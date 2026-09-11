What to watch tonight: 63 new shows and movies added to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more (Sept. 11)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 11), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these three Hulu movies to stream this weekend.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Dark Matter' season 2 (Apple TV)

Dark Matter — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi thriller series

What it's about: Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) was a collegiate physics professor until a variant of him from another reality came and stole his life. In season 1, he wandered multiple versions of Chicago using a mysterious device called the "Box." Now, in season 2, he's reunited with his wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) and son Charlie (Oakes Fegley), but they're on the run through the multiverse, looking for a reality where they can live a quiet life.

Why you should watch it: I'm currently caught up on "Dark Matter" season 2, and I think I prefer it to season 1. Check out our "Dark Matter" season 2 review for a spoiler-free breakdown of what works and doesn't work in this new season.

Watch episode 3 of "Dark Matter" season 2 on Apple TV now

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'Drop' (2025) (Peacock)

DROP | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Mystery thriller movie

What's it about? What if you had to kill your date, or your son dies? In "Drop," Meghann Fahy is on the first date she's had since the death of her abusive husband. But partway through the date, she receives a message: kill her date (Brandon Sklenar) or a masked gunman shoots her son.

Why you need to watch it: I love the way the trailer shifts from romance movie to twisted thriller, and it seems like the full-length movie doesn't drop the ball. Critics rated it 83% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences weren't far behind.

Watch "Drop" on Peacock now

'Rich Flu' (2024) (Hulu)

Rich Flu | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Thriller movie

What's it about? Laura (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) has finally made it in her career, rubbing elbows with the rich and famous. Which is great for her, until people start to drop dead. Now, the less wealthy think that there's a new virus being spread by the elites, and the only way to avoid being killed by the angry mob is to give away your wealth or find somewhere safe to hide.

Why you need to watch it: The premise for "Rich Flu" is intriguing. And I like Winstead. But I won't pretend that reviews for the film have been stellar; they've been quite mixed. Lucky for you, it's now included in your Hulu subscription, so you don't have to pay extra to give it a chance.

Watch "Rich Flu" on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Friday, Sept 11

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Go Team!" (2026)

"Physical 100: Italy" season 1: Batch 1

"Stolen Heartbeats"

"Tribeca 25"

PRIME VIDEO

NWSL - Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride, 8 p.m. ET

"Incognito" season 1 (requires PBS subscription)

PARAMOUNT+

"Daughters of 9/11" (CBS Entertainment Special)

PBR Team Series

HBO MAX

"House Hunters International" volume 10, season 216 (HGTV)

Banana Ball - Party Animals vs. Savannah Bananas, 7 p.m. ET

HULU

"Flex X Cop" season 2 (new episode)

"Rich Flu" (2024)

"9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" ABC News Live Special, 8 p.m. ET

DISNEY+

"Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

"The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

"Flex X Cop" season 2 (new episode)

"9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" ABC News Live Special, 8 p.m. ET

APPLE TV

"Dark Matter" season 2 (new episode)

F1 - Spanish Grand Prix Practice 1, 7:30 a.m. ET

F1 - Spanish Grand Prix Practice 2, 11 a.m. ET

MLB - Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:45 p.m. ET

MLB - San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET

PEACOCK

"Access Hollywood" season 30 finale

"Drop" (2025)

La Vuelta a España Stage 19

Bundesliga - Union Berlin vs. Schalke, 2:30 p.m. ET

2026 IWBF Men's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: Brazil vs. U.S., 5 p.m. ET

MLB - Game of the Day #166

MLB - Seattle Mariners vs. Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

MLB - San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET

"NFL Kickoff Eve Show"

USLS - Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC, 7:30 p.m. ET

World Athletics T&F - Ultimate Championships - Day 1

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

TUBI

“The Delivery Girl" (2026)

PLUTO TV

Double Feature Fridays: "Friday" (1995) and "A Hip Hop Story" (2026), 8 p.m. ET

PBR - Stockyards Championship Rodeo

PBR - PBR Teams Anaheim

PBR - Challenger Series

DAZN Ringside - Jordan McCann vs. Big Stacks

KANOPY

"The Florida Project" (2017)

"Cosmopolis" (2012)

"One Spoon of Chocolate" (2025)

"Doctor Who" series 2 (2006)

"Fanny and Alexander" (television version) (1984)

"White Material" (2009)

"Two Pianos" (2025)

"1408" (2007)

"The Ruins" (2008)

"An Autumn Summer" (2024)

"Natchez" (2025)

"Andy’s Wild Workouts" (2019)

"Puff: All About Air" (2024)

FANDANGO

Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023)

SHUDDER

"Mārama" (2026)

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