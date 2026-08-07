There's a simple way to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham for *FREE*

You can watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham live and FREE on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN. The free-to-air streaming service will show every moment of the EFL Cup Round One tie as the two Championship sides go head-to-head at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro will be nursing wounds from last year's playoffs, where they lost twice – in the semi-finals and then again in the final after earning a second chance due to the Spygate scandal.

Unfortunately, they haven't been at their best in pre-season, with three draws and one defeat, including a 3-3 draw against Espanyol in their most recent outing. However, with the additions of strikers Will Lancaster and Kyle Joseph, they'll be looking for a better start this time around after being knocked out in the first round in three of the past five seasons.

Phil Parkinson's Wrexham, meanwhile, have had a better pre-season, with wins over Manchester United and Leeds United, alongside narrow 1-0 defeats to Liverpool and Sunderland. They've also strengthened their squad with the additions of midfielder Ben Wightman and Danny Imray, and will be eyeing promotion as well as a strong cup run in the Carabao Cup.

Want to catch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham free on ITVX (U.K.)? How can you stream this region-specific platform from anywhere? Can you watch the match while in the U.S., Canada, Australia, or elsewhere too? Here’s our full guide to watching this Carabao Cup clash live and free online from anywhere.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham for free

Football fans in the U.K. are in luck! ITVX will broadcast the Middlesbrough vs Wrexham game for free today, Friday, August 7 at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET.

New to ITVX? Register for a free account or simply download the app on your mobile device. You don't even need a ITVX subscription to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham, you just need a valid TV Licence and then you can sign up with your email. We signed up to watch England coverage during the World Cup on the platform and it worked perfectly — the streaming quality is excellent. TRAVELING ABROAD? ACCESS ITVX FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

Additionally, we've found a sneaky way for Aussie football fans to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham live and free. The trick? beIN Sports comes with a 7-day free trial, so new subscribers can catch the match at no cost!

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham free from anywhere

ITVX is only available to residents of the U.K. who have signed up for the free service and hold a valid TV Licence.

Soccer lovers that are traveling or working abroad for this weekend's game will need to use a VPN to access their local free stream.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN will allow you safely unblock ITVX's stream of Middlesbrough vs Wrexham — plus you can save 75%.

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It's really simple to use a VPN to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham on ITVX.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose a location to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the free Middlesbrough vs Wrexham stream on ITVX, choose 'United Kingdom' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the game. Open ITVX on your chosen device, sign in, and watch ITVX for free.

Which devices can I watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham with?

You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

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