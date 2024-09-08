Sinner vs Fritz live stream: How to watch U.S. Open men's final 2024

Taylor Fritz will aim to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam title in 21 years when he appears in the 2024 U.S. Open final on Sunday. The 12th seed can expect huge support from the crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium but will be in for a tough battle against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner who is bidding to end a remarkable 2024 on a high.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Sinner vs Fritz live streams from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE.

Having never been beyond the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, Fritz now has the opportunity to become the first American male to win a major since Andy Roddick at the U.S. Open in 2003. Just like Roddick, Fritz possesses a huge serve but it is his powerful groundstrokes and movement on the court that have helped him reach the showpiece event in New York.

Jannik Sinner won his first Slam at the Australian Open, reached the semi-finals at the French Open and the quarters at Wimbledon. He also warmed up for this tournament by winning the Cincinnati Masters against Tiafoe. At Flushing Meadows he has dropped just one set en route to the final.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Sinner vs Fritz and all U.S. Open live streams from anywhere — including free streams.

How to watch Sinner vs Fritz live streams for FREE

While US Open tennis is generally on paid-for TV services around the world, tennis fans in Australia and New Zealand get to watch the best action absolutely free.

That's because Channel 9 and TVNZ — and their respective FREE streaming services 9Now and TVNZ+ — have rights to show live matches, including Sinner vs Fritz.

But what if you're usually based in Australia or New Zealand, but aren't at home during the 2024 US Open fortnight? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a new TV service in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch Sinner vs Fritz live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Sinner vs Fritz live streams on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the tennis live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.S., and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select an Australia-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and stream Sinner vs Fritz live.

How to watch Sinner vs Fritz live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ESPN and its channels have exclusive rights to show the US Open stateside, with live action streaming every day across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Sinner vs Fritz live streams will be shown on ESPN.

Those already with access to ESPN will get the fullest coverage online via the ESPN App — it's slated to show 550 main draw matches.

If you don't have these channels included in your cable package or you've cut the cord, you can watch via selected OTT streaming services, too. Fubo's $79.99/month Pro plan, for example, gets them all. While Sling TV includes ESPN with its Sling Orange plan and costs from only $40/month.

Alternatively, there's the dedicated sports streamer ESPN+, which costs from $10.99/month and will carry extensive coverage around the courts at Flushing Meadows.

Sling Orange costs from $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial (from $79.99/month thereafter). The line-up of its 150+ channel Pro plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, plus the likes of FS1/FS2, NBC Sports, BeIN Sports and the Golf Channel.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99/month and includes a massive range of live sports, including NFL, MLB, NBA, UFC, PGA golf and soccer.

How to watch Sinner vs Fritz live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the US Open tennis in the U.K. so you will need to be subscribed to this service to watch Sinner vs Fritz live streams.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The US Open will be shown across its Sky Sports Tennis and Main Event channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow Sinner vs Fritz live streams on Sky Go by using a VPN service.

How to watch Sinner vs Fritz live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the Sinner vs Fritz action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, then you could watch US Open online on TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Sinner vs Fritz live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can again watch Sinner vs Fritz live streams for FREE on Channel Nine.

The free-to-view 9Go! channel will be devoted to all the Flushing Meadows goings on throughout the tournament. That coverage will be live streamed online via the free on-demand service 9Now, too

To watch every single game, set and match, including Sinner vs Fritz in the men's singles final — all ad-free and/or in 4K — you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Base Stan subscriptions cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 9Now and Stan, as if you were back home.

How to watch Sinner vs Fritz live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The US Open action, including the Sinner vs Fritz men's final, streams for free on TVNZ+ in New Zealand.

Not in New Zealand right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on TVNZ+, as if you were back home.

