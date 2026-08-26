Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth binge-watching this week (August 26-September 1)

With August almost behind us, Prime Video is continuing to refresh its streaming library, bringing in new movies and shows while saying goodbye to others. As we head towards the cooler months, there’s no better time to take a look at what’s worth watching across the biggest streaming services. And if you’re looking for something to add to your watchlist, Prime Video currently has plenty of popular picks climbing its trending charts.

With so many shows competing for your attention, deciding what’s actually worth watching can be easier said than done. To make the choice a little simpler, I’ve narrowed down Prime Video’s current top 10 to three shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist. The lineup spans a brand-new season of “Reacher,” which has already claimed the top spot, alongside a well-received mystery drama that’s been renewed for season 2, and a post-apocalyptic sci-fi series.

This list is based on the Prime Video U.S. top 10 shows as of Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

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Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Reacher’

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Still holding strong at No. 1 on Prime Video is “Reacher,” the popular action-thriller adapted from Lee Child’s bestselling book series. Developed for television by showrunner Nick Santora, the series leans heavily into classic action tropes, making it very much a show for dads, which is never a bad thing. The fourth season adapts Gone Tomorrow, the 13th book, with star Alan Ritchson teasing it as the “bloodiest and best” run yet. If you’re looking for something thrilling to watch this week, “Reacher” is an ideal choice.

Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is in Philadelphia when a chance encounter with a distressed stranger on the subway pulls him into a dangerous mystery. After the encounter ends in tragedy, Reacher discovers that a missing flash drive containing highly sensitive information is at the center of the case. As government agents and a team of professional soldiers race to find it, Reacher joins forces with Tamara (Sydelle Noel), Jacob (Christopher Marquette) and others to uncover who is behind the operation.

Watch "Reacher" season 4 on Prime Video

‘Sterling Point’

Sterling Point - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Sterling Point” is a coming-of-age mystery-drama series that’s officially returning for season 2. Following its success on Prime Video, we’re set to delve deeper into this world of teen mystery and yearning, and I have no doubt it could become a long-running favorite for viewers who enjoy a good mystery. The renewal came after a breakout debut, with the series becoming Prime Video’s No. 1 global series debut of the summer. Season 2 will return to the Muskoka setting and pick up on lingering plot points, so there’s plenty more story to come for those who want to see what happens next.

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Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), a New York City teenager, unexpectedly inherits a remote island in Canada from the estranged grandfather she was never allowed to meet. After receiving a mysterious letter, Annie travels to Sterling Point to uncover more about her family’s past. But when she arrives, she discovers the island is already occupied by Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle), a girl with an unexpected connection to Annie’s family. As Annie settles into life on the island alongside her twin brother Connor (Keen Ruffalo), she becomes caught up in complicated relationships.

Watch "Sterling Point" on Prime Video

‘Extinct’

Official Trailer: Extinct, New Sci-Fi TV Series Coming October 2017 - YouTube Watch On

If you enjoy good post-apocalyptic sci-fi, you’ll likely have a good time with “Extinct.” Created and written by prominent sci-fi author Orson Scott Card alongside his frequent collaborator Aaron Johnston, the series also works well as a survival drama. Although it was unfortunately canceled after one season, the finale wraps up some of the immediate plot threads without leaving the story completely unresolved. Following the show’s cancellation, co-creator Orson Scott Card went on to write books set in the same universe, expanding on the story.

Four hundred years after an alien race wipes out humanity, three people, Ezra (Chad Michael Collins), Feena (Victoria Atkin) and Abram (Yorke Fryer), are mysteriously brought back to life by another alien civilization. Finding themselves on an abandoned Earth, the newly revived humans must learn to survive while trying to understand why they were chosen. As they explore their unfamiliar surroundings, they encounter advanced alien technology, remnants of the old human world and a dangerous group known as the Skin Riders.

Watch "Extinct" on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Reacher" (2022)

2. "Sterling Point" (2026)

3. "Ride or Die" (2026)

4. "Off Campus" (2026)

5. "Lioness" (2023)

5. "Off Campus" (2026)

6. "Ted Lasso" (2020)

7. "Extinct" (2017)

8. "Judy Justice" (2021)

9. "Last Resort" (2012)

10. "World's Most Evil Women" (2026)

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