'I have not been this excited about Apple in a long time': Tom's Guide's readers react to the iPhone Duo
Apple fans are buzzing after our talk with Greg "Joz" Joswiak and new CEO John Ternus
This week, Tom's Guide's Mark Spoonauer and TechRadar's Lance Ulanoff sat down at Apple Park with Greg "Joz" Joswiak and new CEO John Ternus to get the inside story on Apple’s biggest hardware announcements. From developing a crease-free, nano-texture display for the all-new iPhone Duo to introducing a six-blade variable-aperture camera on the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple's got plenty of exciting new products landing on store shelves this fall.
Tom's Guide readers left nearly 1,500 comments on our video interview, proving just how much hype there is for the iPhone Duo's launch. Given that it was Ternus' first major press circuit as Apple's new CEO, we also gauged opinions on how he did. Many readers commended his engineering background and thorough knowledge of the products, owing to his previous position as the company's senior vice president of hardware engineering. "He's an engineer and it comes through," wrote YouTube user @acdnintheusa.
He has some pretty big shoes to fill, so naturally there were plenty of comparisons to former Apple leads Tim Cook and Steve Jobs, and favorable ones for the most part.
"I think Steve would be proud John did a great job. He represented everything that Apple stands for and the innovation that the company has done over its history," wrote @joshd94.
"John lights up when talking about hardware. :) I'm excited to see where he takes Apple with its products over the next few years," wrote user @Naviss.
As for Apple's tech, the iPhone Duo's compatibility with the Apple Pencil got plenty of flowers.
"It’s great that Apple leaned into that feature for the users who want it, rather than just designing for the majority who say they don't need a stylus," wrote @mayumic08.
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As did the iPhone Duo's design with its breathtaking 7.6-inch inner display with a nearly invisible crease.
"I love what they did with the software integration, using the fold as a natural screen divider and changing the opacity to create a natural feeling frosted glass effect. It's quite simle and yet ingenious. For the first time in years Apple has truly wowed me with a design instead of seeming more like expensive paper pushers," wrote @maximelKG.
All in all, it seems like Apple fans are optimistic about where the company's going. That's saying something given how many roadbumps Apple's had these past few years, from the buggy rollout of Apple Intelligence, back-to-back delays for its revamped Siri virtual assistant, and the lackluster sales of the Apple Vision Pro.
"I have not been this excited about Apple in a long time. The Ternus era has begun. I think we are about to see some amazing products in the next several years," wrote @aviduser1961.
What did you think of the interview and what Apple has cooking up? Let us know in the comments!
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Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide, overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment. Before Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk and has written game reviews and features for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and roller skating. She's also a puzzle fan and can often be found contributing to the NYT Connections coverage on Tom's Guide
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