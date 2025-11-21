<a id="elk-af2077a6-73cf-4cff-bd8f-6f146c77f196"></a><h2 id="the-ashes-are-here-2">The Ashes are here!</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="0db94659-5c23-45c4-90cc-4c6d5c1135e5"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3673px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="H2VapZpA6U2irNiHw9LR8L" name="The Ashes" alt="A replica Ashes Urn is photographed prior to an Australia nets session at Edgbaston on June 15, 2023 in Birmingham, England." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/H2VapZpA6U2irNiHw9LR8L.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3673" height="2066" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="dd1cc5ac-a29a-47b4-9b7e-56fdbb8c7456">The 1st Ashes Test is finally here, with England taking on Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth.</p><p>Ever since Stuart Broad took the final wicket of the 2023 series, it has felt like we&rsquo;ve all been stuck in a holding pattern waiting for the next chapter of this rivalry to begin.</p><p>England may not have won a Test Down Under in nearly 15 years, but that won&rsquo;t stop the Bazballers from posing a serious threat across five matches. Still, this experienced Australian side is formidable on home soil and will be ready to land plenty of punches of their own.</p><p>Strap in as we&rsquo;ve got you covered throughout Day 1 of the Ashes.</p>\n