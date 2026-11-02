5 best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week (Nov. 2-8)

The Netflix slate for the week ahead has been confirmed, and as November gets underway, Netflix isn’t waiting any longer to bring the festive cheer. Over the next seven days, there will be plenty to watch on the world’s biggest streaming service, so I’m picking out the highlights.

Before we get into Netflix’s first batch of holiday content, there’s “Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike,” a special that sees the boxing legend take to the stage for a one-man show full of comedy, reflections and untold stories.

Netflix will kick off its Christmas movie slate this week with “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas,” a comedy-drama in which the star of the show isn’t Santa, but man’s best friend. Or for a different breed of seasonal streaming, check out winter-set spy thriller “Black Doves” season 2.

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If you love true crime, then “Taken: Natalee Holloway” will be right up your street; it chronicles the decades-long search for a missing girl. Finally, there’s “Carolina Caroline,” a “Bonnie and Clyde” style romantic drama about two lovebirds on a criminal spree across the United States.

These are just some of the movies and shows heading to Netflix this week. Alongside my top picks, you’ll find a full schedule of everything new on Netflix over the next seven days. And for a complete overview, here’s a guide to everything new on Netflix in November 2026.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

‘Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike’

Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Boxing icon Mike Tyson returns to the stage for a new one-man show, “Return of the Mike.” The stand-up routine blends outrageous stories, personal reflections and comedic observations, all without filter. This Netflix special was filmed live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Why you should watch it: I’ll admit, I was totally unaware that Mike Tyson had a history of stage performances, but based on the trailer, consider me curious. This stand-up special should make a great follow-up to Netflix's “Tyson” docuseries, which debuted last month.

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Watch "Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike" on Netflix starting November 3

‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: When the Gloss family is thrown into turmoil by a medical emergency over the holiday season, there’s one member who can save the day: Winstead, the Gloss’s beloved basset hound. Based on the novel by W. Bruce Cameron, author of “A Dog’s Purpose,” this Christmas film stars Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia and Jennifer Tilly.

Why you should watch it: A spiritual sequel to movie adaptations of Cameron’s “A Dog’s Purpose” and “A Dog’s Journey,” “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas” marks the start of Netflix’s holiday movie slate for 2026 and looks like simple festive fun, particularly for dog lovers. Interestingly, Quad featured in “A Dog’s Purpose” but is playing a new character.

Watch "A Dog's Perfect Christmas" on Netflix starting November 4

‘Taken: Natalee Holloway’

Taken: Natalee Holloway | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: No, this isn’t a spin-off from Liam Neeson's “Taken” movie series; instead, it’s a doc that chronicles the 2005 disappearance of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway during a graduation trip to Aruba. Her mother, Beth Holloway, spent the next two decades searching for answers, which led her to come face-to-face with Natalee’s alleged killer.

Why you should watch it: Netflix subscribers love true crime series, so "Taken: Natalee Holloway" is well-positioned to make an impression on the platform's top 10 most-watched list. Based on the trailer, it looks very cookie-cutter for the genre, but that hasn't stopped countless other true crime contemporaries from finding instant success.

Watch "Taken: Natalee Holloway" on Netflix starting November 4

‘Black Doves’ season 2

Black Doves: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Netflix’s popular seasonal spy thriller series returns for a second season. Spy-for-hire Helen (Keira Knightley) is still working for the covert organization Black Doves. Meanwhile, her husband, Wallace (Andrew Buchan), is preparing to become U.K. prime minister. Taking on a new mission, she’s reunited with an old friend, Sam (Ben Whishaw).

Why you should watch it: “Black Doves” is a great pick if you want a wintry watch that’s a little different. It trades holiday schmaltz for engaging spy thrills. Knightley, Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire all return from season 1, with new cast members including Ambika Mod, Babou Ceesay, Sam Riley and Neve Campbell. Promotional material promises higher stakes, and considering the pedigree of the first season, thriller fans will want to add this one to their watchlist.

Watch "Black Doves" season 2 on Netflix starting November 5

‘Carolina Caroline’

Carolina Caroline - Official Trailer | Samara Weaving, Kyle Gallner | In Theaters June 5 - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Looking to escape her small Texas town, Caroline Daniels (Samara Weaving) impulsively runs away with a charismatic con man (Kyle Gallner), and the two begin a crime spree across the American South. As quick cons turn into elaborate scams, and even full-on heists, Caroline finds herself seduced by the world of scamming.

Why you should watch it: I’ve seen 90 movies in theaters in 2026, but sadly my local cinema didn't show “Carolina Caroline” over the summer. With a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, I’m excited to finally watch this romantic drama. The movie has been compared to “Bonnie and Clyde,” naturally, and praised for the strong chemistry between its two leads.

Watch "Carolina Caroline" on Netflix starting November 6

Everything new on Netflix: November 2-8

NOVEMBER 3

"Bass X Machina" (Netflix series)

In a steampunk West overrun by outlaws, machines and supernatural forces, a father is forced to become judge, jury and executioner to protect his family.

"Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike" (Netflix comedy special)

Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike is a raw, unfiltered one-man show filmed at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. Marking his first return to the stage since 2013's Undisputed Truth, the former heavyweight champion trades menace for mischief, revealing himself as a natural comedian with sharp timing and a gift for turning his own chaos into punchlines. He still goes there — addiction, mental health, the man in the mirror — but takes the audience there laughing with him. Spinning his wildest, most unbelievable stories into some of the biggest laughs of the night. It's Tyson like you've never seen him: unguarded, unpredictable, and genuinely hilarious — proof that the baddest man on the planet might also be one of the wittiest.

"A Cinderella Christmas Ball"

"Christmas Time Is Here"

"Menorah in the Middle"

"St. Denis Medical" season 2

"Will Trent" seasons 1-4

NOVEMBER 4

"A Dog's Perfect Christmas" (Netflix film)

From the bestselling author of A Dog’s Purpose, a tale of a family in crisis where a teenager, her grandfather, and his trusty basset hound struggle to keep the household together at Christmas.

"Anaesthesia" (PL) (Netflix series)

After a bold but unsuccessful surgery, a talented doctor swaps a prestigious clinic for a local hospital as he tries to get his life back on track.

"Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It" (FR) (Netflix documentary)

2025: Ninho is France's biggest rap star, but after a decade of hits and sacrifice, he considers walking away. This documentary explores that choice.

"Taken: Natalee Holloway" (Netflix documentary)

In 2005, Natalee Holloway vanished in Aruba. This documentary traces the decades-long search that led her mother face-to-face with the alleged killer.

"A Runaway Bride for Christmas"

"Deck the Hallways"

NOVEMBER 5

"Black Doves" season 2 (GB) (Netflix series)

As spy Helen navigates life as the prime minister's wife and Sam faces a deadly ultimatum, an attack on Reed pulls them into a desperate hunt for answers.

"North of North" season 2 (CA) (Netflix series)

Recharged and ready for her next chapter, Siaja leans on Ice Cove's tight-knit community to level up her life and build a future on her own terms.

"One Year to Live, Buy a Man" (JP) (Netflix film)

Given a year to live, frugal 40-year-old Yui finally lets herself spend: "buying" nightclub host Sena. What begins as a contract takes an unexpected turn.

"Overacting" (TH) (Netflix film)

When her ex-cop dad wakes up thinking he's still on duty, Nuch does what anyone would do — recruits her chaotic friends to run a fake police unit.

"Deck the Halls"

"The Neighborhood" season 1-8

NOVEMBER 6

"Possible Love" (KR) (Netflix film)

A laid-off worker and his wife cross paths with a documentary filmmaker and her spouse and confront their hidden desires. By Lee Chang-dong ("Burning").

"Under Siege" (CO) (Netflix series)

In 1985, the siege of Colombia's Palace of Justice plunges the nation into 27 hours of terror, leaving shattered lives and decades of unanswered questions.

"Unprotected: Murder in Galicia" (ES) (Netflix documentary)

In 2015, alleged thieves left Isabel Fuentes near death in her own home. This documentary traces how suspicions quickly fell on her circle of trust.

"Carolina Caroline"

"Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story"

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