5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more — including Robert Pattinson’s most intense role in years (Nov. 6-7)

With spooky season in the rearview mirror, we're barreling through November at a steady clip, and another weekend ahead of us means the question of what to watch is fresh on our mind. Luckily, this week came with a wave of premieres on the best streaming services, so you're spoiled for choice.

Over on paid video-on-demand platforms, two of the biggest movies of the year — Robert Pattinson's queasy and mesmerizing turn in "Primetime" and Zach Cregger's surprisingly hilarious "Resident Evil" adaptation — are both available to stream from the comfort of your catch. For fans of "You Can See Everything," Netflix has a new drama called "Possible Love" that scratches the same itch.

So without further ado, let's dive into all the best new movies on streaming this weekend.

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'Primetime' (PVOD)

Primetime | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Robert Pattinson's been everywhere you look this year, but if you only see one of his blockbusters, I can't recommend "Primetime" enough. Director Lance Oppenheim turns a real-life media scandal into a neo-gothic nightmare that oozes style in every frame. Pattinson is delightfully unnerving as Chris Hansen, the host of the controversial reality series “To Catch a Predator,” which became infamous for its televised sting operations of suspected child predators.

Hansen seems almost giddy about the prospect of publicly shaming his targets, but as he and ambitious producer Andie Bender (Merritt Wever) push for bigger ratings, the public spectacle drowns out any moral standing they might have started with. It all turns into a queasy yet hypnotic critique of our obsession with reality TV, and a chilling reminder that sometimes the people behind the camera are just as terrifying as those in front of it.

Buy or rent "Primetime" on Amazon or Apple now

'Resident Evil' (PVOD)

RESIDENT EVIL – Official Trailer (4K) - YouTube Watch On

We're in a golden age of video game movie adaptations, and nowhere was that more on display than in Zach Cregger's new "Resident Evil" movie. Even if you've never played the games, you should still check out this tightly woven and surprisingly hilarious thriller with some of the best monster designs I've seen in years. Austin Abrams had a direct line to my funny bone as Bryan, our bumbling protagonist and audience avatar stuck with taking a package into Raccoon City.

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Along the way, he crashes into a bloody woman standing in the middle of the road — and that ends up being the least weird thing that happens all night. He finds himself in the middle of a viral outbreak caused by the Umbrella Corporation, and he's unwittingly holding onto the only cure. He'll have to dodge armies of the horribly mutated undead to have any hope of getting out of this nightmare alive.

Buy or rent "Resident Evil" on Amazon or Apple now

'Possible Love' (Netflix)

Possible Love | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you were fascinated by "You Can See Everything," then Netflix's new drama from acclaimed Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong needs to be on your radar. It's not a documentary, but it is a fictional drama about a documentary that chews over many of the same questions about unreliable narrators and how much we can really trust filmmakers to tell us the truth.

Jeon Do-yeon stars as a a working-class woman named Mi-ok whose husband, Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu), was one of several auto plant workers laid off after a union strike where authorities beat and killed workers. Mi-ok befriends a documentary filmmaker Lee Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong) and agrees to be in a documentary about the declining state of labor in South Korea. But as the two get closer, it becomes less and less clear what's real chemistry and what's a show put on for the cameras.

Watch "Possible Love" on Netflix now

'The Uprising' (Peacock)

THE UPRISING - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters September 10 - YouTube Watch On

"Bourne" director Paul Greengrass's new historical action epic "The Uprising" stars Andrew Garfield as a grieving farm who gets swept up in a growing revolt against King Richard II. Fed up with crushing taxes and the crown's mistreatment of ordinary people, he helps rally thousands of commoners into an army and leads them on a march toward London.

It all culminates in a bloody clash as the rebels fight for justice against the powers that be. A compelling supporting cast adds plenty of weight to the story, while its brutal fight scenes and medieval setting make it an entertaining watch for anyone looking to get a better understanding on this period of history — or to simply lose yourself in a story from a bygone era.

Watch "The Uprising" on Peacock now

‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow’ (Prime Video)

THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW Official Trailer (2020) - YouTube Watch On

Spooky season might be over and gone, but I'm still going to take every opportunity to plug quality horror movies that I can get. “The Wolf of Snow Hollow” is an offbeat genre mashup written, directed by, and starring Jim Cummings that feels equal parts procedural thriller and creature feature — with a wicked sense of humor to boot.

When a series of brutal killings shock a small town, the locals start to suspect a supernatural predator may be at play given that all the new bodies only ever show up after a full moon. The local sheriff John (Cummings) is determined to find a logical explanation, but as the body count rises and suspicion spreads through the community, the evidence points to some increasingly bizarre explanations.

Stream "The Wolf of Snow Hollow" on Prime Video now

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