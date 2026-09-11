10 new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and more (Sept. 11-13)

Fall is approaching, and that guarantees one thing: New movies and TV shows are dropping like ripe apples. So, there's plenty to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock and the rest of the best streaming services.

As Tom’s Guide’s streaming editor, I watch TV and movies for a living, and I’ve done the hard part for you: sorting through this week’s new arrivals and ranking them by what's actually worth your time. Making the list is season 2 of “The Paper,” with “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” back for a fifth season and Jason Statham's high-seas thriller “Mutiny” making waves. There’s also the live-action “Moana” for some tropical adventures and “One Night Only Movie” for rom-com escapism.

Whatever your mood, this weekend’s lineup has something for everybody. Here’s my watchlist, ranked from "must see" to "maybe later."

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Kelly Woo Managing editor, streaming Kelly is currently watching "Lanterns," "Ted Lasso" and "Practical Magic" (again, ahead of the sequel).

1. ‘The Paper’ season 2 (Peacock)

The Paper Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Workplace comedy

Available now: 10 episodes (about 25 min each)

What it's about: The Toledo Truth Teller is riding high after its Ohio Journalism Awards sweep, but editor-in-chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) has bigger ambitions. There’s also the small matter of his secret romance with reporter Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei), which could become the newsroom’s juiciest story yet.

Why it’s worth your time: "The Paper" has figured out its own, unique place in "The Office" universe. Season 2 brings back the wonderfully oddball newsroom ensemble for more questionable reporting decisions, workplace scheming and romantic entanglements.

Where to stream: Peacock

2. ‘Call My Agent! The Movie’ (Netflix)

Call My Agent! The Movie | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1h 59m

What it's about: Five years after the ASK talent agency imploded, Andréa Martel (Camille Cottin) is directing her first feature when her leading man drops out days before filming. She turns to former colleague Noémie (Laure Calamy), now a producer, and reunites the old ASK gang to save the project. They’ll have to battle celebrity egos, professional betrayals, a custody battle and enough on-set disasters to turn anybody off of showbiz.

Why it's worth your time: It’s rare for a beloved TV show to yield a movie that doesn’t feel like a desperate reunion, yet “Call My Agent” pulls it off. Cottin and Calamy remain the heart of the story, despite the parade of celebrity cameos — including George Clooney and Eva Longoria. Beneath the delicious industry satire is a surprisingly tender love letter to filmmaking and the people behind it.

Where to stream: Netflix

3. ‘Saturday Night Live UK’ season 2 (Peacock)

A post shared by Saturday Night Live UK (@snluk) A photo posted by on

Genre: Live sketch comedy

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET

What it's about: "SNL UK" returns for a second season, bringing its live, anything-can-happen format back to Saturday nights (and Sunday afternoons in the U.S.) The 11 returning cast members will tackle the week’s news and pop culture through topical sketches, musical performances and a distinctly British take on "Weekend Update," with a different celebrity host and musical guest each week.

Why it's worth your time: The first season had the difficult task of proving that Britain could do "SNL" without simply cosplaying as America. The cast pulled it off by developing its own rhythms, characters and comic chemistry.

Where to stream: Peacock

4. ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 5 (Hulu)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives | Season 5 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality TV docu-soap

Available now: 5 episodes (about 45 min each)

What it's about: Taylor Frankie Paul’s canceled "Bachelorette" season may never see the light of day, but "Mormon Wives" is filling in some of the blanks. Season 5 picks up around Taylor’s relationship drama with Dakota Mortensen, while the rest of #MomTok grapples with shifting loyalties, fractured friendships and the increasingly inconvenient problem of everyone being very famous.

Why it's worth your time: For anyone who thought "Mormon Wives" had already exhausted its supply of interpersonal implosions — ha! This short five-episode season is a compressed, but still explosive dose of Taylor fallout, cast feuds and MomTok infighting.

Where to stream: Hulu

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5. ‘Mutiny’ (digital)

Mutiny (2026) Official Trailer - Jason Statham - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action thriller

Runtime: 1h 35m

What it's about: When his billionaire boss is murdered and he’s framed for the crime, former cop-turned-bodyguard Cole Reed (Jason Statham) goes on the run, stowing away aboard a cargo ship. Bad move for the ship’s crew, because Cole soon discovers they’re running a human-trafficking operation. Now he has to clear his name, rescue the victims and take out a small army of very unlucky goons.

Why it's worth your time: Let’s be honest — you’re not watching a Jason Statham movie for the intricacies of its plot. You’re here to watch Jason Statham break things, shoot people and run like the devil. Think “Die Hard” on a boat.

Where to stream: Prime Video (with purchase)

6. ‘One Night Only’ (digital)

One Night Only | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1h 42m

What it's about: It’s “The Purge” but for sex (whoever came up with that title, “The Urge” was right there.) The premise: There’s one night a year when premarital sex is legal, and Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner are two attractive, single New Yorkers who want something more than a glorified hookup. Yes, this raises approximately 47,000 logistical questions; don't expect realistic answers.

Why it's worth your time: Hollywood is drowning in sequels, spinoffs and IP extensions, so an original rom-com feels almost revolutionary — even if it’s stupidly silly. Sometimes, that’s all you want from a movie night.

Where to stream: Prime Video (with purchase)

7. ‘Last Seen’ (Apple TV)

Last Seen — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Mystery thriller

Available now: Episodes 1-2 (about 47 min each)

What it’s about: Eleven years after his young daughter Maggie disappears, former detective Ian Ridley (Patrick Brammall) is working as an emergency dispatcher and stubbornly refusing to believe she’s gone. Then a frantic call comes in from a teenage girl Ian is convinced is Maggie. Cue grief, obsession and some extremely questionable decisions.

Why it’s worth your time: Missing-child thrillers are hardly in short supply, but "Last Seen" gives the familiar setup a bit of a telecom twist. If you like your mysteries slow-burning and psychologically messy, pick up the phone.

Where to stream: Apple TV

8. ‘Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?’ (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again? | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1h 49m

What it's about: Nothing says “happy couple” quite like inviting your parents and all their messy group of friends to your destination wedding. Jasmine (Armani Greer) and Wesley (Everett Osborne) head to Lake Como to tie the knot, bringing along their families and extended crew from Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married?” movies. Naturally, the festivities dinner goes about as well as you’d expect: old betrayals, infidelities, addictions and other long-buried secrets start bubbling up.

Why it's worth your time: Look, nobody turns relationship dysfunction into a glossy soap opera quite like Tyler Perry. His latest entry in the “Married” franchise features big feelings, bigger speeches and moral lessons delivered with zero subtlety, but that’s kind of Perry’s thing.

Where to stream: Netflix

9. ‘Moana’ (digital)

Moana | "Official Trailer" | In Theaters July 10 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Adventure, fantasy, musical, family

Runtime: 1 hour 47 minutes

What it's about: If you’ve seen the 2016 animated original, well, you’ve basically already seen this live-action retelling. Catherine Laga’aia plays the fearless teen islander who sails beyond the reef to save her home from a curse, teaming up with the egotistical demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to return the stolen heart of the goddess Te Fiti. The songs are the same, the plot is mostly the same and even the jokes sound very familiar.

Why it's worth your time: Look, did Disney need a live-action remake of a movie that came out 10 years ago? No. Is the original superior in every way? Yes. Still, newcomer Laga’aia is charming, the tropical visuals are gorgeous and the songs still absolutely slap.

Where to stream: Prime Video (with purchase)

10. ‘Crew Girl’ (Netflix)

Crew Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Teen drama

Available now: 8 episodes (about 44 minutes each)

What it's about: After a family scandal blows up her life, teenage rowing prodigy Teagan Tao (Miku Martineau) lands at an elite East Coast prep school hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers there’s no girls’ crew, so she becomes coxswain for the school’s deeply dysfunctional boys’ team. Now she has to wrangle the boat, her complicated home life and two handsome teammates.

Why it's worth your time: If you like your coming-of-age dramas with a side of aggressively competitive sports, "Crew Girl" has your seat reserved. It’s got the requisite prep-school privilege, romantic rivalries and family angst, sort of like "The O.C." with oars.

Where to stream: Netflix

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