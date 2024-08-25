How to watch US Open 2024: live stream tennis online from anywhere, seeds, schedule

The eyes of the tennis world will look to New York and Flushing Meadows for the next two weeks, with the 2024 US Open ready to serve up a festival of elite tennis. Read on and we'll show you how to watch US Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE.

Last year saw Novak Djokovic battle his way to a fourth US Open title, taking his tally to a faintly ridiculous 24 Grand Slam wins. He may have won gold at the Paris Olympic Games, but he's currently without a major for the first year since 2017.

To right that wrong, he'll need to get past the in-form, no.1 seeded Italian Jannik Sinner and winner of the French Open and Wimbledon Carlos Alcaraz. Daniil Medvedev was the defeated finalist 12 months ago, and will be desperate to add to his sole Slam here in 2021. While those from the coming generation like Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud will all want to go deep in Queens.

Speaking of queens, Coco Gauff finally captured her first major at last year's US Open and became the first American to win the tournament since Sloane Stephens six years prior. Although, she has the respective Australian and French Open winners Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek ahead of her in the seedings. Returning previous winners Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu will also be in the spotlight.

It's set to be another fantastic fortnight at Flushing Meadows. You won't want to miss any of the action so check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch US Open tennis from anywhere — including free streams.

How to watch US Open live streams for FREE in 2024

While US Open tennis is generally on paid-for TV services around the world, tennis fans in Australia and New Zealand get to watch the best action absolutely free.

That's because Channel 9 and TVNZ — and their respective FREE streaming services 9Now and TVNZ+ — have rights to show live matches.

But what if you're usually based in Australia or New Zealand, but aren't at home during the 2024 US Open fortnight? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a new TV service in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch US Open live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching US Open live streams on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the tennis live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off Nord VPN – risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select an Australia-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and stream the tennis live.

How to watch US Open 2024 live streams in the U.S.

ESPN and its channels have exclusive rights to show the US Open stateside, with live action streaming every day across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

What's more, tennis fans with cable or a TV antenna will also be able to watch the men's final on Sunday, September 8 on ABC for the first time.

Those already with access to ESPN will get the fullest coverage online via the ESPN App — it's slated to show 550 main draw matches.

If you don't have these channels included in your cable package or you've cut the cord, you can watch via selected OTT streaming services, too. Fubo's $79.99/month Pro plan, for example, gets them all. While Sling TV includes ESPN with its Sling Orange plan and costs from only $40/month.

Alternatively, there's the dedicated sports streamer ESPN+, which costs from $10.99/month and will carry extensive coverage around the courts at Flushing Meadows.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch ESPN channels. It costs from $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get a 50% discount on their first month, too.

Love sports? Then check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front (from $79.99/month thereafter). The line-up of its 150+ channel Pro plan includes ESPN andESPN2, plus the likes of FS1/FS2, NBC Sports, BeIN Sports and the Golf Channel.

Costing only $10.99/month, ESPN Plus is an affordable way to watch a massive range of top quality live sports, including NFL, MLB, NBA, UFC, PGA golf and soccer. For even better value, you can include it alongside Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Plus Bundle from only $14.99/month.

How to watch US Open 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the US Open tennis in the U.K.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The US Open will be shown across its Sky Sports Tennis and Main Event channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow US Open live streams on Sky Go by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch 2024 US Open live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the US Open action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, then you could watch US Open online on TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch US Open live streams in Australia

Aussies can again watch 2024 US Open live streams for FREE on Channel Nine.

The free-to-view 9Go! channel will be devoted to all the Flushing Meadows goings on throughout the tournament. That coverage will be live streamed online via the free on-demand service 9Now, too

To watch every single game, set and match — all ad-free and/or in 4K — you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Base Stan subscriptions cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on 9Now and Stan, as if you were back home.

How to watch US Open 2024 live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access US Open 2024 live streams via TVNZ+. TVNZ is a free-to-air television network, giving sports fans in New Zealand access to tennis live streams without having to spend a penny.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

2024 US Open schedule and seeds

US Open 2024 takes place from Monday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Sep. 8

August 26-27:

Men's & women's singles 1st round

August 28-29:

Men's & women's singles 2nd round

August 30-31:

Men's & women's singles 3rd round

September 1-2:

Men's & women's singles round of 16

September 3-4:

Men's & women's singles quarter-finals

September 5:

Women's singles semi-finals

September 6:

Men's singles semi-finals

September 7:

Women's singles final

September 8:

Men's singles final

US Open seeds 2024

Men

Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev Hubert Hurkacz Casper Ruud Grigor Dimitrov Alex de Minaur Stefanos Tsitsipas Taylor Fritz Ben Shelton Tommy Paul Holger Rune Sebastian Korda Ugo Humbert Lorenzo Musetti Félix Auger-Aliassime Frances Tiafoe Sebastián Báez Alejandro Tabilo Karen Khachanov Arthur Fils Jack Draper Nicolás Jarry Alexander Bublik Alexei Popyrin Francisco Cerúndolo Matteo Arnaldi Flavio Cobolli Jiří Lehečka

Women

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Cori Gauff Elena Rybakina Jasmine Paolini Jessica Pegula Qinwen Zheng Barbora Krejcikova Maria Sakkari Jelena Ostapenko Danielle Collins Daria Kasatkina Emma Navarro Madison Keys Anna Kalinskaya Liudmila Samsonova Ons Jabeur Diana Shnaider Marta Kostyuk Victoria Azarenka Mirra Andreeva Beatriz Haddad-Maia Donna Vekic Leylah Fernández Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Paula Badosa Caroline García Ekaterina Alexandrova Elina Svitolina Yulia Putintseva Katie Boulter Elise Mertens

