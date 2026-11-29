Black Friday is officially in the rearview mirror, and what a doozy of a shopping event it was.

But don't think you can take a breather just yet, because Cyber Monday is here. That's right, just when you thought it was safe to put your wallet away, another giant deal event is upon us.

If you're looking to get a PS5 console (which won't come cheap, assuming you can even find one that isn't sold out), a discounted DualSense controller to go with your current system or genuinely reasonable discounts on the year's best PS5 games, we're vetting every single deal and finding you the best of the best. There are a lot of mediocre deals out there that might look good at first glance, but if you don't see it here, it's not worth buying.

Let's jump into the best early Cyber Monday/late Black Friday PlayStation deals available today.

And if you're not looking for PS5 bargains, that's okay; check out our picks of the best early Cyber Monday deals you can take home right now.

Console Stock

Game Deals

Grand Theft Auto 6: $79 at Amazon It's not on sale, but it's the biggest game in the world right now, so we had to include it here. The long-awaited follow-up to GTA 5 is the most impressive game in the series and a technical showcase that raises the bar for open-world games. The expansive Vice City setting and myriad activities offer countless hours of crime-fueled mayhem, while the intriguing characters keep you invested in the narrative. It is, quite simply, one of the greatest games ever made. Read more Read less ▼

Elden Ring: was $49 now $15 at Amazon If you're yet to venture into the Lands Between and experience From Software's vast and challenging open-world action-RPG, now's the perfect chance: Elden Ring is 40% off for Prime Day. Play as a Tarnished, choose your preferred combat build, and roam around Limgrave and beyond, exploring this huge dark fantasy world and facing down a ton of tough combat encounters and even tougher bosses as you set out to become the Elden Lord. Read more Read less ▼

Sonic X Shadow Generations - PS5: was $49 now $17 at Amazon Right now, you can get a high-speed Sonic the Hedgehog adventure for less, as Sonic X Shadow Generations is better than half price for Prime Day. This remasters 2011's Sonic Generations and puts the titular anti-hero in the limelight in a brand new adventure of his own, giving you plenty of levels and challenges to blaze through as either the blue blur or his edgier foe. It's also worth noting that the PS5 version is still cheaper than either the Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 edition; if you're looking to play Sonic X Shadow Generations for less, this PS5 copy is the way to go. Read more Read less ▼

Horizon Forbidden West: was $41 now $28 at Amazon Sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn on the PS4, Horizon Forbidden West takes everything that was great about its predecessor and expands upon it. In this open-world action/adventure game, you take control of Aloy: a warrior in the post-apocalyptic United States that has been reclaimed by nature. There, she must contend with animal-like machines, as well as cunning human foes, as she ventures from her homeland towards the coast of the Pacific. Read more Read less ▼

Silent Hill 2 Remastered: was $29 now $19 at Amazon Dive back into the fog-riddled town on modern hardware with this exciting remake of Silent Hill 2. Delivering new and upgraded graphics, in addition to a suite of tweaks to combat, this is the best way to experience the terror of Silent Hill this Halloween. Read more Read less ▼

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: was $29 now $19 at Amazon Embrace the skills and sheer brutality of a Space Marine in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Saber Interactive's celebrated third-person action game. Playing solo or with friends, you'll deploy deadly weapons and unleash that arsenal on swarms of Tyranid monsters, either in the campaign as Ultramarine Lieutenant Titus, or as your own Space Marine in PvE and PvP modes. Read more Read less ▼

The Last of Us Part I: was $69 now $28 at Amazon If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging. Read more Read less ▼

Returnal: was $69 now $29 at Amazon Housemarque's challenging, procedurally generated third-person roguelike shooter is still one of the PS5's best games, and if you've yet to play it, it's a bargain at this price. The game sees you taking the reins as Selene Vassos, a pilot who crash-lands on an ever-changing world home to tons of dangerous alien lifeforms. Equip yourself with strange weapons and abilities and explore the ever-changing map one loop at a time. Read more Read less ▼

Demon's Souls:: was $69 now $29 at Amazon Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster, which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items. Read more Read less ▼

Control Resonant: was $59 now $49 at Amazon Control Resonant surpasses its excellent predecessor thanks to its larger scope, both narratively and gameplay-wise. The melee-based combat is appropriately brutal and engaging, while the various skill trees offer a deep level of customization. Read more Read less ▼

Accessories and Bundles

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54 at Amazon Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colorways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to $54 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price. Read more Read less ▼

Sony Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and DualSense Wireless Controller: was $144.98 now $72.49 at Best Buy This is a really good deal on a top-rated video game like Spider-Man 2 and a slick red DualSense controller for PS5. It's literally half price with the Best Buy bundle, so it's 100% worth the money if you don't have the game and need an extra controller. Read more Read less ▼