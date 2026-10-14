Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth binge-watching this week (October 14-20)

Not sure what to watch on Prime Video this week? The streaming service has plenty of shows to choose from, but sometimes scrolling through the top 10 is just as time-consuming as actually picking something to watch. That’s why I’ve rounded up the three shows in Prime Video’s most-watched rankings that I’d recommend adding to your watchlist this week.

Whether you're in the mood for a modern take on a Stephen King horror classic, a steamy college romance involving a star hockey player and a music student, and a legal drama following a young lawyer taking on a powerful insurance company, there's a good chance you’ll find your next watch here.

This list is based on the Prime Video U.S. top 10 shows as of Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

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Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Carrie’

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

One of the best shows I’ve seen this year has to be “Carrie,” and I think it deserves its spot at No. 1 on Prime Video. Mike Flanagan puts his own spin on Stephen King’s classic horror story, bringing it into the modern world with social media, cyberbullying and all the messy politics of high school. The eight-episode format also gives the story more room to breathe, letting us get to know Carrie and the people around her while exploring the effects of isolation and discovering powers she can barely control.

Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) is a sheltered teenager raised by her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After her father’s sudden death, Carrie must adjust to public high school, where she becomes caught up in a bullying scandal that spreads across social media. As she struggles to navigate her new surroundings, Carrie begins discovering that she possesses telekinetic powers, allowing her to move objects with her mind. Soon, a series of events sets the stage for a devastating night that will change her small town forever.

Watch "Carrie" on Prime Video

‘Off Campus’

Off Campus S1 | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I think it’s time for another “Off Campus” binge, especially with the romantic drama still trending on Prime Video months after release. Based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling romance novels, the series follows the love lives of students at Briar University, with plenty of relationship drama and campus romance along the way. One of the fun things about the show is that each season shifts its focus to a different couple, giving us fresh love stories while keeping us connected to the same group of friends. With season 2 having wrapped filming and a third season reportedly in the works, now’s a great time to catch up.

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Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) is a music student at Briar University who strikes a deal with Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli), the college’s star hockey player. Hannah agrees to help Garrett improve his grades, while he offers to help her catch the attention of her crush. As their arrangement develops, the pair begin spending more time together, including going to parties, campus life and unexpected complications. With their original plan becoming increasingly complicated, Hannah and Garrett must figure out what they really want from each other.

Watch "Off Campus" on Prime Video

‘The Rainmaker’

The Rainmaker Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you’re in the mood for a gripping legal drama, “The Rainmaker” brings John Grisham’s bestselling novel back to the screen, this time as a series rather than a feature film. The story was previously adapted into the 1997 movie directed by Francis Ford Coppola, but this version has more room to explore the twists and turns of a courtroom battle. There’s plenty of clever legal maneuvering as the characters fight to win their cases. There’s also a darker edge to the story, with high stakes and plenty of reasons to question whether the justice system always works as it should.

Rudy Baylor (Milo Callaghan) is a young lawyer fresh out of law school who finds himself fired from his first job at a prestigious law firm. He joins forces with unconventional attorney Jocelyn “Bruiser” Stone (Lana Parrilla) and her paralegal, Deck Shifflet (P.J. Byrne), taking on cases that pit them against powerful opponents. Their investigation into the mysterious death of a client’s son uncovers a potential conspiracy involving a hospital. As Rudy prepares to challenge his former boss, Leo Drummond (John Slattery), he must also contend with his former girlfriend, Sarah Plankmore (Madison Iseman).

Watch "The Rainmaker" on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Carrie" (2026)

2. "Neagley" (2026)

3. "Reacher" (2022)

4. "Sterling Point" (2026)

5. "Off Campus" (2026)

6. "Blue Ridge" (2024)

7. "The Rainmaker" (2025)

8. "Judy Justice" (2021)

9. "Extinct" (2017)

10. "When Calls the Heart" (2014)

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