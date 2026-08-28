3 best new to Prime Video shows you should binge-watch this weekend (August 28-30)

How is September almost here? Soon summer will continue on only in our hearts and lingering sun burns. Prime Video released a few new movies this week, including the German-comedy "Back to the '90s" and the young adult romantic drama "The Last Sunrise" that's guaranteed to break your heart, but it's slim pickings on the TV front.

Thankfully, August has been a banner month for TV releases on Prime Video, so there's still plenty of bingeworthy shows to catch up on this weekend. With so many shows to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down what to watch next. That's why I'm rounding up the best of the bunch to help you skip the scrolling and get to streaming. Of everything added, these are the three worth adding to your watchlist: Alan Ritchson's high-octane return in "Reacher" season 4, the messy YA drama "Sterling Point" that has everyone buzzing, and the surprisingly wholesome crossover episode you never expected, "The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls."

For even more recommendations on what to watch, check out Prime Video's September line-up. So without further ado, here are the three best new to Prime Video shows to binge this weekend.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

'Reacher' season 4

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is back in Philadelphia, where he gets caught up in a deadly conspiracy after witnessing a woman (Karen Kwong-Chip) kill herself on the subway. Before she dies, she appears to slip something to Reacher, putting him in the crosshairs of federal agents and the CIA. As he digs into the woman's background, it leads back to some ugly truths that incriminate not only the top brass, but those closest to him.

Why you should watch it: Season 4 of this viral crime thriller (which adapts Lee Child’s "Gone Tomorrow") delivers everything fans have come to expect — and much of that success boils down to Alan Ritchson, who proves yet again to be a pitch perfect Reacher. We're halfway into the season now, but there's still plenty of time to catch up before the finale. And after Wednesday's bombshell ending, it's shaping up to be a season unlike any other.

Stream "Reacher" on Prime Video now

'Sterling Point'

Sterling Point - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: "Sterling Point" is a grounded YA mystery drama starring Ella Rubin as Annie Jacobson, a 17-year-old who unexpectedly inherits a remote island in Canada from her estranged grandfather. Determined to figure out why he left the property to her, she secretly travels there and begins to investigate her family's past. But as she unearths secrets that maybe should have stayed buried, she finds herself caught in a love triangle and discovers that a local girl named Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle) may have a surprising connection to her own family.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why you should watch it: "Sterling Point" debuted with a strong 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been getting plenty of buzz online — enough to secure a second season, as Prime Video confirmed this week. This messy coming-of-age drama is an easy show to get lost in, and with just eight episodes, it’s practically tailor-made to suck up a lazy weekend.

Watch "Sterling Point" on Prime Video now

'The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls'

The Chosen in the Wild With Bear Grylls - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: The famous survivalist Bear Grylls takes Jesus and his followers on some grueling adventures through the Utah desert. Well, sort of. Rather, he's joined by the actors who play them in "The Chosen," the hit series about the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth. Showrunner Dallas Jenkins also joins in the final episode to suffer through his share of trials and tribulations. While they're braving the wilderness, they open up about faith and the challenges they’ve faced in conversations that feel surprisingly natural given the reality show set-up.

Why you should watch it: This show feels made in a lab for men with religious trauma, and that's not a dig — I'm married to one and recommended it to him. It's not particularly challenging or deep, instea soothing watch to throw on in the background that's surprisingly wholesome at moments. Its focus on men being open and vulnerable about their feelings gives it more substance than the typical Bear Grylls survival show you might expect.

Stream "The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls" on Prime Video now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.