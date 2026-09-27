New on Prime Video in October 2026: Top new movies and shows to stream this month

October is shaping up to be another busy month for Prime Video, with plenty of new movies and shows heading to the streaming service as we settle into fall. From returning favorites to highly anticipated new releases, there’s already plenty to look forward to if you’re planning your next few weeks of streaming.

That said, Prime Video hasn’t revealed its full October 2026 release schedule just yet, so this list is still a work in progress. I’ll be updating this page as soon as the streamer announces more titles and dates, so be sure to check back if you want to see everything coming to Prime Video next month.

For now, we know about some of the biggest movies and shows that are new on Prime Video in October, and I’ve rounded up the releases worth keeping on your radar.

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New on Prime Video in October 2026: Top picks

‘Carrie’ (October 7)

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

One of my most anticipated shows of fall 2026 has to be “Carrie,” the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic 1974 debut novel. This eight-episode series is being developed by Mike Flanagan, who is taking the familiar story and expanding it into a longer-form TV series. The original novel used things like news reports, transcripts and excerpts from other documents to tell Carrie’s story, and the new series looks set to play with that idea in its own way. Rather than simply retelling the story we already know, the series will explore Carrie’s powers and the events surrounding them from a wider perspective.

Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) is a sheltered high-school student who has spent most of her life isolated at home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After her father’s sudden death, Carrie begins attending public school, where she becomes caught up in a bullying scandal that spreads throughout her community. At the same time, Carrie discovers that she has mysterious telekinetic abilities that are becoming increasingly difficult to control. The eight-episode series follows Carrie and the people around her as events build toward a devastating night.

Stream "Carrie" on Prime Video from Oct. 7

‘Love Of Your Life’ (October 14)

Love of Your Life - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Love of Your Life” is a romantic drama that follows a sweeping love story across several years and different parts of the world. Instead of being another straightforward rom-com in Prime Video’s library, the movie focuses more on how relationships change over time and how people try to move forward after major life changes and personal loss. Directed by Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison, the movie puts a lot of emphasis on its emotional story, making this one for anyone in the mood for something a little more heartfelt.

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Maya (Margaret Qualley) is a nurse whose chance encounter with Charlie (Gabriel Basso) leads to an unexpected romance and a future neither of them could have predicted. As their relationship develops, Maya builds a life with Charlie, but that future is suddenly shattered, leaving her to navigate a completely different chapter of her life. Years later, Maya finds herself facing new relationships, experiences and difficult choices as she tries to figure out what comes next. The film also stars Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Catherine Keener.

Stream "Love of Your Life" on Prime Video from Oct. 14

‘Helluva Boss’ season 3 (October 14)

Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Helluva Boss” is returning for season 3 this month, and it’s set to be the show’s biggest season yet. The adult animated dark comedy started out as an independent web series before making the jump to a major streaming production, and the new season will also be its longest so far with 15 episodes. The first seven episodes will arrive on October 14, with the remaining eight following in 2027. Expect the same colorful animation, chaotic humor, over-the-top violence and plenty of very adult jokes that fans have come to expect from the series.

Season 3 of “Helluva Boss” picks up with Blitzo (Brandon Rogers) and the I.M.P. crew continuing their assassination jobs across Earth and Hell. As the team takes on increasingly chaotic assignments, their personal lives become more complicated. Blitzo and Stolas (Bryce Pinkham) are forced to figure out their relationship, while Moxxie (Richard Horvitz) and Millie (Vivian Nixon Williams) prepare for a major change in their lives. Loona (Erica Lindbeck) also takes on a bigger role within I.M.P. Meanwhile, old enemies return and new opportunities crop up, creating fresh problems for the group.

Stream "Helluva Boss" season 3 on Prime Video from Oct. 14

‘Masterplan’ (October 16)

Masterplan - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you’re in the mood for something a little more intense but still a lot of fun, “Masterplan” is worth adding to your watchlist. This action thriller follows a global heist and is Amazon’s first major Franco-Italian co-production to be filmed in English. Shot across France and Italy, the movie has plenty of slick action and a European crime caper feel. It was also co-produced with legendary French studio Gaumont, which gives the whole thing a polished, international feel that should appeal to fans of stylish heist movies.

“Masterplan” follows a legendary thief, Roger (Stanley Tucci), who sets his sights on stealing the Mona Lisa from the Louvre. To pull off the ambitious heist, he recruits Chiara (Simona Tabasco), a skilled Italian cybercrime expert, and Jay (Victor Belmondo), a French explosives specialist. However, the pair soon discover that they are actually long-lost siblings and that their mysterious employer is their father. With the trio thrown together for the first time, they must put their differences aside and work as a team if they want to successfully carry out the elaborate robbery.

Stream "Masterplan" on Prime Video from Oct. 16

‘The Terminal List’ season 2 (October 21)

The Terminal List Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Another show returning with a new season is “The Terminal List.” After a four-year wait following the first season’s 2022 debut, the military action-thriller is finally back, this time adapting Jack Carr’s second novel, “True Believer.” The new season takes the story far beyond the events of the first, with James Reece caught up in an international conspiracy that takes him across the Indian Ocean, Africa, the Middle East and Europe. The show is also taking its military detail seriously, with former Navy SEALs and special forces veterans involved throughout the production. It makes the show even more compelling.

Season 2 picks up with James Reece (Chris Pratt) after he has completed his revenge mission and is searching for a new purpose. His situation changes when the CIA corners him and offers a deal: clear his name by helping stop a resurgent terrorist group that has recruited one of his former allies. Reece is drawn into a globe-spanning operation that takes him from the Indian Ocean through Africa, the Middle East and Europe. Soon, he discovers a larger conspiracy stretching from Moscow to Langley, with unexpected connections to his own family history.

Stream "The Terminal List" season 2 on Prime Video from Oct. 21

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