The 2-minute pre-flight habit that stopped ruining my suitcase wheels
A strip of duct tape can extend the life of your suitcase
My suitcase wheels have taken a beating over the years. Airports, cobblestone streets, hotel floors, baggage belts — they grind against rough surfaces constantly.
I watched the wheels deteriorate faster than the rest of my luggage, and I realized I was watching my investment wear out prematurely. Then I discovered a surprisingly simple solution that travelers use: wrapping the wheels with adhesive tape before each trip.
It takes only two minutes and protects one of the most vulnerable parts of your suitcase. The tape creates a barrier between your wheels and all that dirt and debris, making cleanup easier when you get home.
Choose durable tape
Not all tape performs equally on suitcase wheels. Duct tape is your best friend because it resists moisture, handles friction, and stays put during travel. It will leave a sticky residue, though.
Self-fusing silicone tape works too, as it sticks to itself and creates a flexible layer without leaving excessive sticky residue. Painter's tape and electrical tape are also a good choice.
Avoid masking tape, which tears easily when exposed to moisture and rubbing. Skip electrical tape as well; it's often too thin and shifts with temperature changes.
The investment in quality tape is minimal compared to replacing worn-out luggage wheels. Durable tape ensures your protection lasts throughout your entire trip without falling apart mid-journey.
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Clean your wheels and apply the tape
Start by cleaning each wheel thoroughly with a damp cloth and letting it dry completely. Any remaining dust or moisture prevents the tape from adhering properly.
Once dry, wrap one or two layers of your chosen tape around just the tread —the part that actually rolls on the ground. This is crucial: keep the axles, sides, and swivel mechanism completely free of tape.
Covering those areas restricts the wheel's movement and defeats the purpose of having luggage that rolls smoothly. Wrap firmly but not so tight that you strain the wheel. The tape should spin freely with the wheel, not bind it.
Remove the tape and inspect when you return
As soon as you arrive home, remove the tape carefully from your wheels. The tape will likely look damaged or dirty, which is exactly what you want. It protected your wheels instead of them taking that abuse directly.
Clean off any adhesive residue with a cloth or gentle rubbing before storing your suitcase. Regular inspection after each trip helps you catch problems early.
This quick post-trip routine keeps your luggage in better condition and lets you plan wheel replacement before it becomes urgent during a future vacation.
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Kaycee is Tom's Guide's How-To Editor, known for tutorials that get straight to what works. She writes across phones, homes, TVs and everything in between — because life doesn't stick to categories and neither should good advice. She's spent years in content creation doing one thing really well: making complicated things click. Kaycee is also an award-winning poet and co-editor at Fox and Star Books.
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