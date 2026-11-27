We're closing in on the end of November, which means Thanksgiving is here and Black Friday deals are already in full swing. If there was ever a weekend to put your feet up after the big feast and lose yourself in something good from the top streaming services like Netflix, this is it.

We dug through the full list of everything coming to Netflix in November 2026 to pull out three gems worth your long weekend: a nightmarish anime set in a sunless world where people turn into plants to survive, a gripping true-crime docuseries on one of the most divisive murder trials in recent memory, and Netflix's first Nordic medical drama, shot inside a real former emergency room.

Whatever you're in the mood for this holiday weekend, these three shows earn a spot on your watch list. Enjoy the family time (if you're celebrating right now) and buy yourself something shiny for Black Friday.

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'The Trials of Karen Read'

The Trials of Karen Read | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

True crime obsessives, this one's ready and waiting for you. "The Trials of Karen Read" revisits one of the most divisive murder cases in recent memory: the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe, found in the snow outside a Canton, Massachusetts home in January 2022. It also extends to the two trials that followed for his girlfriend, Karen Read, and her status as a potential suspect. The first ended in a mistrial in 2024, and the second, in 2025, ended in her acquittal.

Across three episodes, directors Danielle Johnson and Rob Miller follow the case from the initial investigation to the media spectacle it became, with the defense's claim that Read was framed in a police cover-up running underneath it all. It also includes interviews with jurors and with members of O'Keefe's own family. It's a twisty journey that's well worth investing in.

Watch "The Trials of Karen Read" on Netflix now

'Fool Night'

Fool Night | Official Teaser | Netflix Anime - YouTube Watch On

If you're after an anime that's got a new and inventive (as well as disturbing) hook, here it is. "Fool Night" takes place a century into a sunless future, where thick cloud cover has choked out the light. Humanity survives by "transplanting" people into Spirit Flowers, plants that generate the oxygen everyone else breathes. A young man named Toshiro Kamiya chooses to undergo the procedure, and the result is just as bleak and strange as that sounds.

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This series marks the first team-up between Sunrise (the "Gundam" studio) and Shaft (of "Puella Magi Madoka Magica"), directed by Atsushi Yukawa of "Space Dandy" and adapted from Kasumi Yasuda's manga. And it promises to be a great-looking journey that you won't forget.

Watch "Fool Night" on Netflix on Nov. 26

'Always on Call'

Always on Call | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you've burned through every season of your favorite hospital show, here's a new one you haven't seen yet. "Always on Call" (original title "Legevakta") is Netflix Nordics' first-ever medical drama, a seven-episode Norwegian series set in a chaotic emergency room and filmed inside Oslo's real former ER.

Sara Khorami is Sofia, a surgeon juggling life-or-death cases, hospital politics, and the sordid personal lives of her colleagues. Created and written by Harald Rosenløw-Eeg and Jan Trygve Røyneland and directed by Stian Kristiansen and Liv Karin Dahlstrøm, it's a tight drama that you'll love getting to know with the rest of the world getting a glimpse of it for the first time.

Watch "Always on Call" on Netflix on Nov. 26

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