There's a simple way to watch Argentina vs South Africa for *FREE*
Argentina face South Africa as the Springboks begin their build-up for the four-test series against New Zealand
You can watch Argentina vs South Africa live and free on RugbyPass TV (U.S.) from anywhere with a VPN. RugbyPass TV will broadcast the whole of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour, including this warm-up match for the Springboks.
The match kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm SAST.
- U.S. Free Stream: RugbyPass TV
- Watch anywhere — NordVPN 100% risk free
The Pumas head into this game after a frustrating first half of the 2026 Nations Championship, in which they failed to make home advantage count. Defeats by Scotland and England in the Southern Series sandwiched a win over Wales, while fly-half Tomas Albornoz was banned for four matches for intimidating the referee at the end of the defeat to Steve Borthwick's side. The half-back will miss this game as well as the upcoming two Tests against Australia, with coach Felipe Contepomi naming an inexperienced squad that includes 10 uncapped players.
Rassie Erasmus has no such problems, as his side arrive in Buenos Aires on a 12-match winning run. The Springboks coach has rested several players for the clash at Estadio José Amalfitani but can still call on plenty of star names, with captain Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Morne van den Berg all returning to face Argentina. Of course, Erasmus will have one eye on the opening Test against New Zealand at Ellis Park in a fortnight's time, the first of four matches against the All Blacks, but he will know not to underestimate a Pumas side that beat South Africa 29-28 when the teams last met in Argentina in 2024.
Read on as we show you how to watch Argentina vs South Africa for free from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Argentina vs South Africa for free
In the U.S., you will be able to stream Argentina vs South Africa for free on RugbyPass TV.
Stream Argentina vs South Africa on RugbyPass TV
All you need is an account with a valid email address to stream Argentina vs South Africa. What's more, RugbyPass TV is broadcasting the entire Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour between New Zealand and the Springboks for free.
How to watch Argentina vs South Africa free from anywhere
RugbyPass TV are only broadcasting Argentina vs South Africa for free in a select number of countries across the globe, including the U.S..
Rugby lovers that are traveling or working abroad for this weekend's game will need to use a VPN to access their local free stream.
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It's really simple to use a VPN to watch Argentina vs South Africa on RugbyPass TV.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose a location to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the free stream in the U.S., choose 'United States' from the listed countries.
3. Sit back and enjoy the game. Open RugbyPass TV on your chosen device, sign in, and watch Argentina vs South Africa for free.
Which devices can I watch Argentina vs South Africa with?
You can watch RugbyPass TV on the following devices and platforms:
Amazon Fire TV (Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Edition TVs)
Android (Mobile & Tablet)
Android TV
Apple TV
Chromecast
Google TV
Hisense Smart TVs
iPhone & iPad (iOS)
LG Smart TVs
Samsung Smart TVs
Web browsers (PC and Mac)
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working across several of Future’s brands, most notably FourFourTwo. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
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