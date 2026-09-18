We're in the last weeks of September, which means we've only got a little time before our viewing habits go fully Halloween-themed with the official arrival of spooky season and movie marathons full of ghosts and ghouls. Thankfully, Prime Video, one of the top streaming services, has plenty of non-creepy new movies and TV shows to keep us distracted until October rolls along, which means that you won't have to spend long hunting for something top-notch to watch this weekend.

That includes "A Love Other Than Yours," a new South Korean romantic melodrama centered on what happens when long-term couples encounter new romantic interests while approaching marriage. There's also an action-crime newcomer in the form of "Neagley," a spin-off of the fan-favorite "Reacher" franchise. (Speaking of, the "Reacher" season 4 finale just dropped on the streamer, so you can also add that to your weekend watch!) And for you animated fans, all four seasons of the Japanese anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" have also recently arrived on the Apple platform.

Without further ado, here are the three best new-to-Prime Video shows to binge this weekend.

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'A Love Other Than Yours'

A Love Other Than Yours | Official Trailer | Amazon Prime - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Most screen romances have a happily-ever-after, but this South Korean series deals with what happens after all that. The 14-episode K-drama, which arrived stateside on Prime Video on September 12, revolves around childhood friends-turned-romantic partners Namgung Ho (Seo Kang-joon) and Lee Mi-do (Ahn Eun-jin), who have been dating for 10 years. As the topic of marriage swirls around them, their strong connection dulls with comfort and monotony, leaving the couple conflicted when new love interests pop up in their respective lives.

Why you should watch it: Written by Yoo Soo-ji and directed by Hwang Seung-gi and Lee Ga-ram, the series takes a realistic and relatable look at navigating long-term relationships, with all of the emotional messiness and angst that can come with spending year after year with a person. The natural chemistry between lead actors Seo Kang-joon and Ahn Eun-jin keep you rooting on for the on-screen pair, even when things

Stream "A Love Other Than Yours" on Prime Video now

'Neagley' season one

Neagley S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: A spin-off of the "Reacher" franchise, this action-packed crime thriller follows Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), a Chicago-based private investigator and former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit. When our titular heroine learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she taps into everything she learned from Reacher and sets out for justice.

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Why you should watch it: As of press time, the Prime Video newcomer has a strong 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes; The Guardian critic Lucy Mangan praised the "violent Reacher spinoff" as "a glorious hour off from normal life," and added: "If you like Reacher, you’ll like Neagley – especially if, like its progenitor did, it gains more confidence and starts to allow a little levity to creep in."

Stream "Neagley" on Prime Video now

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba'

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, this TV adaptation plunges viewers into the realm of humans and demons. We follow a kind-hearted teenage boy named Tanjiro Kamado (voiced by Natsuki Hanae and English-dubbed by Zach Aguilar) who joins a secret society of sword-swinging warriors to avenge his murdered family and find a cure for his sister, Nezuko (Akari Kitō and Abby Trott), who was transformed into a demon.

Why you should watch it: All four seasons of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba"—along with the franchise’s first film, 2021's "Mugen Train"—are available to watch on Prime Video as of September 15. The anime adaptation was widely acclaimed by critics, who praised "the animation quality and flowing battle scenes that integrate digital effects seamlessly" (per Patrick Frye for Monsters and Critics); the first season has a rare perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Stream "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" on Prime Video now

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