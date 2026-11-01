Prime Video just added 103 new movies — here are the 5 you need to stream first

One of my favorite streaming traditions is checking out what each platform has added at the start of a new month. The very first day of the month is when the majority of the best streaming services refresh their libraries with major movie drops, and Prime Video is no exception.

In fact, Prime Video typically drops more movies on the first day of a new month than any of its streaming rivals, and on Sunday, November 1, 2026, Prime’s back catalog is getting a major boost with 103 movies arriving.

That’s an overwhelming amount of choice, which is why I’ve combed through the list to pick out the gems you should stream first. Because it’s now November, Prime Video’s latest movie drop is heavy on holidays, and I’ve picked a couple of Christmas classics to get you in the festive mood nice and early. However, I’ve also found some exciting thrillers for those who don’t start celebrating the holidays until December.

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So, let’s get into my top picks; these are the five movies just added to Prime Video that should be at the top of your November 2026 watchlist.

5 Prime Video movies and shows to stream right now

‘Elf’ (2003)

Elf (2003) Official Trailer #1 - Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel Christmas Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Some of my fondest childhood memories of the festive season involve rewatching “Elf” so many times that the DVD was in danger of getting worn out. This 2000s holiday classic has it all: seasonal spirit, charming comedy, lovable characters and a message about the importance of family. Even now as a grown-up on the wrong side of 30, it’s still a holiday movie I watch every single year, and I’ve no plans to stop in 2026.

Will Ferrell plays Buddy, a human raised by Santa’s elves. Due to his human proportions and inability to make toys, he doesn’t quite fit in at the North Pole. So when Santa reveals to him that his father (James Caan), a New York City bigwig, is on the naughty list, Buddy travels to the Big Apple to meet his biological father and find his place in the world. Once in NYC, he discovers that humans are sorely lacking in holiday cheer.

Watch "Elf" on Prime Video now

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‘Mean Girls’ (2004)

Mean Girls (2004) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

The perfect movie doesn’t exist. Absolute perfection is an impossible goal. Even my favorite films of all time have some minor flaws. However, when it comes to a movie nailing exactly what it's trying to achieve, it’s hard to argue that “Mean Girls” doesn’t get pretty darn close to perfection. This movie is the quintessential teen comedy, packed with quotable lines, iconic outfits and legendary scenes. And yes, we’re talking about the original here, not the musical remake. Though for the record, I’m a defender of that movie; I think it’s very underrated.

Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) is a 16-year-old whose family has recently returned to the U.S. after spending 12 years in Africa. Now attending North Shore High School, Cady is introduced to a complex web of unspoken teenage rules and a strict social hierarchy. At the top of the food chain are The Plastics, a trio of ultra-cool mean girls led by queen bee, Regina George (Rachel McAdams). When Cady is invited into their inner circle, she hatches a plan to sabotage them from within.

Watch "Mean Girls" on Prime Video now

‘Scrooged’ (1988)

SCROOGED | Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

This year will see the release of yet another big-screen spin on Charles Dickens’ enduring classic, “A Christmas Carol,” in the form of Ti West’s “Ebenezer.” But why trek out to your local theater when you can already enjoy the best movie adaptation of the timeless tale on Prime Video? Okay, so “Scrooged” is the best adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” that doesn’t feature The Muppets. It's still a great watch even if it doesn't include Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the gang. Plus, it stars Bill Murray at his sarcastic best.

You probably know the basic setup, but if you’re somehow unfamiliar with Dickens’ fable, it follows a cynical and selfish TV executive (named Frank Cross here rather than Ebenezer Scrooge), who is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve in an effort to convince him to change his self-centered ways. There’s a pleasant meta twist in “Scrooged.” Cross lives in a world where the “A Christmas Carol” story also exists, so when he starts living the tale for real, he’s not too happy about it.

Watch "Scrooged" on Prime Video now

Moving away from holiday classics and teenage comedies, another movie that’s just arrived as part of Prime Video’s huge November 1 drop is “The Manchurian Candidate.” This 1962 political thriller is one that fans of classic cinema definitely shouldn’t skip. It stars Frank Sinatra, Laurence Harvey, and Janet Leigh, alongside Angela Lansbury, Henry Silva, and James Gregory. And it is perhaps one of the sharpest American movies of the Cold War era.

Raymond Shaw (Harvey) is a U.S. soldier fighting in the Korean War, captured by the enemy, but then released three days later. Returned home, he receives the Medal of Honor, and on the surface it looks like a feel-good homecoming story. But Shaw is hiding a dark secret, a shocking memory that even he can’t recall. “The Manchurian Candidate” is a thriller that hasn’t lost its edge over the last 60+ years and has even inspired modern media like Showtime's “Homeland.”

Watch "The Manchurian Candidate" on Prime Video now

‘Wargames’ (1983)

WARGAMES (1983) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Staying on the theme of political thrillers, “WarGames” is an ‘80s techno ride that does feel a little outdated when watched in the 21st century. However, at the time of its release, it was a real cautionary tale about the dangers of technology and its potential uses in global conflict. Heavily influenced by the Cold War period in which it was released, it marked one of the first movie roles for Matthew Broderick, Ferris Bueller himself.

David Lightman (Broderick) is a smart but unmotivated high school slacker in Seattle. A computer whiz, he uses his aptitude for computers for teenage hijinks. But things get serious when he unknowingly accesses a military central computer with the ability to simulate and even launch a devastating nuclear attack against the USSR. He thinks he’s playing a game, but he might have just started World War III…

Watch "Wargames" on Prime Video now

Every movie just added to Prime Video

Here's the full list of all 103 movies that were added to Prime Video in the U.S. on November 1, 2026:

A Belle For Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1999)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Different Kind Of Christmas (1996)

A Hobo's Christmas (1987)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

A Very Barry Christmas (2008)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

A Wonderful Christmas (2005)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

All Mine To Give (1957)

American Made (2017)

Annie Hall (1977)

Bad Santa (2003)

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

Be Cool (2005)

Blink Twice (2024)

California Straight Ahead (1937)

Chance Of Snow (2002)

Christmas Classics: O' Christmas Tree (1999)

Christmas In Connecticut (1945)

Christmas In Paradise (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dear Santa (2024)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Duck Soup (1933)

Elf (2003)

Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas (2014)

Get Shorty (1995)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Hang 'Em High (1968)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

I Cover The War (1937)

If You Believe (1999)

I'll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Imitation Of Life (1959)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

It Happened On Fifth Avenue (1947)

Jack Frost (1979)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Jesus Revolution (2023)

Jet Pilot (1957)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Last Holiday (2006)

Last Tango In Paris (1973)

Let's Have Kids (2026)

Like A Boss (2020)

Mean Girls (2004)

Mermaids (1990)

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Nothing Like The Holidays (2008)

Reap The Wild Wind (1942)

Reindeer In Here (2022)

Remember The Night (1940)

Robin Hood (2010)

Rudolph And Frosty's Christmas In July (2014)

Rudolph's Shiny New Year (2013)

Santa Who? (1997)

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays (2012)

Scrooged (1988)

Sea Spoilers (1936)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Conqueror (1956)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Front Page (1974)

The Happy Elf (2005)

The Heiress (1949)

The Internship (2026)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Nativity Story (2006)

The Pink Panther (1964)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Public Eye (1972)

The Return Of The Living Dead (1985)

The Rundown (2003)

The Spoilers (1942)

The Tangerine Bear (2000)

The Wolf Of Snow Hollow (2020)

Thomas Kinkade's Christmas Cottage (2008)

Three Wise Guys (2005)

Tower Heist (2011)

Twins (1988)

Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas (2013)

Ulzana's Raid (1972)

Uncle Drew (2018)

Valley Girl (2020)

Wargames (1983)

We Wish You A Merry Christmas (1999)

Yoroï (2025)

Zoot Suit (1982)

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