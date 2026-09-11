3 best new to Prime Video shows you should binge-watch this weekend (Sept. 11-13)
Prime Video recommendations for your weekend watchlist
It's the last gasp of summer, which means that prime binge-watching season is nearly here. And Prime Video, one of the top streaming services, is getting in on those couch-potato celebrations early, with its September 2026 crop of new movies and TV shows hitting the Amazon platform.
That means that you won't have to spend too long hunting for something fun to watch this coming weekend. That includes the explosive penultimate episode of "Reacher" season 4 (yes, that big finale is already almost here!), along with two older shows that are well worth a rewatch: the sitcom classic "Everybody Loves Raymond"— of which all nine seasons arrived on Prime Video on September 1 — as well as "Over the Garden Wall," an animated miniseries with a voice cast including Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey, Christopher Lloyd, Bebe Neuwirth, Chris Isaak and the late, great Tim Curry.
Without further ado, here are the three best new-to-Prime Video shows to binge this weekend.
'Reacher' season 4
What it's about: Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher is back in the City of Brotherly Love, though an act of neighborly compassion — trying to help a troubled woman (Karen Kwong-Chip) on the Philadelphia subway — ends up pulling the titular vigilante into a dark and deadly conspiracy involving federal agents, dangerous thugs and figures at the highest rank of power. The new season is based on "Gone Tomorrow," the 13th of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels, and also stars Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Christopher Rodriguez Marquette and Kevin Corrigan.
Why you should watch it: The fourth installment of the Amazon action-crime thriller is quickly coming to an end (the season finale will drop on September 16), but if you missed this Wednesday's explosive penultimate episode, you'll definitely want to catch up before then. We won't spoil things here, but it involves the origin story of a deadly, Armageddon-level chemical weapon.
Stream "Reacher" on Prime Video now
'Over the Garden Wall'
What it's about: Created by Patrick McHale for Cartoon Network, this dark fantasy animated series centers on half-brothers Wirt and Greg (voiced by Elijah Wood and Collin Dean, respectively), who must travel through a strange and mysterious forest called the Unknown to find their way home. Along the way, they encounter eerie folklore and eccentric townsfolk, including the elderly Woodsman (Christopher Lloyd) and an irritable bluebird named Beatrice (Melanie Lynskey).
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Why you should watch it: The 2014 miniseries — which was followed up with a 2024 short for its 10th anniversary — took home two Emmys (for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for art director Nick Cross) and has a stellar 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where critics praised: "Over the Garden Wall's modern sensibilities mix well with its fairy-tale setting, creating a whimsically witty series for viewers of all ages."
Stream "Over the Garden Wall" on Prime Video now
'Everybody Loves Raymond'
What it's about: All nine seasons of the long-running CBS comedy — which centers on the day-to-day life of sportswriter Raymond “Ray” Barone (Ray Romano) and his hilariously meddling Italian-American family living on Long Island — arrived on the Prime Video platform on September 1. Along with Romano, the iconic ensemble cast includes Doris Roberts (as Ray's mom Marie), Peter Boyle (as his gruff dad Frank), Brad Garrett (as his cop brother Robert) and Patricia Heaton (as his perpetually stressed-out wife Debra).
Why you should watch it: One of the best sitcoms of all time, "Everybody Loves Raymond" racked up a whopping 69 Emmy nominations and 15 wins over its nine-season run, including major acting trophies for Romano, Heaton, Garrett and Roberts, and wins for Best Comedy Series. That's all to say that those familial TV hijinks are very, very funny.
Stream "Everybody Loves Raymond" on Prime Video now
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Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, food and drink, travel and general lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
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