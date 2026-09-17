Bose announces active Sport Open Earbuds and upgrades the Ultra Open Earbuds — here’s what to expect (and what could still be missing)

Bose has just announced two new additions to its open-ear audio lineup, and as a big fan of open-ear earbuds, I’m excited for what's coming. The new launches include the Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen), an upgrade to the original fan favorites, and the new Sport Open earbuds, which prioritize stability and comfort during exercise.

The new Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) come with upgrades like immersive audio, longer battery life, clearer calls, and a refined design. I already like all those features in the original model, so I'm interested to see how Bose's upgrades bear out during testing.

But I’m most intrigued by the new Sport Open Earbuds. They share a lot of qualities with the Ultra Open Earbuds, such as stereo audio, onboard button controls, customization access with the Bose app, multipoint connectivity, and of course, that reliable ear cuff design. The Sport buds also feature an IP54 durability rating, so they should withstand water splashes, sweat and dust. Bose also claims they'll hold 22 hours of battery life with the charging case.

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When can I buy the new earbuds and how much are they?

Left: Bose Sport Open Earbuds, Right: Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) (Image credit: Bose)

Pre-orders for the new buds open on September 19 on the Bose website and will be available on October 1. The upgraded Bose Ultra Open Earbuds 2nd Gen will cost $299, the same price as the original model, and the Bose Sport Open Earbuds are priced at $199, which is what we expect from high-end open buds.

The new buds are available in some new colors. The core colors of both models are Black or White Smoke, but limited-edition colors will also be available, including Cherry Chocolate, Olive Green and Sky Pink.

Wireless charging and a new 'Cinema Mode'

Left: Bose Sport Open Earbuds, Right: Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) (Image credit: Bose)

I like the original Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. In fact. They’re the pair I reach for when I’m heading out on a run because I know they’ll replicate any genre of music I listen to with ease — but there are some things I wish the earbuds had.

I hate clutter, so I opt for wireless charging where I can. A lot of earbuds these days will support Qi-certified wireless charging, but the Ultra Opens don’t. All that changes with the 2nd Generation and the Sport Open Earbuds. Both new buds are wireless charging compatible, and the Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) will boast a claimed 28.5 hours of battery life with the charging case, a little more than the original buds.

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Bose says the newly-engineered driver on the Ultra Open Earbuds (Gen 2) will deliver deeper bass and higher volume than the first-generation model. There's also a new "CinemaMode", powered by Bose TrueSpatial technology which is designed to bolster video content with a wider, more immersive soundstage while keeping dialogue sharp.

What could still be missing?

The original open buds also lacked automatic wear detection. This is one of the most annoying features to miss out on because if you’re listening to an audiobook or a podcast, you can easily lose your place.

Bose hasn't revealed whether we can expect wear detection on the new models, so it's the first thing I'll be looking for when Tom's Guide gets these earbuds in to review.

Are you excited for the new buds? Will you be purchasing an upgraded pair of Ultra Opens or the new Sport Open Earbuds? Let me know in the comments box below.

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