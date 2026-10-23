Are you already fatigued by Halloween content? Yes, the weeks leading up to All Hallows' Eve can feel like a relentless stream of spooky series and sinister flicks, so sometimes we want something a little less in the holiday spirit. Thankfully, Prime Video has plenty of Halloween-free titles for you to enjoy this weekend when you need a break from all of the gore and ghouls. (Though don't worry, the streamer's October 2026 schedule is still jam-packed with horror movies and supernatural dramas, if you're still happily celebrating all things spooky season.)

First up is the return of the Chris Pratt-led thriller series "The Terminal List," which promises just as much high-stakes action in its second installment. Rom-com fans can swoon over "Love in Disguise," a new South Korean office romance series that follows a conglomerate heir and his new secretary, who just happens to secretly be a former special forces officer now working undercover.

And if you do want a little taste of Halloween goodness, there's a festive new edition of Britain's "Last One Laughing," in which the comedian contestants not only have to keep a straight face but also refrain from screaming or they receive a penalty.

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Without further ado, here are three top picks that are worth streaming on Prime Video this weekend.

'The Terminal List' season 2

The Terminal List Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What it’s about: More than four years after the series' debut on Prime Video, Chris Pratt is back as former Navy SEAL James Reece. With his personal revenge list from season one officially completed, Reece is now a fugitive and hiding out in Mozambique—that is, until the CIA tracks him down and tasks him with taking down a dangerous international terrorist network in exchange for a presidential pardon. His globe-trotting efforts see Reece cross paths with CIA officer Freddy Strain (Gabriel Luna) and slick mercenary Jules Landry (Luke Hemsworth), among others.

Why you should watch it: The military thriller series has been a massive hit for the Amazon streaming service, especially if you're a fan of similarly tense action-thrillers like "Reacher" and "Jack Ryan." And season two is only going to get bigger—the eight-episode follow-up will expand Reece's story to exotic international locales, from Europe to the Middle East to North Africa.

Stream "The Terminal List" season 2 on Prime Video now

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'Last One Laughing: Halloween'

Official Trailer | Last One Laughing: Halloween Special - YouTube Watch On

What it’s about: The UK edition of "Last One Laughing" returns on October 23 on Prime Video, but this time with a Halloween twist. Throughout the four-part special, our famously funny contestants—including Jack Dee, Daisy May Cooper, Phil Wang, Lou Sanders, Reece Shearsmith, Harriet Dyer and Tom Allen, who join series host Jimmy Carr and deputy Roisin Conaty—not only aren't allowed to laugh but also to scream, which is made far more difficult thanks to jump scares and spooky gags throughout.

Why you should watch it: The "Last One Laughing" franchise is well-loved by viewers (the comedic competition has a strong 97% Popcornmeter rating on Rotten Tomatoes) thanks to the simple, silly pleasure of watching a group of comedians get locked in a room for hours and try to make each other laugh. Consider the Halloween edition a lighthearted reprieve from the holiday's usually much darker fare.

Stream "Last One Laughing: Halloween" on Prime Video now

'Love in Disguise'

What it’s about: Equal parts workplace rom-com and mystery series, this 12-episode South Korean comedy stars Seol In-ah as Kang Jae-hee, a former special forces officer turned police detective, who is assigned to investigate cold-blooded conglomerate heir and murder suspect Yoon Yi-jun (Yim Si-wan). To do so, she pulls a Yentl, disguising herself as a man and infiltrating his team as a male secretary to get close to Yi-jun. Things get exponentially more complicated, however, when romantic feelings start developing between the pair.

Why you should watch it: "Love in Disguise" was already a hit before it premiered on Prime Video—it's based on the viral web novel and webtoon "Why Don’t You Know It’s a Girl?," which garnered over 8.15 million views. Like its source material, the new rom-com stands out from other genre titles thanks to its fun play on gender dynamics and sexual identity.

Stream "Love in Disguise" on Prime Video now

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