3 newly added Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Oct. 23-25)

Figuring out what to watch for the weekend seems like such a simple thing, but with the sheer range of titles available on the top streaming services—Paramount+ included—it can feel overwhelming having to sift through all of that choice to find something quality to add to your watchlist.

That's where Tom's Guide comes in: We've done the dirty work for you and curated an easy lineup of three series that are worth your time and attention. This week brings the start of one series ("A Course Called Ireland," helmed by a true comedy legend), and the end of another ("All the Queen's Men," a long-running Tyler Perry-produced drama). And if you're a fan of addictively trashy reality television (guilty!), we've got a fresh installment of that Down Under gem, "Aussie Shore" season 3.

That sounds like a good weekend sorted, eh? Here are the three newly added Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend.

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'A Course Called Ireland'

A Course Called Ireland | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports/travel docuseries

What it’s about: Based on "A Course Called Ireland: A Long Walk in Search of a Country, a Pint, and the Next Tee," the bestselling 2009 travel and golf memoir by Tom Coyne, this six-part documentary series pairs that author with comedy legend and famous golf enthusiast Bill Murray as they travel and hit the links across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and get an unscripted look at the local people, lively culture, and stunning scenery.

Why you should watch it: Who wouldn't want to hang out in Ireland with Bill Murray? You also get to see the "Caddyshack' icon explore his own Irish ancestry, with IRL family members Joel and John Murray joining the Emmy winner on the journey. And they're not the only special guests—Chris O'Dowd, Joanne McNally, and Jason Kelce will also be popping up along the way.

Watch "A Course Called Ireland" on Paramount+, starting October 25

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'All The Queen’s Men' season 5 part 2

All the Queen's Men | Season 5 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama

What it’s about: After five seasons, the Christian Keyes-created, Tyler Perry-produced drama series is ending with its last batch of episodes, which kicked off with a two-episode premiere on Paramount+ on October 21. If you've missed it, the Atlanta-set series centers on Marilyn "Madam" DeVille (Eva Marcille), a fierce businesswoman who runs a lucrative male exotic nightclub, an empire that is near ruin thanks to scheming enemies and chaos-causing opportunities in the fifth and final season.

Why you should watch it: Five years, five seasons, and 78 episodes have all worked up to what's sure to be an explosive conclusion for the long-running drama, especially after that shocking reveal of exactly who shot Madam in the season 4 cliffhanger. We've got eight episodes to go to wrap up Madam's reign and Club Eden's story, so get comfy!

Watch "All the Queen's Men" on Paramount+ now

'Aussie Shore Season 3'

Aussie Shore | Official Trailer | Streaming October 3 | Paramount+ Australia - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality show

What it’s about: A Down Under spinoff of the iconic American reality series "Jersey Shore," "Aussie Shore" similarly follows a group of rowdy young housemates as they navigate messy hook-ups, non-stop partying and massive amounts of personal drama. For its third installment, which premiered on Paramount+ on October 22, the action has been moved from Cairns, Queensland, to the surfers' paradise of the Gold Coast, so it'll be fun to see how a change of scenery riles up the gang.

Why you should watch it: According to the official logline, season three promises "hookups, heartbreak, blow-ups, bromances, messy situationships and the kind of unpredictable chaos only Aussie Shore can deliver." Really, what more could we ask for?

Watch "Aussie Shore" on Paramount+ now

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