5 best new Netflix movies and shows to stream this week (Sept. 14-20)

If you're looking to find what new movies and shows Netflix is adding this week, I've got you covered. The streaming service is adding just 15 new movies, shows and live events this week. That's not necessarily a lot to sort through, but you're still going to want some advice on which select few deserve making it onto your watchlist.

But don't worry, I've got you covered. This week you'll want to check out "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story," the fourth season of the hit historical true crime drama series. Fans of Hawkins, Indiana, meanwhile, are going to want to add "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" season 2 to their watchlist when it arrives this Wednesday.

Aside from these two big names, there are a few other titles worth checking out. "Best of the Best" brings Bollywood to Netflix but with no need for subtitles. "Jo Koy: Blue in the Face" marks the stand-up comedian's sixth hour-long special for Netflix, and hopefully this one is enough to make us forget that time he hosted the Golden Globes. Finally, "Stop! That! Train!" answers the question "What if 'Airplane!' met 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?" and you won't want to miss it.

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Those aren't the only movies, shows and live events to add to your watchlist this week, though. Here's the full schedule of everything new on Netflix over the next seven days, along with my top picks for what you need to stream. Don't forget to check out everything new on Netflix in September 2026 for even more movies and shows to check out.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story'

MONSTER: The Lizzie Borden Story | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Biographical crime drama anthology series

What it's about: "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story" marks the fourth season of the hit anthology series "Monster." This time, we're diving into the life of Lizzie Borden (Ella Beatty). She was famously (or infamously) acquitted of the 1892 axe murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts. But people are convinced to this day that she's guilty.

Why you should watch it: This is the second edition of "Monster" not to involve show creator Ryan Murphy. It's also the second edition to feature Charlie Hunnam, this time as Lizzie's father, Andrew. Hopefully, things go better this time; "The Ed Gein Story" was not well received, despite Hunnam's performance.

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Watch "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story" on Netflix starting September 17

'Stranger Things: Tales From '85' season 2

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated sci-fi series

What it's about: "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" is back for another season, and it's still set in Hawkins and full of 80s nostalgia. In fact, it picks up right after the events of the first season. But while the gang of Eleven (Brooklyn Davey Norstedt), Mike (Luca Diaz), Will (Benjamin Plessala), Lucas (Elisha “EJ” Williams), Max (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport), and Nikki (Odessa A’zion) are hoping things will go back to normal, a haunted woods is about to prove things are never normal in Hawkins.

Why you should watch it: This show may have new actors playing them, but it still features the original characters and locations from "Stranger Things." So if you enjoyed the original series, this animated spinoff should be easy to connect with.

Watch the "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" season 2 on Netflix starting September 17

'Best of the Best'

Best Of The Best | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Dance comedy movie

What it's about: "Best of the Best" follows two childhood friends, Maya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Anjali (Priyanka Kedia), who join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team. But once there, they discover that this dance squad is even more cutthroat than getting into college was, and all that matters is winning the U.S. championship.

Why you should watch it: Technically, I don't think this is a Bollywood movie, as my research has led me to believe "Best of the Best" was filmed in New Jersey. But whether you like Bollywood dance numbers or movies like "Mean Girls" and "Bring It On," this movie seems to have something for you.

Watch "Best of the Best" on Netflix starting September 18

'Jo Koy: Blue in the Face'

Jo Koy: Blue in the Face | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

What it's about: In "Blue in the Face," comedian Jo Koy returns to Netflix for his sixth special on the streaming service. This time, he's talking about wild dental disasters, getting fired from McDonald's, his veteran stepdad, and, based on this trailer, a dog repeatedly barking in your face.

Why you should watch it: Koy is one of the most popular stand-up comedians touring right now, as evidenced by the fact that he has more Netflix specials than most TV shows get seasons. So if you're looking for a new reason to laugh, this hour of stand-up is worth checking out.

Watch "Jo Koy: Blue in the Face" on Netflix starting September 15

"Stop! That! Train!

Stop! That! Train! | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action comedy disaster movie

What it's about: Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee) are two stewardesses looking for work. So they sneak aboard the high-class Glamazonian Express, only to discover it's headed straight for a massive storm, better known as "Stormganza."

Why you should watch it: "Stop! That! Train!" is essentially "Airplane!" meets "RuPaul's Drag Race." And I don't mean that as an insult — it's a selling point. Watch the trailer, try not to laugh, and once you're done, add this movie to your watchlist.

Watch "Stop! That! Train! on Netflix starting September 20

Everything new on Netflix: September 14-20

SEPTEMBER 14

"Gabby's Dollhouse" season 14 (Netflix family)

Meow, meow... bow-wow! Gabby and the Gabby Cats are back — and this time, they're joined by Gabby's dog-loving sister, Doozie, and all of her puppy pals!

"Hot Ones: Extra Heat" episode 2 (Netflix special) (7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET)

Hot Ones: Extra Heat brings the critically-acclaimed Hot Ones interview format out of the studio and into the world’s biggest cultural moments. Hosted by Sean Evans, this 30-minute special brings the signature 10-wing challenge and deeply researched conversations to the WWE. This special episode will debut directly after a LIVE episode of WWE Raw.

"When Hope Calls" seasons 1-2

SEPTEMBER 15

"Jo Koy: Blue in the Face" (Netflix comedy special)

Filmed in front of a sold out crowd in Stockton, California, Jo Koy relives a wild dental disaster, recounts getting fired from McDonald's and celebrates his veteran stepdad in this hilariously heartfelt special.

"The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist"

"I Survived a Serial Killer" season 1

SEPTEMBER 16

"The Doll" (PL) (Netflix series)

A self-made merchant is torn apart by his desire for a strong-willed aristocrat in this modern retelling of the classic Polish novel by Bolesław Prus.

SEPTEMBER 17

"The Fixers" (TW) (Netflix series)

A down-on-his-luck former gangster teams up with a slick politician's son to deal with the dirty secrets of important clients from both sides of the law.

"Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story" (Netflix series)

Murder suspect Lizzie Borden was tried for the 1892 axe murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts. She was ultimately acquitted, but did she secretly do it?

"Not a Stranger" (TR) (Netflix series)

Caught between motherhood and her art career, Funda is relieved to get some help. But shrouded in secrets, her new nanny might not be all she seems.

"Plastic Beauty" (JP) (Netflix series)

When a gifted ER surgeon is thrust into cosmetic medicine, her clash with a celebrity doctor exposes the greed and desire beneath the glamour.

"Stranger Things: Tales From '85" season 2 (Netflix series)

With Valentine's Day on the way, the gang must uncover the truth behind ghostly apparitions and a swarm of strange creatures causing chaos around town.

SEPTEMBER 18

"Best of the Best" (Netflix film)

Two childhood best friends, Maya and Anjali, join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team, only to discover that the road to winning the U.S. Championship is far more raucous and cutthroat than they ever imagined.

"Pokémon Horizons: Rising Hope" season 3, part 4 (JP) (Netflix family)

The Rising Volt Tacklers race to stop a dangerous new plot from the Explorers that threatens to alter the future of Pokémon and Trainer bonds forever

SEPTEMBER 20

"Stop! That! Train!

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 9/15/26

"Four Weddings and a Funeral"

"Nashville" seasons 1-6

"Spartacus: Blood and Sand"

"Spartacus: Gods of the Arena"

"Spartacus: Vengeance"

"Spartacus: War of the Damned"

Leaving 9/18/26

"Lopez vs. Lopez" seasons 1-2

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