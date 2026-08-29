New on HBO Max in September 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch this month

We're on the verge of a brand-new month — and a whole other season, for that matter — which means that, yes, we will soon be saying goodbye to our swimsuits and sandals, but also a happy hello to a fresh batch of new titles on the top streaming services. (And honestly, autumn is so much better than summer when it comes to settling in on the couch for a great new show or movie.)

HBO Max, in particular, has an exceptionally exciting slate of new films and high-profile series joining its streaming library in September 2026, from a music docuseries centered on a hip-hop juggernaut to a sex comedy helmed by one of Ireland's funniest folks. On the film end of things, we've got the streaming premiere of buzzy horror movie "Backrooms as well as the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led action thriller "Fuze," while TV fans can enjoy the new prequel series to German crime drama "4 Blocks."

Below, we give our top recommendations for what's new on HBO Max in September, followed by a comprehensive list of every title arriving on the service throughout the month.

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New on HBO Max in September 2026: Top picks

'Fuze'

Fuze Trailer #1 (2026) - YouTube Watch On

British hunks Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James go head-to-head in this action thriller from director David Mackenzie. When an unexploded World War II-era bomb is discovered at a busy London construction site, forcing a citywide evacuation, bomb disposal commander Will Tranter (Taylor-Johnson) is brought in to manage the near-crisis. At the same time, criminal mastermind Karalis (James) exploits the chaos and street closures to pull off a heist at a nearby bank.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, critics praised the 2025 title as "a stylish thriller with energy, craft, and twists to spare," that "unapologetically [leans] into its own pulpy excess."

Stream on HBO Max from September 4

'JAŸ-Z IN 8'

JAŸ-Z In 8 | Official Teaser | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

JAŸ-Z is having a busy 2026: This year marks the 30th anniversary of the hip-hop icon's landmark debut album “Reasonable Doubt,” as well as the 25th anniversary of his genre-defining sixth studio album "The Blueprint." So it's a fitting time to check in with Jay, the performer, but also Shawn Carter, the man, which is exactly what this eight-part docuseries sets out to do.

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Sitting down with longtime friend, producer, and director Rick Rubin, JAŸ-Z will delve into the lyrics, stories, life experiences, and creative process behind the iconic tracks (“99 Problems,” “Brooklyn’s Finest,” “4:44,” and so on) that have cemented him as one of rap's greatest figures for the past three decades. Two new episodes will debut weekly through October 9.

Stream on HBO Max from September 18

'Youth'

Youth | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Irish actress-writer Sharon Horgan — who has been cracking us up for years with funny series like "Pulling," "Catastrophe" and "Bad Sisters" — leads this new HBO comedy as Alex, a London literary agent and 50-year-old divorcee searching for sex and love whilst caring for her ailing parents and parenting her grown son (Aran Murphy, IRL son of Cillian).

"Youth" will premiere with the first two episodes on Sunday, September 20 at 10 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max, followed by one episode weekly. The cast also includes Sharlene Whyte, Rupert Friend and Robbie Gee.

Stream on HBO Max from September 20

‘Backrooms’

Backrooms | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

One of summer's biggest movies, "Backrooms," arrives on HBO Max on September 25 for everyone who missed the psychological horror film in theaters. Directed by internet creator Kane Parsons (known online as Kane Pixels) and based on his viral YouTube found-footage series, the freaky flick follows Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a struggling furniture owner who discovers a strange, hidden doorway that leads into a seemingly infinite labyrinth of liminal, physics-defying spaces.

Worried about her patient, Clark's therapist Mary (Renate Reinsve) follows him down into the confounding alternate dimension and soon has to confront her own psychological undoing.

Stream on HBO Max from September 25

'4 Blocks Zero'

4 Blocks Zero | World Teaser | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The German crime drama "4 Blocks" ran for three seasons between May 2017 and November 2019. Now this prequel delves even further into that universe, taking us to 1990s Berlin amid the early days of the Hamady family, long before they became that city's most influential clan.

Malik Hamady (Rami Fadel Khalaf) has been focused on ensuring a better life for his four children and mother-in-law since fleeing Lebanon. But the release of his brother-in-law Ibrahim (Tariq Al-Saies) after eight years in prison triggers a chain reaction that draws the whole family into Berlin's dangerous criminal underworld.

Stream on HBO Max from September 25

Everything new on HBO Max in September 2026

September 1

42nd Street

A Clockwork Orange

A Streetcar Named Desire

All Through the Night

American Made

April in Paris

Baby Doll

Battle Circus

Beetlejuice

Billy Rose's Jumbo

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Blumhouse's Truth or Dare

Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Unrated Director's Cut

Breaking In

Breaking In - Unrated

Cabin in the Sky

Camelot (1967)

Carrie (1976)

Cocktail

Dames

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Eyes Wide Shut

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Full Metal Jacket

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Grudge Match

In the Good Old Summertime

Interview with the Vampire

It's Always Fair Weather

Jamboree!

Jupiter's Darling

Knute Rockne: All American

Les Miserables (2012)

Lili

Little Fockers

Lullaby of Broadway

Magnolia

MaXXXine

Men (2022)

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Misery

Miss Congeniality

Mission: Impossible (1996)

My Favorite Spy

Neptune's Daughter

Night and Day

On Moonlight Bay

Panama Hattie

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

Presenting Lily Mars

Rain Man

Risky Business

Royal Wedding

Saltburn

Selena

Sing Street

Speed

Summer Stock

Taken 2

Taken 2: Extended Out

Talk To Me (2023)

That's Dancing!

The Age of Adaline

The Americanization of Emily

The Craft

The Final Destination (2009)

The Firm

The Harvey Girls

The Last Samurai

The Maltese Falcon

The Outsiders

The Revenant

The Sea Hawk (1940)

The Student Prince

To Please a Lady

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

War of the Worlds (2005)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Zombieland (2009)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)



September 2

1000-lb Sisters, Season 9 (TLC)



September 3

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 43 (Food Network)

Botched Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)



September 4

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 12 (Magnolia Network)

Fuze



September 6

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 11 (Travel Channel)



September 7

Collision, Season 1 (Max Original)

OJ Unseen: Exploitation of Evil, Season 1 (ID)



September 8

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 9 (Discovery)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Season 2



September 9

Bobby Flay's The Line, Season 1 (Food Network)



September 10

A Killer Story (HBO Original)

Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2A (DC)

Save My Skin, Season 6 (TLC)



September 11

House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 216 (HGTV)



September 12

AEW Special Events

Ready Jet Cook, Season 3 (Food Network)



September 13

Have I Got News For You, Season 5 (CNN Original)



September 14

Halloween Wars, Season 16 (Food Network)



September 15

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)



September 16

A Very Haunted Renovation, Season 1 (HGTV)

Toxic, Season 2 (ID)



September 17

Body Cam, Season 11 (ID)

Half My Size, Season 1 (TLC)



September 18

JAŸ-Z In 8 (HBO Original)

Saman The Hidden Truth (Saman La Verità Nascosta), Season 1



September 19

Batwheels, Season 3E (Cartoon Network)

Cautiva, Season 1

Scariest House in America, Season 3 (HGTV)



September 20

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9H (Cartoon Network)

Youth, Season 1 (HBO Original)



September 22

Siren: The Voices Of Shelley Beattie (HBO Original)



September 23

House Shock, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Meg (2018)



September 24

How to Catch a Dirtbag, Season 1 (Discovery)

The Plot Thickens, Season 7 (TCM)



September 25

4 Blocks Zero, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Backrooms (A24)

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 55 (Food Network)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 262 (HGTV)

Paolo, Season 1 (HBO Original)

The Good Spirit: Behind the Doors of the Opus Dei (HBO Original)



September 27

Totally Spies, Season 7C



September 29

90 Day: The Last Resort: Between the Sheets, Season 3 (TLC)

Decades in Sports, Season 1 (CNN Original)

Miller Night Football (HBO Original)



September 30

Unmasking a Monster: Aileen Wuornos, Season 1 (ID)

Live sports

**Live Sports available only on select plans. Plan availability varies by subscription provider. Check with your subscription provider for details. Select games available and blackouts may apply.

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.

MLB

September 1

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30p.m.



September 8

1 Regular Season Game



September 15

1 Regular Season Game



September 22

1 Regular Season Game



Savannah Banana’s

September 11

Party Animals vs Bananas, 7 p.m.



NASCAR

September 5

Darlington P&Q 4 p.m.



September 12

WWT Raceway P&Q 3:30 p.m.



September 18

Bristol, Speedway 4:30 p.m.



September 26

Kansas Speedway, 10 a.m.



FIBA Women’s World Cup

September 4

Japan vs. Mali, 5:30 a.m.

Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 5:30 a.m.

United States vs. China, 8 a.m.

Korea vs. Nigeria, 8:30 a.m.

Belgium vs. Turkey, 11:30 a.m.

Spain vs. Germany, 11 a.m.

Czechia vs. Italy, 2:15 p.m.



September 5

Mali vs. Spain, 5:30 a.m.

Nigeria vs. Hungary, 8:15 a.m.

Germany vs. Japan, 11:45 a.m.

France vs. Korea, 2:30 p.m.



September 6

Turkey vs. Australia, 5:30 a.m.

China vs. Czechia, 8:30 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Belgium, 11:30 a.m.

Italy vs. United States, 2:30 p.m.



September 7

Belgium vs. Australia, 5:30 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Turkey, 5:30 a.m.

Nigeria vs. France, 8:15 a.m.

Hungary vs. Korea, 8:30 a.m.

Japan vs. Spain, 11:30 a.m.

Germany vs. Mali, 11:45 a.m.

United States vs. Czechia, 2:30 p.m.

Italy vs. China, 2:45 p.m.



September 8

2 Quarterfinal Qualifier games



September 9

2 Quarterfinal Qualifier games



September 10

Quarterfinal #1, 5:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal #2, 8:15 a.m.

Quarterfinal #3, 11:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal #4, 2:30 p.m.



September 12

Semifinal #1, 10:15 a.m.

Semifinal #2, 1:45 p.m.



September 13

3rd Place, 10:15 a.m.

Gold Medal Game, 1:45 p.m.



U.S. Soccer

September 26

USMNT vs Peru, 4:30 p.m.



September 29

USMNT vs Chile, 8 p.m.



NHL on TNT

September 25

Preseason matchup, TBD



September 30

Opening night, TBD

These lists are provided by HBO and may not be comprehensive. These lists are subject to change at any point.

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