Everything new on Apple TV in September 2026: 'Slow Horses' season 6 and much more

As unfathomable as it seems, fall is right around the corner, and with the new season comes a fresh crop of new titles to the top streaming services. And that certainly includes Apple TV, which will be adding to its extensive library with a quartet of buzzy films and returning series.

Things kick off on September 4 with "Mayday," an action-adventure comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh set in 1980s Soviet Russia. Next up is "Last Seen," a new thriller series from Down Under starring Patrick Brammall as a police dispatcher who receives a distress call from a young girl he believes to be his missing daughter.

Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden will both be back for "Slow Horses" season 6, which comes galloping onto the streamer on September 16 with even more spy-related hijinks. And the month ends on just as star-studded a note with "Brothers," a parody comedy starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as fictionalized versions of themselves.

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It's a delightfully stacked slate, so without further ado, here's everything coming to Apple TV in September 2026.

'Mayday'

Mayday — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh team up for “Mayday,” a Cold War-set comedy that "flips the spy thriller on its head," promises the streamer. The Jonathan Goldstein-directed action flick stars Reynolds as Troy "Assassin" Kelly, a US Air Force Pilot who is forced to eject from his aircraft during a top-secret mission into enemy territory in 1987 Soviet Russia. There, in the frozen Russian wilderness, he encounters Branagh's Nikolai Ustinov, a gruff ex-KGB carpenter who will surprisingly be his key to survival. Maria Bakalova, Marcin Dorociński, David Morse and Lovell Adams-Gray round out the cast.

Watch "Mayday" on Apple TV starting September 4

'Last Seen'

Last Seen — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

You last saw Aussie actor Patrick Brammall fall for Anne Hathaway in "The Devil Wears Prada 2," but his latest project is a far more harrowing affair. In this six-part adaptation of Ryan David Jahn's 2011 novel "The Dispatcher," Brammall stars as former detective Ian Ridley, whose life was upended over a decade earlier with the disappearance of his young daughter Maggie. These days, Ian works as a police dispatcher, answering calls from those in distress, including from a teenage girl that he could swear is his long-lost child.

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Watch "Last Seen" on Apple TV starting September 9

'Slow Horses' season 6

Slow Horses — Season 6 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The darkly funny espionage drama returns for season six, which based on the sixth and seventh books of Mick Herron’s Slough House series, with six episodes dropping weekly on Apple TV until October 21. Our favorite misfit agents, including Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb, and Jack Lowden’s River Cartwright, are also back and this time embroiled in a “fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge” courtesy ruthless intelligence chief Diana Taverner (Kristina Scott Thomas). Alongside those cast regulars comes the surprise return of Olivia Cooke as Sid Baker, who was seemingly shot in the head and killed all the way back in season one. She faked it, folks!

Watch "Slow Horses" season 6 on Apple TV starting September 16

'Brothers'

Brothers — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

If you’ve been keeping up with actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson over the years, you might’ve heard the long-simmering rumors that the longtime pals might actually be related IRL. While the two stars have never publicly confirmed or taken a DNA test to prove the theory, they are certainly playing up the familial buzz with this eight-episode comedy series, in which the pair plays fictionalized versions of themselves. Created alongside David West Read and Lee Eisenberg, the show will explore how a decade-spanning bond is messily upturned by a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers. Holland Taylor, Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi and Dax Shepherd also appear.

Watch "Brothers" on Apple TV starting September 23

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