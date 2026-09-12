5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and more (September 12-13)

The work week after a holiday weekend lasts approximately 2.5 times as long as usual, but now that you're staring down two days of uninterrupted free time (hopefully at least), there are entirely too many options for what to watch. The best streaming services rolled out a stacked slate of new releases this week, but not all of them are worth your precious streaming time.

I've combed through all the new movies on streaming this week to highlight the ones that deserve a spot on your watchlist. Leading the pack this week is "Call My Agent! The Movie" on Netflix, which caps off the fan-favorite show-business satire series with a feature-length send-off. Also premiering on Netflix is the latest Tyler Perry franchise revival, "Why Did I Get Married Again?" for a breezy weekend watch. You can catch "Supergirl" on HBO Max to see if it deserved all the hate it got (spoiler alert: it didn't), or rent the live-action "Moana" on paid video-on-demand platforms if your kiddos are clamoring for it. I'd also like to shout out "Bombshell" on Prime Video, a docu-drama from 2019 with a seriously stacked cast: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and Kate McKinnon, who's as hilarious as usual.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best new movies on streaming to watch this weekend.

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Alyse Stanley Weekend editor Malcolm has been covering movies and video games with Tom's Guide since 2023. She watches tons of movies every year to suss out which ones are ACTUALLY worth watching 👀

‘Call My Agent! The Movie’ (Netflix)

Call My Agent! The Movie | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of the most beloved shows to come out of France in recent years, "Call My Agent!" became a defining comfort watch during the pandemic's peak. Now this screwball show-business satire is getting the feature film treatment with "Call My Agent! The Movie" on Netflix. Set five years after the ASK Agency shut down, Andréa (Camille Cottin) has moved behind the camera and is preparing to make her feature debut.

However, just days before filming is set to begin, the loss of her lead actor put the entire production in jeopardy. With the clock ticking, Andréa has no choice but to reunite her old ASK team and pull off a last-minute miracle. Once Andréa's film finally begins shooting, a cascade of bad luck wreaks havoc on the set — and that's when the comedy really hits its stride.

Watch "Call My Agent! The Movie" on Netflix now

‘Moana' (PVOD)

Moana | "Official Trailer" | In Theaters July 10 - YouTube Watch On

All of the Disney live-action remakes feel like thinly veiled cash grabs, but "Moana" stunk the worse of it, given that the original only came out a decade ago. Though I suppose the clock was ticking for the Rock to convincingly make an IRL Maui — not that he succeeds, even with the prosthetic bodysuit of muscles doing most of the heavy lifting.

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This live-action remake of 2016's animated hit "Moana" has the same story, same songs and even some of the same stars as the original, but like most of these live-action ventures, it fails to capture the same charm. Set on the fictional Polynesian island of Motunui, it stars Catherine Laga'aia as Moana, the curious daughter of the village chief who sets out to find Maui to break an ancient curse and restore the heart of the goddess Te Fiti. Unless your kids are really chomping at the bit for this one, I'd wait a few months and check it out when it finally lands on Disney+ instead.

Buy or rent "Moana" on Amazon or Apple now

'Supergirl' (HBO Max)

Supergirl | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

After bombing at the theaters, "Supergirl" is off to a surprisingly strong start on streaming, debuting as the No. 1 movie on HBO Max this week. Set after 2025's "Superman," it follows Kal-El's cousin, Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), as she struggles to find her place on Earth. While she takes on the mantle of Supergirl, Kara has a hard time adjusting to life on the planet and spends much of her time drinking and partying her way through the galaxy.

During one particularly wild adventure, she crosses paths with a dangerous space bandit who poisons her beloved dog. Desperate to save him, Kara sets off on a quest to find an antidote with a young woman set on revenge(Eve Ridley) along for the ride in a chaotic, space-faring adventure that feels like "Guardians of the Galaxy" with an edgier tone.

Watch "Supergirl" on HBO Max now

‘Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?’ (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again? | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's new #1 movie revives a franchise so old, I wouldn't be surprised if most subscribers don't even realize it's a reboot. Most of the original cast of "Why Did I Get Married?" and "Why Did I Get Married Too?" return for Tyler Perry's latest — including Perry's Terry, Diane (Sharon Leal), Sheila (Jill Scott), Troy (Lamman Rucker), and Mike (Richard T. Jones). The only one missing is Janet Jackson's Patricia, replaced by a new character named Roselyn (Taraji P. Henson).

"Why Did I Get Married Again?" brings back these familiar faces and more for a lavish destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy. Jasmine (Armani Greer) and Wesley (Everett Osbourne) are a young couple just days away from saying "I do." Their union inspires the older wedding guests to reflect on the highs and lows of their own marriages, but as they wrestle with going through with the ceremony, it forces the other couples to take a closer look at their own happily-ever-afters.

Watch "Why Did I Get Married Again?" on Netflix now

'Bombshell' (Prime Video)

Bombshell (2019 Movie) New Trailer — Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie - YouTube Watch On

Inspired by real events and set during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, "Bombshell" follows three women whose allegations against long-time Fox News chairman Roger Ailes ultimately led to his ousting from the network. Charlize Theron leads a stacked cast as political commentator Megyn Kelly alongside Nicole Kidman as veteran journalist Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil, the wide-eyed audience stand-in getting a crash course in the cutthroat world of broadcast news.

Kate McKinnon also kills it as a Fox producer who doesn't mince words, delivering one of the movie's best lines: "What would scare my grandmother or piss off my grandfather — that's a Fox story." Theron and Robbie both earned Oscar nominations for their performances, and it's a shame neither won because the

Watch "Bombshell" on Prime Video now

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