s worth your time: A creepy playground rhyme, a child-snatching serial killer and a deeply uncomfortable father-son reunion? Pretty solid thriller ingredients. But the real draw is the pairing of De Niro and Scott as a father and son trying to solve a kidnapping while barely managing to speak to each other.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. ‘Dark Matter’ season 2 (Apple TV)

Dark Matter — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

Available now: 1 episode (53 min)

What it’s about: Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) and his family have finally found a universe where they can try to live a normal life. Naturally, that doesn't last. Jason's obsession with the Box grows, Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) becomes increasingly suspicious of their new reality and Charlie (Oakes Fegley) just wants his family to stop moving between dimensions. Meanwhile, Amanda (Alice Braga) and Ryan (Jimmi Simpson) are still looking for a way home.

Why it’s worth your time: Season 1 turned the multiverse into a genuinely nerve-racking family drama, and season 2 doubles down on the consequences. The sci-fi gets bigger, but the hook is still existential: What if you could see every version of the life you didn't choose?

Where to watch: Apple TV

3. 'The Last Sunrise' (Prime Video)

The Last Sunrise - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic drama

Runtime: 1 hour 43 min

What it’s about: College student Ry (Maia Reficco) heads to Mallorca with her overprotective mother (Eva Longoria), hoping for a summer escape despite the chronic illness that has upended her life. Then she meets Julián (Fernando Lindez), a handsome local who convinces her to live in the moment. Naturally, complications follow: Ry’s health worsens, her mother’s hotel empire has designs on Julián’s family property, and everyone has secrets.

Why it’s worth your time: If you just want to watch a summer romance between beautiful people play out against a backdrop of crystalline water, sun-drenched cobblestone streets and a little bit of nudity, this is the movie for you. Where to watch: Prime Video

4. ‘Adults’ season 2 (FX and Hulu)

Adults | Season 2 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Ensemble comedy

Available now: 8 episodes (about 25 min each)

What it's about: Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao) and Anton (Owen Thiele) are back under the same roof, still attempting the deceptively difficult task of becoming functional adults. This season brings workplace woes, family baggage, questionable decisions and a potentially explosive romantic complication involving two roommates.

Why it's worth your time: "Adults" understands that adulting is hard. The comedy mines the tiny crises that pop up in work, friendship and dating while making it clear why these five continue to live together.

Where to watch: Hulu

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5. ‘The Undeclared War’ season 2 (Peacock)

The Undeclared War Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Political thriller

Available now: 6 episodes (about 45 min each)

What it’s about: Four years after the first season’s Russian cyberattack nearly sent Britain to war, GCHQ is still picking up the pieces. Danny Patrick (Simon Pegg), now at the center of the action, discovers that the agency has a mole, just as a new malware threat begins targeting the British government. Because apparently one national security crisis wasn’t enough.

Why it’s worth your time: Season 2 swaps some of the first season’s tech-heavy exposition for sharper political intrigue and a much more personal story. There’s a mole hunt, international maneuvering and so much suspicion on all sides.

Where to watch: Peacock

6. ‘Leanne’ season 2 (Netflix)

Leanne: Season 2 | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sitcom

Available now: 10 episodes (about 22 minutes each)

What it's about: Leanne (Leanne Morgan) is still figuring out post-divorce life, but now she has another problem: Her aging parents move in. With her sister Carol (Kristen Johnston) in her corner, Leanne navigates caregiving, dating, family squabbles and the indignities of getting older.

Why it's worth your time: "Leanne" has no interest in pretending midlife is some serene era of wisdom and linen pants. Instead, it finds humor in the messier stuff, like realizing your family can be both your biggest headache and your best support system. Plus, season 2 brings guest stars including Lainey Wilson, Jaime Pressly and Billy Gardell.

Where to watch: Netflix

7. ‘Stamptown’ (Netflix)

Genre: Variety comedy special

Runtime: 1 hour

What it’s about: Zach Zucker’s clown alter ego, Jack Tucker, presides over a variety show where stand-up, circus acts, magic, music and general theatrical weirdness are thrown into one gloriously unstable blender.

Why it’s worth your time: If conventional stand-up has started to feel a little too, well, conventional, "Stamptown" is the antidote. It’s unpredictable, ridiculous and packed with performers who revel in being weird.

Where to watch: Netflix

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