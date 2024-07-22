How to watch Olympics 2024 online and for free

Olympics 2024 are mere days away! This latest iteration of the Summer Olympics kicks off in Paris this Wednesday with Argentina vs. Morocco in the men's soccer tournament — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

You'd think the Olympics would start with the Opening Ceremony (I certainly did), but you'd be wrong. Don't worry though, we've have details on how to watch the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony this Friday later this week.

In fact, we'll make sure you are able to watch every event during the Summer Olympics 2024. We'll also let you know what events can be watched in 4K — or if any events can be watched in 8K — as well as everything else you need to know to make sure you don’t miss a single moment from the Paris Games.

How to watch Olympics 2024 by country

How to watch Olympics 2024 livestreams from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during the Olympics 2024 and are unable to livestream from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the streaming app you use at home and watch the Olympics live online.

How to watch Olympics 2024 livestreams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in the U.S., you're relying on NBCUniversal to enjoy Olympics 2024. The Comcast-owned entity will show Olympics coverage across its numerous channels, including NBC, USA and MSNBC.

The good news for you is that these channels may be included in your cable package. However, your best option for watching every second of the Olympics is NBC’s streaming service Peacock. NBC's streaming service will livestream every event at the Paris Olympics promising to offer a daily recap with highlights of all the biggest medal-winning moments. To tune in, you'll need either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, and gets rid of those pesky ads).

Cord-cutters can opt for Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and gives you access to more than 30 channels including NBC (select markets), USA and MSNBC. You can even get your first month for just $15!

However, Sling only offers NBC in select markets, so it might not be the right choice for you. If that's the case, you should opt for Fubo, which includes all the NBC channels showing Olympics 2024 events. Fubo's Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month, and you get 121 channels for that hefty investment.

If you're outside the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch Olympics 2024 livestreams using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Olympics, Peacock also gives subscribers access to Premier League soccer, WWE and more. There's also a huge library of movies and TV shows to enjoy between events.

Sling TV is an affordable cord-cutting option and the best cable alternative we've ever tested. Its Sling Blue package comes with NBC, (select markets), MSNBC and USA Network and starts at just $40. Right now, new subscribers get $25 off their first month!

Fubo: If Sling doesn't offer NBC in your area, check out Fubo. This cable alternative is great for sports fans and has every channel showing the Olympics this summer. It's even got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Olympics 2024 livestreams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Gone are the days when the BBC was the exclusive U.K. home of the Olympics. Ever since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 Discovery has been the top place to go if you need to get your Olympics fix.

So if you don’t want to miss a single second of the action you will need to invest in Discovery Plus. A Standard plan subscription will cost you £6.99 per month (reduced to £3.99 per month during the Olympics). Having to pay to watch the Olympics is a foreign concept to many in the U.K. but for your money, you’ll get access to every single Olympics event.

It's not all bad news though. While Discovery is the place to go for every second of Olympics coverage, it's not the exclusive home of Olympics 2024. Many events are still free to watch on the BBC and BBC iPlayer. Just remember that the BBC won’t have everything.

If you're a Brit abroad, you can still follow Olympics 2024 livestreams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Olympics 2024 livestreams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Olympics 2024 coverage in Canada is split across CBC, Sportsnet and TSN. While that is a bit confusing, the good news is that many events are being live-streamed for free on the CBC Gem.

CBC Gem is a free streaming platform, but you can pay $5.99 per month (7-day free trial) to remove some ads and gain access to the service’s on-demand library. However, if you don’t mind tolerating commercials, you can enjoy most of the Olympics 2024 for free.

For the rest of the coverage, you'll need to subscribe to a streaming service or two. To access Sportsnet via a Sportsnet Plus subscription, you'll be paying $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year. You can also opt for Plus Premium for $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year. To get access toTSN, you'll need to pay $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

If you’re currently away from the land of Tim Horton's and poutine, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Olympics 2024 livestreams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Regardless of the final medal table, Australia is the real winner of the Olympics. That’s because Aussies can watch every single Olympics 2024 event for free on Channel 9 and 9Gem, with online live streams available via 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.

If you want to watch the Olympic Games 2024 in 4K in Australia, then you'll need Stan Sport. It offers ad-free coverage of every session of every Olympic sport with the Stan Sport add-on for AU$15. You will also need the Stan Premium base plan which is AU$21 per month.

If you're trying to know what to watch at Olympics 2024, we've got you covered. Here's all the Summer Olympics action happening in Paris on Wed., July 24 and Thu., July 25.

Wednesday, July 24

Men's soccer

Argentina vs. Morocco (9 a.m.)

Uzbekistan vs. Spain (9 a.m.)

Guinea vs. New Zealand (11 a.m.)

Egypt vs. Dominican Republic (11 a.m.)

Iraq vs. Ukraine (1 p.m.)

Japan vs. Paraguay (1 p.m.)

France vs. U.S. (3 p.m.)

Mali vs. Israel (3 p.m.)

Men's rugby sevens

Australia vs. Samoa (9:30 a.m.)

Argentina vs. Kenya (10 a.m.)

France vs. U.S. (10:30 a.m.)

Fiji vs. Uruguay (11 a.m.)

Ireland vs. South Africa (11:30 a.m.)

New Zealand vs. Japan (12 p.m.)

Australia vs. Kenya (1 p.m.)

Argentia vs. Samoa (1:30 p.m.)

France vs. Uruguay (2 p.m.)

Fiji vs. U.S. (2:30 p.m.)

Ireland vs. Japan (3 p.m.)

New Zealand vs. South Africa (3:30 p.m.)

Thursday, July 25

Women's handball

Slovenia vs. Denmark (3 a.m.)

Netherlands vs. Angola (5 a.m.)

Spain vs. Brazil (8 a.m.)

Germany vs. Republic of Korea (10 a.m.)

Hungary vs. France (1 p.m.)

Norway vs. Sweden (3 p.m.)

Women's Archery

Women's individual ranking round (3:30 a.m.)

Men's rugby sevens

Samoa vs. Kenya (8 a.m.)

Argentina vs. Australia (8:30 a.m.)

U.S. vs. Uruguay (9 a.m.)

Fiji vs. France (9:30 a.m.)

South Africa vs. Japan (10 a.m.)

New Zealand vs. Ireland (10:30 a.m.)

9th overall vs. 12th overall (2 p.m.) [teams TBD]

10th overall vs. 11th overall (2:30 p.m.) [teams TBD]

1st in Pool A vs. 8th overall (3 p.m.) [teams TBD]

2nd in Pool B vs. 2nd in Pool C (3:30 p.m.) [teams TBD]

1st in Pool C vs. 2nd in Pool A (4 p.m.) [teams TBD]

1st in Pool B vs. 7th overall (4:30 p.m.) [teams TBD]

Men's archery

Men's individual ranking round (8:15 a.m.)

Women's soccer

Canada vs. New Zealand (11 a.m.)

Spain vs. Japan (11 a.m.)

Germany vs. Australia (1 p.m.)

Nigeria vs. Brazil (1 p.m.)

France vs. Colombia (3 p.m.)

U.S. vs. Zambia (3 p.m.)

All times listed in Eastern time (US)

How to watch Olympics 2024 in 4K

How to watch Olympics 2024 livestreams in 4K

It was a bit of a struggle to find a straightforward answer for how to watch Olympics 2024 in 4K. But after exhaustive research, I have the answers you seek.

The Olympic Broadcasting Services will provide full UHD (4K) HDR coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, per a press release from the 4K-HDR Summit. They will then provide this 4K HDR feed to various broadcast partners around the world.

In the U.S., you'll want to head to USA Network to watch the Olympics in 4K. According to NBC Sports, USA Network will provide a "24/7 simulcast" of the Paris Games. This "enhanced 4K" feed will also offer Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. NewcastStudio further clarified things, stating that this 4K USA Network simulcast would be available through "Altice, Comcast, Cox, DirecTV/DirecTV Stream, Dish, Fubo, Verizon, YouTube TV, and select participating NCTC members."

Among those options, we recommend Fubo, which is also one of our recommendations for watching the Olympics 2024 in general.

Outside the U.S. it looks like Eurosport will offer a 4K HDR broadcast to European viewers (Broadband TV News). Unfortunately, for our friends in the U.K. and Canada, I was unable to find any broadcaster publicly advertising a 4K broadcast of the Summer Olympics.

And, as previously mentioned, if you want to watch the Olympic Games 2024 in 4K in Australia you'll need Stan Sport. It offers ad-free coverage of every session of every Olympic sport with the Stan Sport add-on for $15. You will also need the Stan Premium base plan which is $21 per month. This might be the best 4K offering of any nation, as other offerings do not offer 4K broadcasts for every single event.

Just remember, you'll need a 4K TV to experience the Summer Olympics in 4K and you may need to pay for a 4K add-on or upgrade depending on your TV provider. Some providers may also require a 4K-enabled set-top box.

How to watch Olympics 2024 livestreams in 8K

Amazingly, it looks like there will be at least some 8K coverage of the Summer Olympics this year. TV Technology reported earlier this year that Intel Xeon processors will be used to bring an "end-to-end 8K livestreaming experience" for the first time ever. And on YouTube, there's even footage of six 8K broadcast trucks from China Media Group arriving in Paris.

Here's the problem — I have yet to find anywhere actually offering this 8K feed for your viewing pleasure. If I do, rest assured I will update you here. But in the meantime, you'll need an 8K TV no matter what if you're going to watch Olympics 2024 in 8K.