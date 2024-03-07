India vs England live stream — how to watch 5th Test online from anywhere

The India vs England 5th Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala showcases one of test cricket’s prettiest settings. At the foot of the Himalayas, it also offers seam-friendly pitches that could suit the visitors.

Here's how to watch India v England 5th Test streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.

India vs England, 5th Test live stream: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Mar. 7–11, 2024

► Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

► Time: 4 a.m. GMT / 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. AEDT / 9a.m. IST

• FREE — JioCinema (India)

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Conditions in Dharamsala are likely to suit Jimmy Anderson, who is two wickets away from becoming the third man, and the first seamer, to take 700 test wickets. Two other milestones are set to be achieved in this Test match as both Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow are in line to play their 100th Test matches.

Despite England’s seam bowlers being much better than their spinners, the visitors have opted to play only two of their specialist seamers, and have retained their two specialist spinners for the 5th Test.

With the series already won by India, England have only pride and World Test Championship points to play for. However the latter is of academic interest for England who are way off making the top two slots. However for table-toppers India, World Test Championship points earned in Dharamsala could prove crucial.

Here's how to watch every ball of the India vs England 5th Test match online, from anywhere and potentially for free.

Cricket fans in India can watch the 5th Test for FREE on JioCinema.

But what if you're based in India but aren't at home to catch the India vs England live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch the 5th Test for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the India vs England live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch India vs England 5th Test in the U.S.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the entire India vs England test series. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV, which is a great place to watch cricket streams. There are options to pay just for Willow (starting at $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi Binge Plus deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either.

How to watch India vs England live in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is showing the all five India vs England Test matches. You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider. To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place. If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow all the test action by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch India vs England in Australia

Fox Sports has live and exclusive coverage of the India vs England 5th Test in Australia, with a live stream available via Kayo Sports. New customers get a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $30 for Kayo Basic. Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

Watch India vs England 5th Test live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the India vs England Fifth Test via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year. Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still watch the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch India vs England 5th Test live in India

The India vs England five-Test series is being shown on Sports18, the premium sports network from Viacom18 which has the rights to all India's home matches until 2028. You can catch all the action for FREE via the JioCinema app. If you are traveling outside of India right now, you can simply pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action from anywhere.

India vs England Fifth Test teams

India squad : Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

India vs England test series schedule

Jan. 25-29: 1st Test (Hyderabad) — England won by 28 runs

1st Test (Hyderabad) — Feb. 2-6: 2nd Test (Visakhapatnam) — India won by 106 runs

2nd Test (Visakhapatnam) — Feb. 15-19: 3rd Test (Rajkot) — India won by 434 runs

3rd Test (Rajkot) — Feb. 23-27: 4th Test (Ranchi) — India won by 5 wickets

4th Test (Ranchi) — Mar. 7-11: 5th Test (Dharamsala)



