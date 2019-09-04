What Is fuboTV? Cost, Channels and Availability

If you want to cut the cable but don't want to miss a single game, you're probably considering fuboTV. Its entry-level package includes over two dozen sports channels and isn't lacking in other categories.

But how does it compete with the other titans of streaming, such as Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV and PlayStation Vue? Here's everything you need to know about fuboTV.

How much does fuboTV cost?

fubo starts at $54.99, with its base package. That includes two simultaneous streams and 30 hours of cloud-based storage for the service's DVR. This is a whopping $30 more than Sling TV's Orange and Blue packages, typically $25 (but currently $15); $10 more than the intro-level Hulu and PS Vue packages; and $5 more than YouTube TV.

How much is fuboTV after the first month?

The price of your fuboTV bill will not change after the first month, as the company no longer discounts its first month's bill. Curious users can take advantage of fuboTV's free seven-day trial to test the waters.

What devices support fuboTV?

fuboTV has a pretty wide network of supported hardware. Not only does it have apps on Android and iOS, but there are also apps for over-the-top boxes and sticks, such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku, as well as Samsung Smart TVs (though that's in beta).

Does fuboTV have DVR?

fuboTV offers a cloud-based DVR, and the service doesn't make you pay extra for that feature (unlike Sling). By default, fuboTV throws in 30 hours of DVR for free. That's 10 more hours than the $50-per-month DirecTV Now includes, 20 fewer hours than the $45-per-month Hulu + Live TV gives you and infinitely less than the $50-per-month YouTube TV provides with its unlimited cap on DVR.

If 30 hours doesn't sound like enough, you can upgrade to 500 hours for an extra $9.99 per month.

What are the fuboTV packages?

If the 90-plus channels in fuboTV's entry-level $55 package aren't enough for you, the service lets you tack on other extras. Those start with the Sports Plus package, which includes 23 channels for $8.99 per month, the international sports package (with Fox Soccer Plus, GolTV English and Spanish, and TyC Sports); that package costs $5.99 per month.

Hoops addicts can add NBA League Pass, which has 30 channels, for $28.99 per month. There's also a six-pack of cycling channels for $11.99 per month. The $5.99 fubo Extra package (which is mostly nonsports content) adds 30 channels, including Cooking Channel, DIY Network, PeopleTV, BBC World News and TeenNick.

While there's a Showtime network package ($10.99 gets you nine variants of the premium channel), there is no HBO option.

What channels does fuboTV have?

fuboTV's lineup of 90-plus channels is heavy on sports but packs other entertainment and news options as well. When you compare the service to YouTube TV, which is $5 less and packs around 30 fewer channels, the entry-level Fubo package isn't just competitive; it offers nonsports channels that YouTube lacks, which (as of June 6) include:

A&E

Adult Swim

AMC

BBC America

beIn Sports (plus beIn Sports 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, La Liga and ñ)

BET

Big Ten Network

Bravo

CBSN

Cheddar News

CMT

Comedy Central

Eleven Sports

Fox Soccer Plus

Fox Deportes

Fuse

FYI

Galavision

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Lifetime

Lifetime Movies

MSG, MSG+

MSG2, MSG2+

MTV

NBCSN+

NFL Network

Nick Jr.

Nickelodeon

Oxygen

Pac-12

Paramount Network

Telexitos

The Weather Channel

TV Land

UniMás

Univision

Univision Deportes

VH1

Viceland

WLNY 1055

Wait, fuboTV is a sports package without ESPN?

Yeah, I'm as shocked as you are. Even though it's a streaming service made for sports fans, fuboTV doesn't offer any channels from the self-proclaimed "worldwide leader in sports." Not even The Ocho. How sad.

What is the fuboTV experience like?

Browsing through fubo, I felt like I was sitting in some producer's chair at ESPN, with all the sports in the world at my fingers. The fuboTV interface is broken into five categories: Sports, Shows, Movies, Guide and My Videos, with the latter being your DVR.

The Sports category provides easy access to each specific sport, with a navigation bar that includes Soccer, Basketball, Hockey, Baseball, Football, Tennis, MMA and Other. Also, a circular black button next to most items in the guides lets you record shows in a click.

More or less, fuboTV looks like your average streaming service, which is a good thing most of the time. Its black-and-orange interface provides plenty of contrast for images to pop, and the hover-over interface provides easy access to buttons to jump 15 seconds backward or forward, Play, Pause, and Advance to Live TV.

My one issue with fuboTV is the spate of Lexus ads I see throughout the interface. These take up both the second row of the home screen and a spot in the top-of-screen carousel in subsections, including the Sports page. I've learned that this ad campaign is the first of its kind on fubo, and I seriously think it should be the last. This service costs $55 per month, and it shouldn't remind me of the ad-supported devices from Amazon and Roku.

How does fuboTV compare to PlayStation Vue, Sling and YouTube TV?

fuboTV is similar to the big names in streaming, with the big difference coming in sports. Most of fubo's competitors have only four or six sports options, as with PS Vue (ESPN, FS1, FS2, NBCSN), DirecTV Now (ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and NBCSN) and Sling Orange (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ACC ESPN, Motortrend and Stadium Channel).

YouTube TV is one of the biggest competitors to fuboTV. Its entry-level package includes the Big Ten Network, NBC Sports, CBS Sports, SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Fox Sports, Golf NBC, MLB Network, MotorTrend, NBA TV, NBCSN, NESN, Olympic Channel and Tennis Channel.

Plus, fuboTV, with its wide availability, cloud DVR and on-demand library (offering "more than 14,000 TV shows and movies"), is not dissimilar to the above titans. There's also a three-day window for video on demand for "nearly any game, show or movie" that fubo's aired.

Is fuboTV legal?

I don't understand why there is online interest in the legality of fuboTV, but we've noticed people are asking this question. Yes, fuboTV packs more sports than you can even think of, but you're still paying for it. So, yes, it's legal.