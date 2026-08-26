I’ve been writing about the Apple Watch for the past decade: Here’s the rumored update I’m most excited about for the Apple Watch Ultra 4

Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event is confirmed for Wednesday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. And according to rumors, we can expect a new Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 to be unveiled.

Whether these watches appear and what they look like remains to be seen (I’ll be in Cupertino keeping you updated), but for now, this is the Apple Watch Ultra 4 rumor I’m most excited about.

This is the Apple Watch Ultra 4 rumor I’m most excited about

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve been writing about the Apple Watch for the past decade, and without a doubt, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the best Apple Watch for runners, cyclists, and fitness fanatics. I wore the Apple Watch Ultra 3 alongside this Garmin for the London Marathon in April , and was impressed with the GPS accuracy, even through the mile 20 Canary Wharf skyscraper dead zone. Yet I have one pretty big issue with the Ultra, and every model that has been released so far: it’s huge on my wrist, and pretty uncomfortable, especially at night.

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According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this year the big news regarding Apple Watches will be what’s inside. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman wrote, “None of this year’s watches is expected to get a major design overhaul, I’m told. Apple is more focused on what’s inside: There will be health and fitness-tracking improvements, along with a long-awaited bump in chips and speed.”

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

It’s thought that these health and fitness improvements will include a new high blood pressure notification, but other than that, it’s unclear. I predict vast updates to Workout Buddy, or Apple introducing an AI health coach, similar to the Gemini coach used in the Google Health App.

Yet elsewhere, reports have hinted at a slightly thinner and smaller design for the Apple Watch Ultra 4, a rumor I’m really hoping is true. One day, I’d love to see two different size options for the Ultra 4 to suit different wrist sizes, but this is probably a long way off. Time will tell, but one thing is for sure — we don’t have long to wait.

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