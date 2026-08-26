How to watch "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" online – stream Tim Curry's cult classic for free

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The passing of Tim Curry at the age of 80 is devastating news. So if you want to relive the time-warping cult classic, here's how to watch "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" online – potentially for free and from anywhere with a VPN.

Curry's masterpiece – 1975's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" – is 100 minutes of pure, unadulterated camp, musical comedy. Originally a box-office flop, it's now one of the longest-running theatrical releases in history.

The cult movie features Curry as the strutting, corset-wearing scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Packed with timeless tunes like "Time Warp," written by Richard O'Brien, who starred as Riff Raff, it's certainly one of a kind.

Curry, who suffered a debilitating stroke in 2012, is reported to have died peacefully at his Los Angeles home. The sad news broke just a day after the passing of Dolly Parton.

Here's how to watch The Rocky Horror Picture Show online and with a free trial.

Can I watch The Rocky Horror Picture Show for FREE?

If you're in the U.S. you can watch The Rocky Horror Picture Show on BroadwayHD.

The specialist streamer offers a 7-day free trial to those who sign up via Amazon Prime.

Not a Prime member? there's a 30-day free Prime trial, so if you can combine the two free trials if needs be.

Traveling outside the U.S.? Use NordVPN to watch Prime U.S. when outside North America.

How to watch The Rocky Horror Picture Show from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching The Rocky Horror Picture Show streams?

A good VPN – we use NordVPN – will make your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country., so you can access your usual free trials anywhere.

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Can you watch The Rocky Horror Picture Show in the U.K., Australia or Canada?

Yes. It's not free but you can watch The Rocky Horror show movie here:

U.K. – Rent on Apple TV or stream with Disney Plus (from £5.99 per month)

Australia – Stream on Disney Plus ($9.99 per month)

Canada – Stream on Disney Plus ($8.99 per month)

If you're currently on holiday, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your usual The Rocky Horror Picture Show stream and watch Tim Curry's masterful performance from anywhere! We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch The Rocky Horror Picture Show in India?

It doesn't look like The Rocky Horror Picture Show is streaming in India.

Who was Tim Curry? Tim Curry was an English actor and singer celebrated for his flamboyant role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975), Pennywise in "IT", Wadsworth in "Clue", and the Hotel Concierge in "Home Alone 2".

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