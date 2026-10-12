Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching this week (Oct. 12-18)

It’s the start of a new week, which means it’s once again time to comb through the best of Prime Video's top 10 chart. There’s no need to endlessly scroll through the streaming platform’s ever-expanding library when I can quickly recommend a trio of winning flicks that are currently storming the service.

Prime Video’s top 10 isn’t always stuffed with instant classics, yet I found it pretty easy to pick out three choices this week. My picks include a breezy rom-com that’s generating a lot of buzz, the fourth entry in an action icon’s legendary franchise, and a thriller that packs in both set pieces and smarts.

The movies below are taken from Prime Video’s top 10 as of Monday, October 12, 2026. Though not every movie in this list is going to be up your alley, I’m confident you'll enjoy my picks.

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Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Love Hypothesis’ (2026)

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I’m normally allergic to rom-coms, but I had a surprising amount of fun with this one. A knowingly silly adaptation of Ali Hazelwood’s bestseller, “The Love Hypothesis" gets a decent amount of mileage out of its semi-ludicrous premise. Centering around the fake relationship between PhD candidate Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) and the gruff, socially inept professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman), this light-hearted romance reminded me of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”.

If you can get past the thoroughly stupid premise, there are laughs to be had in “The Love Hypothesis”. Once I accepted that two intellectuals would enter into a pretend relationship after an accidental kiss in a hallway, I let myself go along for the vaguely absurd ride. As the fake couple tries to convince Olive’s friends that she’s over her previous crush, the pair are repeatedly plunged into awkward social situations… mainly because the grumpy professor has problems acting like a human. Silly setup or not, Reinhart and Bateman’s chemistry sizzles.

Watch "The Love Hypothesis" on Prime Video now

‘John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

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Despite the fact I’m still very much not over what they did to his puppy in the first film, I can’t resist Keanu’s iconic hitman. Acting as the final chapter in the “gun fu” saga (for now at least), “John Wick: Chapter 4” is an energetic actioner that revels in high-octane fight sequences without ever taking itself too seriously. Though he was almost 60 when he filmed this, it’s a pleasure to see Reeves can still whoop all the butt.

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After the High Table’s Marquis (Bill Skarsgård) destroys the New York Continental, Wick once again finds himself on the run. The setting this time out is downright epic, with John’s bullet-ridden adventure taking him to Morocco, Tokyo and Berlin, before culminating in a suitably cinematic duel in Paris. Donnie Yen is a particularly welcome new addition to the cast, once again going full “Rogue One” by playing a blind martial arts expert. I’m not sure where the next entry goes after this instalment’s fairly definitive conclusion, but I’m eager to find out.

Watch "John Wick: Chapter 4" on Prime Video now

‘The Amateur’ (2025)

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Based on the 1981 Robert Littell novel, “The Amateur” is a reasonably gripping thriller with some mighty fun setpieces. After Charlie Heller (Rami Malek) loses his wife to a terror attack in London, the nerdy CIA surveillance expert sets out on a revenge mission. Though his superiors are initially unwilling to help him, a quick bit of blackmail soon gets them onside.

Once Heller has been trained by Lawrence Fishburne’s extra cranky operative, this unlikely action hero is ready to take on his wife’s killers. Don’t expect roundhouse kicks or uzi-wielding shootouts, though. After all, this is a dude whose boss doesn’t think he “could beat a 90-year-old nun in an arm wrestling match.” Heller may not have the brawn, but he certainly has the brains — a rooftop swimming pool sequence shows off both his cunning and his cruelty. Stylishly shot and with a strong cast that includes John Bernthal, this is one thriller that’s ready to turn pro.

Watch "The Amateur" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Now You See Me: Now You Don't" (2025) "The Love Hypothesis" (2026) "Forget Me Never" (1999) "First Winter" (1982) "Dark Nature" (2023) "John Wick: Chapter 4" (2023) "The Secret of Moonacre" (2008) "The Amateur" (2025) "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" (2016) "Masters of the Universe" (2026)

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