How to watch Dolly Parton Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer (it's free)

Watch Dolly Parton Glastonbury free on BBC iPlayer (U.K. only)

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Full 1 hour 19 minute TV broadcast

After her passing at 80, Dolly Parton fans all over the world are looking to rewatch her iconic June 29, 2014 Glastonbury set. Check below for where to find it...

Watch Dolly Parton Glastonbury from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Dolly Parton Glastonbury: TV & streaming Dolly Parton's full Glastonbury 2014 performance is available to watch for free now.

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

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Taking the Pyramid Stage at 4 p.m., the Queen of Country drew a record-breaking 140,000 festival-goers who enjoyed her 70 minute set, belted out in a dazzling white rhinestone pantsuit (what else?).

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Dolly whipped the mud-soaked crowd into a frenzy with hits like "Jolene", "I Will Always Love You", and "9 to 5". The defining moment? Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora joined Parton onstage for a wild performance of "Lay Your Hands On Me".

Here's how to watch Dolly's Glastonbury live show for free. Scroll down for full details.

How to watch Dolly Parton Glastonbury for FREE

If you're in the U.K. you can watch Dolly Parton at Glastonbury for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

Yep, it's the full 70-minute set, packaged into a 1 hour 19 minute show featuring Dolly's legendary 2014 performance of "I Will Always Love You".

Remember you'll need a valid TV license to watch any BBC iPlayer content.

Traveling outside the U.K. right now? Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer as if you were back home in the U.K.

How to watch Dolly Parton Glastonbury show from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Dolly Parton Glastonbury streams?

A good VPN – we use NordVPN – will make your devices to appear as if they're back in the U.K., so you can access your usual free streams.

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Can you watch Dolly Parton Glastonbury show in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

Famously, Glastonbury is only shown in the U.K.. However, the BBC is showing a few short clips on BBC.com – but not the full set as far as we can see.

If you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your usual free Glastonbury replays. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Dolly Parton's Glastonbury show on YouTube? You can listen to recordings of the songs that Dolly performed at Glasto, and view a few short clips of her performing, but the full 70-minute show is not available on YouTube currently. Instead, fans in the U.K. can watch it in full on BBC iPlayer for up to 29 days (starting Weds, Aug 26).

Dolly Parton Glastonbury song list

Fire Medley: "Baby I'm Burnin'" / "Great Balls of Fire" / "Girl on Fire"

"Baby I'm Burnin'" / "Great Balls of Fire" / "Girl on Fire" Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That

Jolene

Blue Smoke

Coat of Many Colors

Rocky Top (Osborne Brothers cover)

(Osborne Brothers cover) Mud Song (a custom song written specifically for the Glastonbury crowd)

(a custom song written specifically for the Glastonbury crowd) Banks of the Ohio

Old-Time Religion / I'll Fly Away / I'm on My Way to Canaan's Land (Gospel medley)

(Gospel medley) Love Medley: "Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle to You" / "But You Know I Love You" / "Real Love" / "Think About Love"

"Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle to You" / "But You Know I Love You" / "Real Love" / "Think About Love" Here You Come Again

Two Doors Down

Islands in the Stream

9 to 5

Lay Your Hands on Me (Bon Jovi cover featuring special guest Richie Sambora )

(Bon Jovi cover featuring special guest ) I Will Always Love You

When is Dolly Parton's funeral? Short answer: the world is waiting to find out. Via an official statement following Dolly's passing on August 25, 2026, her team confirmed that at Dolly’s explicit request, a small, private service will be held strictly for immediate family (per People) – but the date has not been announced. Dolly Parton fans can expect public celebrations of her life and memorial tributes to take place in Nashville and at her Dollywood estate/theme park in 2026, with details to be shared at a later date.

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