3 newly added Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Oct. 16-18)

Paramount+ is a great streaming service if you’re hunting for something new to binge this weekend. Between its extensive catalog of hit shows and a steady stream of fresh premieres, there’s always something worth queuing up, and we've always got a curated guide to help you get to it all. This week brings a major new season of one of the platform’s biggest originals, plus a couple of comedies to keep you laughing.

Leading the charge is “Tulsa King” season 4, premiering Oct. 16, which brings Sylvester Stallone back as exiled mobster Dwight Manfredi for what’s being billed as his most dangerous chapter yet. For something lighter, the “Young Sheldon” spinoff “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” is rolling out new season 3 episodes, following the young Cooper family through the chaos of marriage, parenthood and the family business.

And if you’re in the mood for a full-on binge, all six seasons of Tyler Perry’s sitcom “Assisted Living” just landed on the platform. Check out these three newly added Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend.

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'Tyler Perry's Assisted Living' seasons 1-6

Tyler Perry’s ‘Assisted Living’: “Welcome to Pleasant Days” - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sitcom

What it’s about: All six seasons of Tyler Perry’s BET sitcom are heading to Paramount+, just in time for a marathon. It follows Jeremy (Na’im Lynn), who loses his job and relocates his family to the backwoods of Georgia to help his cantankerous grandfather Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) run the dilapidated elder-care home Vinny impulsively bought. Things get even crazier when Mr. Brown (David Mann) and his daughter Cora (Tamela Mann), familiar faces from Perry’s “Meet the Browns,” arrive as investors to help keep the place afloat.

Why you should watch it: Created, written and directed by Tyler Perry, “Assisted Living” is the same kind of silly, feel-good comedy his fans love. There's a ton to watch, over 120 episodes in fact, so you'll have plenty to wade through with this on.

Watch "Tyler Perry's Assisted Living" on Paramount+ now

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'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' season 3

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Promo (HD) Young Sheldon spinoff series - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sitcom

What it’s about: This “Young Sheldon” spinoff returns for a third season, following teenage dad Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and his older, more level-headed wife Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young daughter in 1990s Texas. Between marriage, parenthood, nosy in-laws and the family's auto business, the couple has plenty to juggle, and the show has tons to draw from to give you some authentic, down-home Texas humor.

Why you should watch it: If you loved “Young Sheldon” or “The Big Bang Theory,” this is comfort-food comedy in the same vein. It's not rocket science, but it's a comfortable multi-cam sitcom that’s perfect for vegging out on the couch during a cool fall weekend.

Watch "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" season 3 on Paramount+ now

'Tulsa King' season 4

Tulsa King | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama

What it’s about: Taylor Sheridan’s mob dramedy returns for a fourth season, with Sylvester Stallone back as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia head honcho who, after 25 years in prison, built a criminal empire from scratch in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This season finds Dwight scrambling to legitimize that empire and protect his crew as corrupt politicians, dangerous new rivals and a devastating personal loss bear down on him from every side.

Why you should watch it: Stallone is having a blast in what’s arguably his best role in years, and the show has tons of gang-centric action with some surprisingly funny fish-out-of-water moments. New episodes drop weekly starting Oct. 16, so you've got plenty of reasons to keep coming back after the premiere to see this season through to the end.

Watch "Tulsa King" season 4 on Paramount+ starting October 16

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