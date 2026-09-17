3 new to Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (Sept. 18-20)

Hulu is an excellent choice for building your next weekend movie marathon. The streaming service regularly adds both originals and classics to its library. Plus, because it's owned by Disney, it's the home for new releases from several Disney-owned studios. It even has deals with some other studios to get new releases before any other service, whether they're produced by Disney or not.

First up, let's go with a blockbuster: "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw." This Fast Saga spinoff stars Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson as the titular characters and while it's not "Citizen Kane," it's a fun movie to watch. Once you're done with that one, check out "100 Nights of Hero," a fantasy romance adaptation of a graphic novel with a fairly impressive cast. Finally, I'm recommending "Heretic" for the second week in a row, because I think Hugh Grant's performance is that much of a must-watch.

So, here are the three new to Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend. For more recommendations, check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in September 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022. He watches dozens of movies every year, and has already seen over 40 new releases this year.

'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (2019)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-comedy movie

What's it about? Set after "The Fate of the Furious," this movie sees Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as the titular Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw. In this spin-off adventure, they're teaming up with Deckard's sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) to take down terrorist Brixton Lore (Elba)

Why you need to watch it: This is a "Fast" movie. So, contractually, they're obligated to have cars. But this is far more a traditional action comedy than the vehicular action set-piece symphonies that make up the mainline "Fast and Furious" movies. That said, it's still a fun romp of a movie.

Watch "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" on Hulu now

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'100 Nights of Hero' (2025)

100 Nights of Hero | Official Trailer | Emma Corrin, Maika Monroe, Nicholas Galitzine, Charli XCX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Fantasy romance movie

What's it about? "100 Nights of Hero" is adapted from the Isabel Greenberg graphic novel of the same name. It's centered around Cherry (Maika Monroe), whose husband, Jerome (Amir El-Masry), leaves her alone with his seductive friend, Manfred (Nicholas Galitzine). If he can seduce her, he wins Jerome's castle and everything within. But Cherry is focused on another deadline: if she can't get pregnant in 100 days, she'll be put to death.

Why you should watch it: This movie may seem to be about Cherry's relationships with these two men, but it's not. It's really about her relationship with Hero, her maid, played by the excellent Emma Corrin. The trailer didn't quite speak to me, but this cast list certainly does. So it's worth checking out if you like a romance movie.

Watch "100 Nights of Hero" on Hulu now

'Heretic' (2024)

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological horror movie

What's it about? Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East star in "Heretic" as two Mormon missionaries. They think they've hit the jackpot when they arrive at the home of Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant). But while he initially expresses interest in their faith, he reveals he's really there to test it. Because he thinks he's already found god, and it's not their god.

Why you need to watch it: I love Hugh Grant's performance in "Heretic." He's an incredible horror villain, and while the movie doesn't quite stick the landing, the journey is more than worth watching it.

Watch "Heretic" on Hulu now

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