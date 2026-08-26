This white vinegar cleaning hack can transform your kitchen sink — but here's why I won't be using it

Vinegar isn’t just for culinary purposes; it has a place around the home for cleaning tasks, as it’s tough on stubborn grease, soap residue and light mineral deposits. From cleaning windows to cleaning your dishwasher, it can even clean your keys!

One of the areas where you can find all this grime is the kitchen, especially around what I consider the messiest area — the kitchen sink.

How white vinegar can clean a sink

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Spraying white vinegar in the kitchen sink not only removes grease and stains but also bad odors that linger around the drain.

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And the acetic acid in the mix loosens mineral deposits. So, if like me, you live in a hard water area and don’t have a water softener, a spray of white vinegar will help lift those nasty marks.

However, be careful when using vinegar in your kitchen. If you have natural stone, such as marble or granite, avoid spraying vinegar on your sink. The acid is too harsh; it dissolves calcium, and it will etch or burn the surface of your stone. Be warned!

Why I won't be using this cleaning hack

Although I've recently used white vinegar to clean my bathtub, I won't be using it to clean my sink.

I've recently had a new kitchen with a quartz countertop, and I'm worried that if I spray my sink, it will also touch the nearby surface and damage the quartz. To be on the safe side, I'm being extra cautious and won't be spraying this solution in my kitchen sink.

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Originally Yellow Lemon Vinegar All Purpose Cleaning Spray : £22.99 at Amazon You get three 16oz bottles for $22.99, which means you can keep one upstairs, another downstairs, and the last one near where you do your laundry — for your whites! This magic stuff is so versatile, plus this brand adds lemon to ease the scent a little.

How to use a vinegar spray to clean your kitchen sink

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

All you need is a spray bottle, white vinegar and water.

1. Mix equal parts white vinegar and water, then give it a gentle swirl in the bottle to mix the solution.

2. Ensure any food remnants have been removed from your sink, then spray it.

3. Leave the solution to sit for 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Take a sponge or soft cloth and scrub it.

5. Rinse any remaining solution away with warm water, and then dry the area with a clean cloth to remove any marks.

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