Zero-day flaws in TP-Link security cameras could let hackers eavesdrop on you — but there's a fix

If you use a TP-Link Tapo C200 camera, you'll want to update its firmware right away.

Security researchers OPSWAT recently released details of two zero-day vulnerabilities found in the security cameras that could allow bad actors to spy on users. The two flaws, CVE-2026-15315 and CVE-2026-15316, could enable an attacker with network access to get into the camera and gain a valid administrative access or without knowing or recovering the admin password.

“The resulting administrative access enables the attacker to invoke privileged management functions, modify device configuration and perform operations that would normally require authorized administrator access,” OPSWAT said in a blog post.

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This access would give them access to to live video streams and stored recordings.

Unfortunately, these cameras are often used for sensitive and important places, including as a baby monitor or home security monitor.

OPSWAT informed TP-Link of the flaws. A company spokesperson told Tom's Guide that upon being made aware of the flaws, TP-Link "immediately investigated the findings and developed firmware updates."

"TP-Link Systems Inc. takes the security of our products and the privacy of our customers very seriously," the spokesperson said.

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If you have a Tapo C200 camera, you'll want to make sure that you update it to the latest firmware version. Specifically, you'll want to make sure you have V5-1.4.6 Build 260709, which released on August 17.

Per TP-Link, the vulnerabilities were "remediated" in the most recent update. The company encourages all customers to update.

You can do so via the Tapo app. For more information on the update or if you need support information, you can visit the Tapo C200 Downloads page.

You may be familiar with TP-Link due to its Wi-Fi routers, which many businesses and homes use; the Chinese company makes up 6%% of the US router market. However, TP-Link is currently fighting an FCC ban of all Wi-Fi routers made outside of the U.S.

Earlier this month we got a sneak peek of TP-Link's upcoming Wi-Fi 8 routers which promise big range, reliability and speed upgrades.

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