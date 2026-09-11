iPhone Duo vs iPhone 18 Pro: 5 biggest things you don't get on Apple's foldable

Apple's take on a foldable phone is finally here in the form of the iPhone Duo. It's a compelling device that gives you a compact 5.4-inch phone and 7.6-inch tablet in one gadget. And there's some pretty cool things you can do with it and its multiple modes.



However, compared to the standard iPhone 18 Pro, the Duo is missing some key features, especially when it comes to the cameras. We've compared the two new devices and identified 5 features the Duo lacks compared to the 18 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 18 Pro Max HANDS ON: This Camera Is a Big Deal - YouTube Watch On

Face ID

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In lieu of Face ID, Apple brought back Touch ID for the Duo. It's available on a side button. It's unclear why Apple swapped, since the rival Galaxy Z Fold 8 still has face unlock.

The iPhone 18 Pro models come with Face ID built in, as the high-end iPhone has done since it launched with the iPhone X in 2017.

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Telephoto zoom

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One of the most noticeable differences, aside from the folding, is that the Duo has only two cameras: a 48MP main and a 48MP ultrawide.

It's missing a telephoto lens. The 18 Pro features a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. That can be enhanced up to 8x, but at 12MP. Apple claims the Duo has "optical-quality" 2x zoom with the main Fusion camera.

Additionally, the disappearing front camera is only 12MP, compared to the 18MP Center Stage front camera on the iPhone 18 Pro.

Variable aperture

(Image credit: Apple)

As mentioned, most of the features missing on the Duo are related to the cameras.

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One brand-new feature the iPhone 18 Pro models got this year is a new variable aperture system for the main 48MP camera. This provides greater control over the depth of field in your photos and videos, with four values to choose from: f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, and f/4.0.

In our brief hands-on time, we noticed a stark difference in photos that allowed us to use the different aperture settings in a simulated bar setting. This new aperture system allows for more creativity, allowing shooters to do things from freezing motion in a shot, to keeping everything in focus throughout the frame.

Pro controls

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple introduced new "Pro Controls" with the iPhone 18 Pro models. This not only lets you adjust the aperture settings but also other manual settings, including white balance and shutter speed. You can also monitor exposure levels with an on-screen histogram. Other controls include white balance and shutter speed, both of which can change the look of the shot, especially when paired with the variable aperture.

This feels like a very specific Pro model feature set that might trickle down to base models and the Duo later on.

With that though, the Duo also lacks ProRAW, ProRes RAW, and the ability to capture spatial photos and videos.

Action button

(Image credit: Apple)

The Action Button was initially introduced to the iPhone lineup with the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023. The new-ish side key can be used as a simple mute switch but does a lot more than that. Even the iPhone 17e model features the button.

Unfortunately, the customizable button is missing in action from the Duo. It would seem its slot is taken up by the Touch ID module.

Are there any features the Duo lacks that you'd want? Let us know in the comments.

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