How to watch 'Grimsburg' season 2 online from anywhere

"Grimsburg" is perfect for fans of detective stories and adult animation, with Marvin Flute attempting to balance his sleuthing with his attempts to win back his ex-wife.

You can watch "Grimsburg" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Grimsburg' release date and time, streaming options "Grimsburg" season 2 premieres on Thursday, August 27 on Sky One in the U.K.

• U.K. — Sky

• U.S. — Stream on Hulu

• CAN — Stream on Crave

• AUS — Stream on Binge

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Season 2 of "Grimsburg" is full of crazy storylines that see Marvin moving into a haunted house, gifting his son an AI doll, attempting to sell a talking car, and even entering the multiverse. It's kinda like "Rick and Morty", but maybe even more sardonic.

With brilliant voice work by Jon Hamm in the lead role, and support from the likes of Martin Short and Alan Tudyk, and a cool, quirky animation style, there's a lot to love about "Grimsburg". There are 13 bizarre and brilliant episodes in the second season, and now's the perfect time to get caught up ahead of the third season.

While fans in the U.S. have been able to watch "Grimsburg" season 2 for a while, U.K. viewers can finally catch up — here's how to catch the show from anywhere.

Watch 'Grimsburg' season 2 in the U.K.

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In the U.K., "Grimsburg" season 2 airs on Sky One on Sunday, August 27.

If you'd rather stream it, Sky's Now streaming service will have the show playing on-demand.

Sky subscribers can also watch live or on-demand through Sky Go on compatible mobiles, tablets and PCs. Virgin Media customers with a Virgin TV 360 or Stream box and a package that includes Sky Entertainment can access Sky One and watch "Grimsburg" season 2 on-demand, too.

Watch 'Grimsburg' season 2 from anywhere

If you're away from home, a VPN can help you access the streaming services you already use. A VPN, or virtual private network, routes your connection through a server in your home country so you can log in as usual while traveling.

NordVPN is usually the option we recommend for streaming. It's quick to set up, works across phones, laptops and streaming devices, and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

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Use NordVPN to stream your usual services from anywhere when traveling abroad.

Using a VPN is simple.

1. Install the VPN app on the device you’ll watch on. NordVPN is our pick.

2. Connect to a server in your home country. For example, choose a U.K. server to access your British streaming services.

3. Open your streaming app and watch "Grimsburg" season 2 as normal.

How to watch 'Grimsburg' season 2 in the U.S.

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Folks in the U.S. have actually been able to watch "Grimsburg" season 2 for quite some time. The show aired on FOX back in February 2025, and has been on the Hulu streaming service since.

"Grimsburg" season 3 actually starts in the U.S. on September 27.

On holiday? A VPN like NordVPN can help you access your usual services and bypass geo-restrictions, when visiting the States from the U.K.

How to watch 'Grimsburg' season 2 in Australia

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Likewise, you'll have been able to watch "Grimsburg" season 2 in Australia for a while now. The episodes landed on Binge in February 2025.

If you're currently Down Under, a VPN like NordVPN can help you access your usual streaming platforms to watch "Grimsburg" season 2.

How to watch 'Grimsburg' season 2 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, you'll need a Crave subscription to watch "Grimsburg" season 2.

Alternatively, get a service like NordVPN and bypass any pesky geo-restrictions.

'Grimsburg' season 2 - episode guide

S2E1 - Haunted Housewife: Annoyed by Flute ruining her dates, Harmony pushes him to move out, resulting in him moving into a house haunted by a doting housewife who does all his chores, transforming him into a real adult.

Annoyed by Flute ruining her dates, Harmony pushes him to move out, resulting in him moving into a house haunted by a doting housewife who does all his chores, transforming him into a real adult. S2E2 - Mo11y: When Flute forgets to buy Stan a gift for his birthday, he steals an AI doll from the evidence locker; Wynona is forced to confront her ex-boyfriend.

When Flute forgets to buy Stan a gift for his birthday, he steals an AI doll from the evidence locker; Wynona is forced to confront her ex-boyfriend. S2E3 - Training Wheels Day: After Otis the Kid Detective is put on the force under pressure from the mayor, Flute makes it his mission to get the kid to quit the force; Harmony drinks a lot of cough syrup to get over a cold, which causes her to start seeing Mr. Flesh.

After Otis the Kid Detective is put on the force under pressure from the mayor, Flute makes it his mission to get the kid to quit the force; Harmony drinks a lot of cough syrup to get over a cold, which causes her to start seeing Mr. Flesh. S2E4 - Granddaddy Issues: Flute and Kang butt heads over Flute's relationship with Kang's Great, Great, Great Granddaughter; a bomb threat is called on Grimsburg's annual Virgin Pageant.

Flute and Kang butt heads over Flute's relationship with Kang's Great, Great, Great Granddaughter; a bomb threat is called on Grimsburg's annual Virgin Pageant. S2E5 - Daddy Daddy Bang Bang: When his dad returns to town, Flute will do anything he can to keep his idol around, even if that means getting rid of his sibling rivalry -- his dad's talking car; the detectives must teach Stan about the birds and the bees.

When his dad returns to town, Flute will do anything he can to keep his idol around, even if that means getting rid of his sibling rivalry -- his dad's talking car; the detectives must teach Stan about the birds and the bees. S2E6 - CrimeCon: When Flute learns that criminals at CrimeCon are celebrated, not the detectives, he decides to prove that celebrity criminal Damien Flesher is not the reformed cannibal he claims to be; Pentos meets the Pentos-tonix.

When Flute learns that criminals at CrimeCon are celebrated, not the detectives, he decides to prove that celebrity criminal Damien Flesher is not the reformed cannibal he claims to be; Pentos meets the Pentos-tonix. S2E7 - Crystal Ball: When Flute goes for surgery to have a second testicle put in, he finds an unexpected side effect.

When Flute goes for surgery to have a second testicle put in, he finds an unexpected side effect. S2E8 - Blue Light District: Roles get reversed in Flute and Summers' partnership after male sex workers start turning up dead.

Roles get reversed in Flute and Summers' partnership after male sex workers start turning up dead. S2E9 - The Undies: In order to win this year's Undies Award for best undercover operation, Flute infiltrates the Preggo crime family.

In order to win this year's Undies Award for best undercover operation, Flute infiltrates the Preggo crime family. S2E10 - Loosey Goosey: Flute and Martinez butt heads as they're sent on a literal wild goose chase.

Flute and Martinez butt heads as they're sent on a literal wild goose chase. S2E11 - Evidence Locker: Memories are sparked when Grimsburg PD cleans an evidence locker.

Memories are sparked when Grimsburg PD cleans an evidence locker. S2E12 - How to Lose an Ankle Monitor in 10 Days: When the criminals of Grimsburg go on strike, the police force gets furloughed.

When the criminals of Grimsburg go on strike, the police force gets furloughed. S2E13 - Across the Flutiverse: An interdimensional rift appears in Grimsburg and through it emerges the Multi-Flutes, an elite squad of Flutes from different dimensions.

Who is in the "Grimsburg" cast? Here is the voice cast for "Grimsburg":

Jon Hamm as Marvin Flute

Greg Chun as Lt. John Kang

Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute

Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute

Kevin Michael Richardson as Det. Greg Summers

Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos and Mr. Flesh

Rosie Perez as Martina Martinez

Jaime Camil as Mayor Dilquez

Debi Derryberry as Teague Hilton

Natalie Palamides as Khaleesi

Martin Short as Otis Volcanowitz

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