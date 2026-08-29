5 best new movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock and more (August 29-30)

Between the loss of Dolly Parton and Tim Curry, it's been one hell of a week. Thankfully, there's always plenty of new movies to watch on the best streaming services to drown our sorrows. Leading the pack this week is a glossy new romantic drama called "The Last Sunrise" on Prime Video for a sunny summer send-off.

Also on Prime Video, you'll find the time-hopping German comedy "Back to the 90s," which should deliver a heaping dose of nostalgia for anyone whose knees snap, crackle and pop these days (guilty). Over on Netflix, you'll find Robert DeNiro and "Severance" star Adam Scott in a serial killer thriller "The Whisper Man," and Peacock just got a moody horror movie "The Woman in the Yard." As for me, I'll be watching "Hadestown: The Musical" on paid video-on-demand platforms since I missed it in theaters.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best new movies on streaming to watch this weekend.

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'The Last Sunrise' (Prime Video)

The Last Sunrise - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

It's been a rough week, and a soapy YA romance seems like just the thing to chase the blues away. Based on Anna Todd's best-selling novel of the same name, it stars Maia Reficco as Oriah "Ry" Pera, a 22-year-old college student dealing with chronic health issues. When she joins her mother (Eva Longoria) on a work trip to Mallorca for a summer escape, her world is turned upside-down by a charming young local fisherman (Fernando Lindez).

"The Last Sunrise" absolutely captures the feeling of summer, thanks to its golden-hour lighting and sun-soaked setting. While the story and central romance ultimately fall short, it still delivers a few genuinely emotional, tear-jerking moments. If you're looking for an easy-to-follow love story to watch this weekend, "The Last Sunrise" should scratch that itch.

Watch "The Last Sunrise" on Prime Video now

'The Whisper Man' (Netflix)

The Whisper Man | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Between this and "Hokum," Adam Scott is really getting to stretch his legs as a horror movie protagonist this year. Adapted from Alex North’s bestselling novel, "The Whisper Man" stars Scott as crime novelist Tom Kennedy, who's still reeling from the death of his wife when he decides to move to a new city with his 8-year-old son, Jake (Acston Luca Porto), hoping the fresh start will help them both heal.

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But when Jake is suddenly kidnapped, Tom’s world falls apart all over again. Desperate to find his son, Tom turns to his estranged father, veteran detective Pete Willis (Robert De Niro), for help. Their investigation leads them to a chilling suspect: The Whisper Man, a notorious serial killer whom Pete put behind bars years ago.

Watch "The Whisper Man" on Netflix now

'Hadestown: The Musical' (PVOD)

Hadestown: The Musical Official Trailer (2026) - YouTube Watch On

After a historic box office run, "Hadestown: The Musical" is finally on PVOD, and for once, I think that $19 rental fee is worth it. As far as I'm concerned, every hit musical should be getting the "Hamilton" treatment, and with "Hadestown" topping $20 million during its limited theatrical run, I feel more justified than ever.

This Tony Award-winning Hadestown puts a fresh spin on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, with real-life married couple Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada starring as the lovestruck musician and the young woman searching for a better life. Patrick Page, Amber Gray, and André De Shields — the latter of whom won a Tony for his performance — play the Greek gods Hades, Persephone, and Hermes, respectively. All five actors originated their roles in the Broadway production and reunite for the pro-shot, alongside members of the West End "Hadestown" cast.

Buy or rent "Hadestown: The Musical" on Amazon or Apple now

'Back to the 90s (Prime Video)

Back To The 90's - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

For a healthy dose of nostalgia this weekend, look no further than "Back to the 90s." This German-language comedy follows five best friends — Matteo (Julien Brown), Jonas (Tim Schäcker), Chris (Luis Freitag), Ben (Jacob Rott) and Oliver (Bene Schulz) — who are on the verge of their big break as a boy band. Just as their childhood dream is about to be realized, one of them suddenly decides he wants out.

As if that weren't bad enough, the group gets unexpectedly transported — by elevator, naturally — back to 1995. Cue the fish-out-of-water moments as they navigate they days of analog past, repair their bond, and figure out what it actually takes to make it as a band.

Watch "Back to the 90s" on Prime Video now

'The Woman in the Yard' (Peacock)

The Woman In The Yard | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

After haunting my nightmares with "The Shallows" and "House of Wax," director Jaume Collet-Serra brings a more cerebral style of horror with "The Woman in the Yard," a moody descent into madness that can be summed up in one sentence: "Get off my lawn!"

"Till" actress Danielle Deadwyler stars as Ramona, a mother struggling to care for her two children after the sudden loss of her husband. Since she lives in an isolated, half-renovated farmhouse, she's understandably freaked out when a mute woman covered head to toe in black appears in her yard. Especially when the stranger breaks her silence with a chilling message: "Today’s the day." Each scare skillfully builds the film's central mystery for a payoff that feels as genuinely satisfying as it is haunting.

Watch "The Woman in the Yard" on Peacock now

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