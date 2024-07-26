How to watch canoe slalom live stream at Olympics 2024 online and for free

The canoe slalom live stream at Olympics 2024 will be a fast and furious affair at the National Olympic Nautical Stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne. Comprising both the canoe (single-bladed paddle) and kayak (double-bladed) competitions, it challenges the contenders to slot up to 25 gates as quickly as possible — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

The downstream gates are green and upstream gates are red, and there are heavy time sanctions for missing them. A whopping 50 seconds will be added to your time if you miss a gate altogether, while you'll be hit with a two-second penalty for touching a gate as you pass through.

Eva Tercelj would have been one of the gold medal favorites if the Tokyo Olympics had gone ahead in its original slot, but during the 12-month delay the form of the then-world champion slalom canoeist dipped. After a 24th-place finish, she's got unfinished business to attend to. Former silver medalist Luuka Jones is hoping to go one better on her fifth and final Olympics appearance, while Martin Dougoud is hoping to boost his chances with some hypnosis-powered positive thinking.

It's always a remarkable show, so make sure you don’t miss a single moment from the Paris Games by checking out our guide on how to watch Olympics 2024.

Where to watch canoe slalom at Olympics 2024 for FREE

Australian viewers looking to enjoy every moment of the 2024 Paris Olympics are in luck, as the entire festival of sport will be broadcast for FREE across Channel 9 and 9Gem.

You can also watch canoe slalom at Olympics 2024 for free on the 9Now streaming service , which is compatible with most streaming devices.

Additional free-to-air coverage of the Paris Olympics can be found in Canada ( CBC Gem ) and the U.K. ( BBC iPlayer ) . However, these networks won’t be showing every single event, so you may need to sign up for a premium service for full coverage in these countries.

If you’re normally in one of these countries but won’t be during the Paris Olympics, you don’t have to miss out thanks to one of the best VPNs . These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever you are in the world. Our favorite is NordVPN .

How to watch canoe slalom at Olympics 2024 from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during the Olympics 2024 and are unable to live stream canoe slalom from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch canoe slalom at the Olympics live online.

How to watch canoe slalom at Olympics 2024 in the U.S.

The U.S. is set to host the Olympics in 2028, with Los Angeles, California confirmed as the host city, but to enjoy this year’s Olympics held in Paris, France, viewers in America are going to be relying on NBCUniversal, which will be broadcasting the canoe slalom across its channels including NBC, USA and MSNBC. These may be included with your cable package.

Select sessions of the canoe slalom at Olympics 2024 will also be televised, on E! and USA.

However, your best option is NBC’s streaming service Peacock , as it’s set to live stream every event at the Paris Olympics, promising a daily recap with highlights of all the biggest medal-winning moments. To tune in, you'll need either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

Cord-cutters can opt for Sling TV . The Sling Blue package costs $45 per month and gives you access to more than 30 channels including NBC in selected markets, USA, E! and MSNBC. Or you could go for Fubo . Its Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month, though you get 121 channels for that hefty investment, including all the NBC channels showing Olympics 2024 events.

If you're outside the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch canoe slalom at Olympics 2024 using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Olympics, Peacock also gives subscribers access to Premier League soccer, WWE and more. There's also a huge library of movies and TV shows to enjoy between events.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue ($45 per month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC in selected markets, E!, USA and MSNBC.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC, E! and USA Network.

How to watch canoe slalom at Olympics 2024 in the U.K.

Back in the good old days, the BBC was the exclusive U.K. home of the Olympics, but that all changed in 2021 when Discovery came on the scene. Fortunately, many events are still free to watch on the BBC and BBC iPlayer , but remember it won’t have everything.

Brits who don’t want to miss a single second of the action will need to invest in Discovery Plus . A subscription will cost you £6.99 per month for the Standard plan (reduced to £3.99 a month during the Olympics) which includes the action from Paris 2024. Having to pay to watch the Olympics is a foreign concept to many in the U.K. but for your money you’ll get access to every single Olympics sport, including fencing.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow canoe slalom at Olympics 2024 by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch canoe slalom at Olympics 2024 in Canada

Olympics coverage in Canada is split across CBC, Sportsnet and TSN, with many events being live-streamed for free on CBC Gem .

CBC Gem is a free platform, but you can pay $5.99 per month (7-day free trial) to remove some advertisements and gain access to the service’s on-demand library. However, if you can tolerate commercials, you can enjoy most of the Olympics 2024 for free.

To access Sportsnet, you’ll want a Sportsnet Plus subscription, which costs $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year, or you can opt for Plus Premium for $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year. Lastly, you can also subscribe to TSN , which costs $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

If you’re a Canadian stuck abroad and want to access your regular service, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch canoe slalom at Olympics 2024 in Australia

Regardless of the final medal table, Aussies are the real winners of Olympics 2024. That’s because, in the land of Oz, every single Olympic event is being broadcast for free across Channel 9 and 9Gem, with online live streams available via 9Now .

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.

If you want to watch the Olympic Games 2024 in 4K in Australia, then you'll need Stan Sport. It offers ad-free coverage of every session of every Olympic sport with the Stan Sport ad-on for $15. You'll also need the Stan Premium base plan, which is $21 per month.

How to watch canoe slalom at Olympics 2024 in New Zealand

Over in New Zealand, the Olympic Games are typically split between free service TVNZ, and premium provider Sky Sport. That’s set to be the case for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Free Olympic 2024 live streams will be available for New Zealanders on the TNVZ Plus streaming service. While a Sky Sport Now subscription will run you $29.99 per week, or $49.99 per month.

Sky Sport Now also has a limited time Olympic Games Paris 2024 Pass offer. A one-off fee of $34.99 buys you full access to Sky Sports and ESPN between July 25 and August 12, with 12 Olympic channels as well as all the other sport. Not bad.

New Zealand residents abroad during the canoe slalom at the Olympics 2024 can still follow along on their regular streaming service by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

