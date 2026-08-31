5 best new Netflix movies and shows to stream this week (Aug. 31-Sept. 6)

If you're looking to find what new movies and shows Netflix is adding this week, I've got you covered. The streaming service is adding an incredible 57 new movies and shows this week. That's a lot to sort through if you're only looking to add a few new titles to your watchlist, but I've done the work for you.

First, you're definitely going to want to check out "The Gentlemen" season 2 this week. Especially if you liked the 2019 Guy Ritchie movie. Those in the Gen Z crowd might want to prioritize "Earle Meets World," a new unscripted series about the TikTok star turned business mogul.

Aside from these two headliners, there's a pair of documentaries worth a watch. "Teenage Wasteland" dives deep into a group of teens who exposed a toxic waste dump in their town. "Turning Point: Generation 9/11," meanwhile, takes a look at the aftermath of the September 11 attacks ("Turning Point" has no connection with the political group Turning Point USA). Finally, to end things on a high note, check out the comedy special "Jared Freid: The Family Plan."

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Those aren't the only movies, shows and live events to add to your watchlist this week, though. Here's the full schedule of everything new on Netflix over the next seven days, along with my top picks for what you need to stream. Don't forget to check out everything new on Netflix in September 2026 for even more movies and shows to check out.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'The Gentlemen' season 2

The Gentlemen: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-comedy series

What it's about: Theo James stars in "The Gentlemen" as Edward "Eddie" Horniman, the 13th Duke of Halstead. He's a former Army captain who served as a United Nations peacekeeping officer. He's also a drug kingpin on the rise. In this season, he's joined forces with Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) and her father, Bobby (Ray Winstone), to transform himself into a major power in the criminal underworld, but it might not go according to plan.

Why you should watch it: If you liked the movie version of "The Gentlemen," or really, any of Guy Ritchie's movies, then this show will probably work for you. Just be ready for lots of violence and crime.

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Watch "The Gentlemen" season 2 on Netflix starting September 3

'Earle Meets World'

Earle Meets World | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality series

What's it about? Alix Earle is one of the biggest Gen Z internet personalities. She blew up thanks to TikTok, but since then has exploded into a full-blown entrepreneur. In "Earle Meets World," she takes you behind the scenes of her family and her business empire.

Why you need to watch it: Does this show feel like "The Kardashians" for Gen Z? Sure. But a lot of people like "The Kardashians." So if that's your speed, make sure to check out this version for the always online crowd.

Watch "Earle Meets World" on Netflix starting September 4

'Teenage Wasteland'

TEENAGE WASTELAND Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Documentary movie

What it's about: "Teenage Wasteland" revisits the 1996 documentary, "Garbage Gangsters and Greed." This student film was made by Middletown High School teacher Fred Isseks and his English students, and exposed 20 years of toxic waste dumping in the New York town.

Why you should watch it: I've been keeping an eye on "Teenage Wasteland" since it debuted at Sundance last year. And with good reason. It already has a perfect 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 28 reviews.

Watch "Teenage Wasteland" on Netflix starting September 4

'Turning Point: Generation 9/11'

Turning Point: Generation 9/11 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Documentary movie

What it's about: "Turning Point" is a documentary franchise that has examined pivotal moments in modern history, from the Cold War to the War on Terror. In "Generation 9/11," filmmaker Brian Knappenberger examines how the September 11 attacks still impact everything in our daily lives, as well as the disastrous final chapter of the war in Afghanistan.

Why you should watch it: As someone who was in fifth grade living outside of D.C. when 9/11 happened, I've witnessed firsthand the changes that have come since the start of the War on Terror ... most of which have been bad. I cannot recommend watching this enough if you have the time.

Watch "Turning Point: Generation 9/11" on Netflix starting September 2

'Jared Freid: The Family Plan'

Jared Freid: The Family Plan (Official Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

What it's about: Jared Freid is a comedian, television host and podcaster. Now, he's back on Netflix with his second special for the streaming service, "Jared Freid: The Family Plan." Expect topics that are family-oriented, but maybe not always family-friendly.

Why you should watch it: I have to say, I loved the trailer for this stand-up special. It's filmed like a gripping documentary expose, interwoven with clips of Fried's stand-up filmed in front of an audience. I'm very curious to see this stand-up special.

Watch "Jared Freid: The Family Plan" on Netflix starting September 1

Everything new on Netflix: August 31-September 6

AUGUST 31

"Sex Lives of College Girls" seasons 1-3

"Sheriff Labrador" season 2

SEPTEMBER 1

"Jared Freid: The Family Plan" (Netflix comedy special)

From vacationing with his parents to a Karen video that hits close to home, Jared Freid keeps his issues in the family in this rapid-fire special.

"Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly" (AU) (Netflix film)

From Australian academic to global meme, breakdancer "Raygun" recounts her offbeat path to the Olympic stage — and the infamy that followed.

"17 Again"

"About Time"

"Alien"

"Aliens"

"Antz"

"Battleship"

"Big Daddy"

"The Blues Brothers"

"The Boy Next Door"

"Conan the Barbarian"

"Cruel Intentions"

"Dragnet"

"The Flintstones"

"Gothika"

"Greta"

"Heartland" season 19

"Jarhead"

"Jaws"

"Jaws 2"

"Jaws 3"

"Jaws: The Revenge"

"Kick-Ass 2"

"Knocked Up"

"Liar Liar"

"Neighbors"

"Phantom Thread"

"Ready or Not"

"Resident Evil: Afterlife"

"Resident Evil: Extinction"

"Resident Evil: Retribution"

"The Rite"

"Scarface"

"Shark Tale"

"Sleepless in Seattle"

"Straight Outta Compton"

"T2 Trainspotting"

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"

"Uncle Buck"

"Unfriended"

SEPTEMBER 2

"Lovesick" (MX) (Netflix series)

During the Mexican Revolution, Emilia Sauri pursues her dream of becoming a doctor, defying convention in search of love, purpose and independence.

"Turning Point: Generation 9/11" (Netflix documentary)

With firsthand accounts of the attacks and their aftermath, this thought-provoking documentary explores how 9/11 shaped a generation, 25 years later.

"Driven" seasons 1-3

"Resident Evil: Damnation

"Resident Evil: Death Island"

"Resident Evil: Vendetta"

SEPTEMBER 3

"Fito Páez: The World Within a Song" (AR) (Netflix documentary)

A documentary film that observes, listens and interacts with Fito Páez from a place of deep intimacy. The camera bears witness, almost invisible, to his every step, accompanying him for over a year through recordings, rehearsals, tours and performances across major cities in Latin America, Europe and the United States. It is also a journey through the life of one of the greatest Spanish-language artists: his loves and heartbreaks, children and friendships, excesses, tragedies, failures and triumphs.

"The Gentlemen" season 2 (GB) (Netflix series)

Eddie has big plans to expand his thriving empire — with or without Bobby's blessing. Susie starts sniffing out a new way to diversify the business.

"Folktales"

"Major Crimes" seasons 1-6

"Smile 2"

SEPTEMBER 4

"Earle Meets World" (Netflix series)

Gen-Z’s ultimate It Girl, Alix Earle, is making the next big jump in her career. Can she balance her burgeoning business empire with being that unfiltered, twenty-something, hot mess that America fell in love with? Now she’s taking her candid chaos from your FYP to TV… and nothing is off limits.

"Teenage Wasteland" (Netflix documentary)

In 1991, an eccentric teacher and his students exposed a toxic waste conspiracy through a DIY documentary. Decades later, they look back on its impact.

SEPTEMBER 5

"Emeril Tailgates" season 1

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 9/1/26

"Black Lightning" seasons 1-4

"Creed"

"Creed II"

"Creed III"

"Desperado"

"The Fault in Our Stars"

"The Girl on the Train"

"Goosebumps"

"The Hand that Rocks the Cradle"

"Hotel Mumbai"

"Legion"

"Matilda"

"Miracle"

"Muriel's Wedding"

"Orphan Black" seasons 1-5

"Passengers"

"Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2"

"Rocky"

"Rocky Balboa"

"Rocky II"

"Rocky III"

"Rocky IV"

"Rocky V"

"Rookie of the Year"

"Rudy"

"Scooby-Doo"

"Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed"

"Zombieland"

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