Zero-day flaws in TP-Link security cameras could let hackers eavesdrop on you — but there's a fix
Download the latest update now
If you use a TP-Link Tapo C200 camera, you'll want to update its firmware right away.
Security researchers OPSWAT recently released details of two zero-day vulnerabilities found in the security cameras that could allow bad actors to spy on users. The two flaws, CVE-2026-15315 and CVE-2026-15316, could enable an attacker with network access to get into the camera and gain a valid administrative access or without knowing or recovering the admin password.
“The resulting administrative access enables the attacker to invoke privileged management functions, modify device configuration and perform operations that would normally require authorized administrator access,” OPSWAT said in a blog post.
This access would give them access to to live video streams and stored recordings.
Unfortunately, these cameras are often used for sensitive and important places, including as a baby monitor or home security monitor.
OPSWAT informed TP-Link of the flaws. A company spokesperson told Tom's Guide that upon being made aware of the flaws, TP-Link "immediately investigated the findings and developed firmware updates."
"TP-Link Systems Inc. takes the security of our products and the privacy of our customers very seriously," the spokesperson said.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Update now
If you have a Tapo C200 camera, you'll want to make sure that you update it to the latest firmware version. Specifically, you'll want to make sure you have V5-1.4.6 Build 260709, which released on August 17.
Per TP-Link, the vulnerabilities were "remediated" in the most recent update. The company encourages all customers to update.
You can do so via the Tapo app. For more information on the update or if you need support information, you can visit the Tapo C200 Downloads page.
You may be familiar with TP-Link due to its Wi-Fi routers, which many businesses and homes use; the Chinese company makes up 6%% of the US router market. However, TP-Link is currently fighting an FCC ban of all Wi-Fi routers made outside of the U.S.
Earlier this month we got a sneak peek of TP-Link's upcoming Wi-Fi 8 routers which promise big range, reliability and speed upgrades.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
More from Tom's Guide
- Best DIY home security systems
- Ring Spotlight Cam (2nd gen) review: Better battery life, sharper 2K video
- The Schlage Sense Pro unlocked my door like magic
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
Something to share? Send secure tips on Signal: scyo1.55.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.