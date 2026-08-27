New on Netflix in September 2026: 5 best movies and shows to stream, plus full release list

Netflix has revealed everything coming to the streaming service in September 2026, and there's a lot you'll want to add to your watchlist. Top of the list? "The Gentleman" season 2, which brings the Guy Ritchie series back to Netflix for another round of drugs, guns and mayhem. If that's not enough violence for you, "Monster" also returns this month, this time with "The Lizzie Borden Story." There's also a new movie about the infamous domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski, and it's aptly titled "Unabomber."

For those who prefer something on the lighter side, don't worry. I've got you covered too. "Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav" is the latest comedy special from the Baltimorean Greek, and trust me, you won't want to miss it. You also won't want to miss the NFL Melbourne Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams. It's the second game of the 2026 NFL regular season, and it's streaming only on Netflix (in the U.S. outside of local markets).

Here's the full breakdown of everything you need to stream on Netflix this month, including movies, shows, live events, stand-up comedy specials and more.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix.

New on Netflix in September 2026: Top picks

'The Gentlemen' season 2

The Gentlemen: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-comedy series

What it's about: "The Gentlemen" stars Theo James as Edward "Eddie" Horniman. He's the 13th Duke of Halstead, a former Army captain who served as a United Nations peacekeeping officer. He's also a drug kingpin, and in this season he's joined forces with Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) and her father, Bobby (Ray Winstone), to transform himself into a major power in the criminal underworld.

Why you should watch it: If you liked the movie version of "The Gentlemen," or really, any of Guy Ritchie's movies, then this show will probably work for you. Heck, even if you like shows Ritchie is only tangentially involved with, like "MobLand," this show is probably for you. Just be ready for lots of violence and crime.

Watch "The Gentlemen" season 2 on Netflix starting September 3

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'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story'

MONSTER: The Lizzie Borden Story | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Biographical crime drama anthology series

What it's about: "Monster" returns for its fourth season. This time, the story is the retelling of the life of Lizzie Borden (Ella Beatty). She was famously (or is it infamously?) tried and acquitted of the 1892 axe murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts. But more than a few people are convinced to this day that she's guilty.

Why you should watch it: Like with "The Ed Gein Story," this edition of "Monster" doesn't involve show creator Ryan Murphy. It's also bringing back Charlie Hunnam, this time as Lizzie's father, Andrew. Hopefully, things go better this time; "The Ed Gein Story" was not well received, despite a praiseworthy performance from Hunnam.

Watch "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story" on Netflix starting September 17

'Unabomber'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Genre: Crime drama movie

What it's about: "Unabomber" centers on the life of Ted Kaczynski (Jacob Tremblay). A domestic terrorist better known as "the Unabomber," his reign of terror in the American consciousness lasted for nearly 20 years. In this movie, the plot alternates between two timelines: Kaczynski's time at Harvard University and the prolonged manhunt for him decades later.

Why you should watch it: For me, this movie is all about the cast. In addition to Tremblay as the titular killer, the film also stars Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Murray, a professor at Harvard who conducted unethical, even abusive experiments that possibly contributed to Kaczynski's villainous turn. It also stars Shailene Woodley as FBI Agent Joanne Miller, who will be tasked with bringing him down.

Watch "Unabomber" on Netflix starting September 25

'Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav'

It begins... | Road to the Special | Ep 1 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

What it's about: Baltimore legend Stavros Halkias is bringing his hometown to Netflix. In "Uncle Stav," he and "Tony" director Matt Johnson taped a brand-new hour-long special at The Lyric theater in Baltimore, and even though we don't know what's on the docket for the 60-minute laugh riot, I'm sure it'll be worth the watch.

Why you should watch it: As a Maryland native myself, I'm proud to plug Halkias's work, and I'd do it even if it weren't always excellent. Luckily, Halkias is hilarious, so I'm not worried about this hour-long special being anything less than stellar.

Watch "Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav" on Netflix starting September 8

NFL Melbourne Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

A post shared by NFL Australia & NZ (@nflaunz) A photo posted by on

Genre: Live sports event

What it's about: This NFL season, Netflix is getting a game to start the year. In what's going to be just the second game of the 2026-27 regular season, the San Francisco 49ers are taking on their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams. But they won't be doing it from California. Instead, they're headed down to Melbourne for some (non-Aussie rules) football.

Why you should watch it: Last year, these two Super Bowl contenders split their regular-season matchups. The Niners took home a close overtime victory in October, and then got blown out in the return match in November. It's anyone's guess who will come out on top this time, though as a Niners fan, I know who I'm pulling for.

Watch the NFL Melbourne Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams live on Netflix starting at 8:35 p.m. ET on September 10

Everything new on Netflix in September 2026

Synopses provided by Netflix

COMING SOON

"The Great British Baking Show" collection 14 (GB)(Netflix series)

On your Marks ... Get set … Bake! The Great British Baking Show is back with a brand new season — a brand new judge, and a brand new batch of talented amateur bakers from across the UK. In the iconic white tent, they’ll take on the ultimate baking challenges — from showstopping celebration cakes to perfect pastries — all under the watchful eyes of judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson. Each week, the bakers face Signature, Technical, and Showstopper challenges designed to test their creativity, skill, and nerves. One baker will be sent home, and one will rise to become this season’s winner.

"Medusa" season 2 (CO) (Netflix series)

As a deadly foe targets Medusa from the shadows, Bárbara Hidalgo faces new family power plays amid a ruthless struggle for control of the company.

SEPTEMBER 1

"Jared Freid: The Family Plan" (Netflix comedy special)

From vacationing with his parents to a Karen video that hits close to home, Jared Freid keeps his issues in the family in this rapid-fire special.

"Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly" (AU) (Netflix film)

From Australian academic to global meme, breakdancer "Raygun" recounts her offbeat path to the Olympic stage — and the infamy that followed.

"17 Again"

"About Time"

"Alien"

"Aliens"

"Antz"

"Battleship"

"Big Daddy"

"The Blues Brothers"

"The Boy Next Door"

"Conan the Barbarian"

"Cruel Intentions"

"Dragnet"

"The Flintstones"

"Gothika"

"Greta"

"Heartland" season 19

"Jarhead"

"Jaws"

"Jaws 2"

"Jaws 3"

"Jaws: The Revenge"

"Kick-Ass 2"

"Knocked Up"

"Liar Liar"

"Neighbors"

"Phantom Thread"

"Ready or Not"

"Resident Evil: Afterlife"

"Resident Evil: Extinction"

"Resident Evil: Retribution"

"The Rite"

"Scarface"

"Shark Tale"

"Sleepless in Seattle"

"Straight Outta Compton"

"T2 Trainspotting"

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"

"Uncle Buck"

"Unfriended"

SEPTEMBER 2

"Lovesick" (MX) (Netflix series)

During the Mexican Revolution, Emilia Sauri pursues her dream of becoming a doctor, defying convention in search of love, purpose and independence.

"Turning Point: Generation 9/11" (Netflix documentary)

With firsthand accounts of the attacks and their aftermath, this thought-provoking documentary explores how 9/11 shaped a generation, 25 years later.

"Driven" seasons 1-3

"Resident Evil: Damnation

"Resident Evil: Death Island"

"Resident Evil: Vendetta"

SEPTEMBER 3

"Fito Páez: The World Within a Song" (AR) (Netflix documentary)

A documentary film that observes, listens and interacts with Fito Páez from a place of deep intimacy. The camera bears witness, almost invisible, to his every step, accompanying him for over a year through recordings, rehearsals, tours and performances across major cities in Latin America, Europe and the United States. It is also a journey through the life of one of the greatest Spanish-language artists: his loves and heartbreaks, children and friendships, excesses, tragedies, failures and triumphs.

"The Gentlemen" season 2 (GB) (Netflix series)

Eddie has big plans to expand his thriving empire — with or without Bobby's blessing. Susie starts sniffing out a new way to diversify the business.

"Folktales"

"Major Crimes" seasons 1-6

"Smile 2"

SEPTEMBER 4

"Earle Meets World" (Netflix series)

Gen-Z’s ultimate It Girl, Alix Earle, is making the next big jump in her career. Can she balance her burgeoning business empire with being that unfiltered, twenty-something, hot mess that America fell in love with? Now she’s taking her candid chaos from your FYP to TV… and nothing is off limits.

"Teenage Wasteland" (Netflix documentary)

In 1991, an eccentric teacher and his students exposed a toxic waste conspiracy through a DIY documentary. Decades later, they look back on its impact.

SEPTEMBER 5

"Emeril Tailgates" season 1

SEPTEMBER 8

"Dang! (Netflix series)

After their sister Ruthie blows up her perfect life, Andrew and Eunice show her the fun in being flawed as she helps them adult in this animated sitcom.

"Fauda" season 5 (IL) (Netflix series)

Doron faces inner demons and new enemies when an old friend's unsanctioned revenge mission in Marseille draws him into a perilous deep-cover operation.

"Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav" (Netflix comedy special)

Fresh off becoming an uncle this year, Stavros Halkias is back for his second Netflix special, Uncle Stav. With the same unruly charm, Stavros has a little more wisdom to pass down this time around, proving you can be both a dirtbag and a role model at the same time.

"Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool" (Netflix film)

Mr. T took the world by storm as an '80s icon. This documentary reveals the full story behind the mohawk, chains and catchphrase from the man himself.

SEPTEMBER 9

"Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?" (Netflix film)

The couples reunite for the destination wedding of Marcus and Angela's daughter, bringing drama old and new as they ask, "Why did we get married again?"

"Prom Night"

SEPTEMBER 10

"Call My Agent! The Movie" (FR) (Netflix film)

Five years after ASK Agency closed, debut director Andréa loses her lead actor just days before filming and reunites her old team — for better or worse.

"Crew Girl" (CA) (Netflix series)

After a family scandal, teen rower Teagan Tao moves to a small town and joins an elite prep school's all-boys crew, sparking rivalry and attraction.

NFL Melbourne Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Netflix live event) (5:35 PM PT / 8:35 PM ET)

The NFL lands in Melbourne, Australia for its first-ever regular season game down under as the 49ers and Rams clash in a divisional showdown.

"The Perfect Lie" (NL) (Netflix series)

When one of their own is killed in a house fire, four picture-perfect couples are forced to question everything they thought they knew about each other.

"We Don't Live Here Anymore"

SEPTEMBER 11

"Go Team!" (ES) (Netflix film)

When their team-building event gets downgraded to a tiny village, a cheese company's staff think it can't get worse — then they learn about the layoffs.

"Physical 100: Italy" season 1: Batch 1 (IT) (Netflix series)

One hundred Italian athletes face brutal physical challenges, each battling to outlast the rest and claim the glory of becoming the one true champion.

"Stolen Heartbeats" (CO) (Netflix series)

After an attack leaves Anabel comatose, she and Rafael, a nurse who hears the dead, must fight to keep her alive before her enemies can find her.

"Tribeca 25"

SEPTEMBER 14

"Gabby's Dollhouse" season 14 (Netflix family)

Meow, meow... bow-wow! Gabby and the Gabby Cats are back — and this time, they're joined by Gabby's dog-loving sister, Doozie, and all of her puppy pals!

"Hot Ones: Extra Heat" episode 2 (Netflix special) (7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET)

Hot Ones: Extra Heat brings the critically-acclaimed Hot Ones interview format out of the studio and into the world’s biggest cultural moments. Hosted by Sean Evans, this 30-minute special brings the signature 10-wing challenge and deeply researched conversations to the WWE. This special episode will debut directly after a LIVE episode of WWE Raw.

"When Hope Calls" seasons 1-2

SEPTEMBER 15

"Jo Koy: Blue in the Face" (Netflix comedy special)

Filmed in front of a sold out crowd in Stockton, California, Jo Koy relives a wild dental disaster, recounts getting fired from McDonald's and celebrates his veteran stepdad in this hilariously heartfelt special.

"The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist"

"I Survived a Serial Killer" season 1

SEPTEMBER 16

"The Doll" (PL) (Netflix series)

A self-made merchant is torn apart by his desire for a strong-willed aristocrat in this modern retelling of the classic Polish novel by Bolesław Prus.

SEPTEMBER 17

"The Fixers" (TW) (Netflix series)

A down-on-his-luck former gangster teams up with a slick politician's son to deal with the dirty secrets of important clients from both sides of the law.

"Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story" (Netflix series)

Murder suspect Lizzie Borden was tried for the 1892 axe murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts. She was ultimately acquitted, but did she secretly do it?

"Not a Stranger" (TR) (Netflix series)

Caught between motherhood and her art career, Funda is relieved to get some help. But shrouded in secrets, her new nanny might not be all she seems.

"Plastic Beauty" (JP) (Netflix series)

When a gifted ER surgeon is thrust into cosmetic medicine, her clash with a celebrity doctor exposes the greed and desire beneath the glamour.

"Stranger Things: Tales From '85" season 2 (Netflix series)

With Valentine's Day on the way, the gang must uncover the truth behind ghostly apparitions and a swarm of strange creatures causing chaos around town.

SEPTEMBER 18

"Best of the Best" (Netflix film)

Two childhood best friends, Maya and Anjali, join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team, only to discover that the road to winning the U.S. Championship is far more raucous and cutthroat than they ever imagined.

"Pokémon Horizons: Rising Hope" season 3, part 4 (JP) (Netflix family)

The Rising Volt Tacklers race to stop a dangerous new plot from the Explorers that threatens to alter the future of Pokémon and Trainer bonds forever

SEPTEMBER 20

"Stop! That! Train!

SEPTEMBER 22

"Minerva Academy" (IT) (Netflix series)

At Minerva Military High School, teens navigate discipline, rivalry and family pressure as a young cadet searches for answers about his missing friend.

"Doc" season 2

"Party Down" seasons 1-3

SEPTEMBER 23

"Habeas Corpus" (BR) (Netflix series)

A renowned law professor leads a team of students to prove a convicted man's innocence, uncovering shocking truths that test the justice they stand for.

"Wonka's The Golden Ticket" (Netflix series)

Twelve lucky Golden Ticket winners, each with a partner of their choosing, will step through the gates of Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and into a world of pure imagination, delicious mischief, and unexpected challenges. Once inside, contestants must navigate a series of Wonka’s games, tests, and temptations designed to challenge them physically, mentally, and morally. In this high-stakes social experiment, players will journey through the factory’s wondrous and unpredictable landscape, adapting, strategizing, and withstanding the unknown while proving they have the instincts, resilience, and character to thrive in chaos. In the end, only one contestant will have what it takes to earn Wonka’s life-changing prize.

"Lifehack"

SEPTEMBER 24

"A Different World" (Netflix series)

When Deborah, Dwayne Wayne, and Whitley Gilbert's free-spirited, well-intentioned, yet rebellious youngest child, enters her freshman year at Hillman College, she finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape as she sets out to build her own legacy, while having the time of her life, alongside a whole new generation of Hillman's best and brightest.

"Delusion" (TH) (Netflix series)

A woman's life spirals when her father's dementia makes him a prime suspect in a murder — and the villagers believe he's possessed by a malevolent ghost.

"My Sad Dead" (AR) (Netflix series)

Ema, a recently retired doctor who can see the dead, tries to process her mother's death and her own unresolved matters. The arrival of her niece Julie and the murder of three teenagers in Piedrabuena, a suburban neighborhood marked by violence, trigger a strange phenomenon that breaks the fragile balance between the living and the dead. What had been Ema's burden until then begins to spread throughout the neighborhood: the dead start to make themselves present, and no one will be able to escape the sound of their own ghosts.

"House at the End of the Street"

"Oculus"

SEPTEMBER 25

"The Final Problem" (ES) (Netflix series)

A fading actor must use his famous characters' detective skills to solve a suspicious death at an isolated hotel where everyone becomes a suspect.

"Steel Ball Run: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure" 2nd-3rd STAGE (JP) (Netflix series)

Johnny and Gyro press forward into the 2nd STAGE — a 750-mile desert crossing. Ominous incidents and clashing motives reveal this race is far more than a competition.

"Unabomber" (Netflix film)

In this drama inspired by true events, Ted Kaczynski's evolution from Harvard prodigy and test subject to the Unabomber unfolds as the FBI hunts him down.

"Law & Order" season 25

SEPTEMBER 29

"Lego One Piece" (Netflix family)

In this two-part special, Usopp spins a tall tale about the Straw Hats' journey across the East Blue into the Grand Line before Chopper joined the crew.

"Mononoke The Movie: Chapter III - The Curse of the Serpent" (JP) (Netflix film)

When tragedy strikes within the walls of the Ōoku, twisted human passions and festering grudges spawn the Medicine Seller's most fearsome opponent yet.

"Murder in a Small Town" seasons 1-2

SEPTEMBER 30

"The Arena" (FR) (Netflix series)

Ciryl Gane, Cédric Doumbè and Benoît Saint Denis put 38 amateur fighters through brutal tests and cage bouts for a shot at €100,000 and a pro MMA contract.

"The Widower: 'Til Death Do Us Part" (Netflix documentary)

In this documentary, a journalist and a detective uncover the truth about a killer whose charm masked a trail of failed marriages and suspicious deaths over 30 years.

"Ancient Aliens" season 13

"Hoarders" season 16

"What's Your Number?"

Leaving Netflix in September 2026

Leaving 9/1/26

"Black Lightning" seasons 1-4

"Creed"

"Creed II"

"Creed III"

"Desperado"

"The Fault in Our Stars"

"The Girl on the Train"

"Goosebumps"

"The Hand that Rocks the Cradle"

"Hotel Mumbai"

"Legion"

"Matilda"

"Miracle"

"Muriel's Wedding"

"Orphan Black" seasons 1-5

"Passengers"

"Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2"

"Rocky"

"Rocky Balboa"

"Rocky II"

"Rocky III"

"Rocky IV"

"Rocky V"

"Rookie of the Year"

"Rudy"

"Scooby-Doo"

"Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed"

"Zombieland"

Leaving 9/7/26

"Poor Things"

"Redeeming Love"

Leaving 9/10/26

"Bombshell"

Leaving 9/11/26

"Girlfriends" seasons 1-8

Leaving 9/15/26

"Four Weddings and a Funeral"

"Nashville" seasons 1-6

"Spartacus: Blood and Sand"

"Spartacus: Gods of the Arena"

"Spartacus: Vengeance"

"Spartacus: War of the Damned"

Leaving 9/18/26

"Lopez vs. Lopez" seasons 1-2

Leaving 9/23/26

"Anatomy of a Fall"

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