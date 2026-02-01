<a id="elk-273c1009-92cd-4143-a166-973e6258097c"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-the-australian-open-men-s-final-2">Welcome to the Australian Open Men's Final!</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="49054510-572d-4b83-b7e8-df841a7a95e3"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="jTPL4CKZZYkzytLbM33oBQ" name="Carlos Alcaraz pumping his fist at Australian Open 2026" alt="Carlos Alcaraz pumping his fist at Australian Open 2026" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/jTPL4CKZZYkzytLbM33oBQ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Fred Lee via Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="a5f3087a-718b-4e66-aab8-6479431df737">What a tournament it has been, and it all reaches its climax this Sunday at Rod Laver Arena as Carlos Alcaraz faces Novak Djokovic.</p><p>Both players overcame enormous hurdles in the semi-finals, and if those battles are anything to go by, we&rsquo;re in for a true classic.</p>\n