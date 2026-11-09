5 best movies and shows to stream on Netflix this week: Jessica Chastain stars in Heartland, Tyler Perry delivers The Gospel of Christmas, and horror hit Smile arrives (Nov. 9-15)

Netflix has confirmed its slate of new movies and shows for this week, and it’s packed with new originals and some older favorites set to boost its back catalog. Over the next seven days, the streaming service will add 31 movies and shows; that’s a lot to consider, so I’m picking the highlights.

First up, there’s “Power.” Okay, so it’s not a new series, but on the flip side, Netflix is adding all six seasons of this 2010s Starz show, giving you dozens of episodes of NYC-based drama to binge. But if only brand new will do, check out “The Body,” a fresh original that sees a group of schoolgirls cause a serious stir in their town after an initiation goes wrong.

If you’re feeling the festive spirit already, Tyler Perry’s latest is “The Gospel of Christmas,” a faith-focused movie that combines feel-good holiday vibes with seriously powerful singing. Or if you’re not quite ready for a Christmas movie (I feel you. It’s too early for me, too), “Heartland” is a new mystery thriller that explores the darker side of Music City.

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Finally, Netflix is clearly still in a Halloween mood as it’s adding two of the 21st century’s most buzzy horrors. You could watch “Insidious,” but personally I’d recommend streaming “Smile" instead. This chilling movie went viral due to its use of ridiculously creepy smiling faces.

These are just some of the movies and shows heading to Netflix this week. Alongside my top picks, you’ll find a full schedule of everything new on Netflix over the next seven days. And for a complete overview, here’s a guide to everything new on Netflix in November 2026.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

‘Power’ seasons 1-6

Power | First Look at Season 1 Starring Omari Hardwick | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: “Power” introduces James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a man who has it all. He own Manhattan’s most exclusive nightclub, Truth. But behind the scenes, he’s also running a drug empire that caters exclusively to the rich and influential. Hoping to use the opening of Truth to go “legitimate” and get out of the criminal game, when everything he loves and has worked to build is threatened, the situation becomes increasingly dramatic.

Why you should watch it: “Power” might have premiered on Starz in 2014, wrapping up in 2020, but it’s very much in the mold of 2000s television, aka it’s heavy on the cliffhangers. That makes it an excellent binge-watch, as each episode's conclusion will have you eager to watch the next immediately. So, it’s good news that you’ve got 63 episodes to binge.

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Watch "Power" seasons 1-6 on Netflix starting November 9

‘The Body’

The Body | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Halloween might be in the rearview mirror, but if you’re looking for dark stories, “The Body” will deliver. In this eight-episode series, a group of misbehaving Catholic school girls triggers mass hysteria in their town after a dance-team initiation goes wrong. Showrunner Quinn Shephard describes it as “a love letter to all the ’90s and Y2K teen movies and erotic thrillers” she loved growing up in an interview with Netflix's Tudum.

Why you should watch it: “The Body” appears to be another Netflix offering this week that prides itself on cliffhangers. Emmy-nominated writer-director Shepherd has also called it her “most personal” story yet. From the trailer, it looks like a Netflix Original thick with dark atmosphere that will build up plenty of tension, likely before a release in the big finale.

Watch "The Body" on Netflix starting November 11

‘The Gospel of Christmas’

Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Tyler Perry’s fourth Netflix project of the year is “The Gospel of Christmas,” the streamer’s second original holiday movie of 2026. The Christmas-themed flick sees a struggling pastor (Tank) inherit his family’s church in a fractured New York neighbourhood. With the threat of foreclosure and temptations around every corner, this lapsed man of faith needs the support of the community, and turns out, they need him, too.

Why you should watch it: I like to refer to Tyler Perry as “the Netflix whisperer” because the filmmaker knows how to craft crowd-pleasing shows and movies that are always popular with subscribers. I’m sure “The Gospel of Christmas” will be no different. Its combination of character drama, community spirit, and seasonal tropes should see it claim a spot on the Netflix top 10 most-watched list relatively quickly.

Watch "The Gospel of Christmas" on Netflix starting November 11

‘Heartland’

Heartland | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: “Heartland” is a movie set in Nashville, so naturally country music plays a big role, but it’s not a musical drama about a young starlet trying to make it big in Music City. It follows Misty Jones (Jessica Chastain), a reclusive former country star, who comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her niece (Carter Faith), forcing her to reckon with Nashville’s hidden underbelly and also her own past.

Why you should watch it: Usually when a movie involves a character delving into a city’s underbelly, LA or New York is the main setting, so I’m quite intrigued to see what Nashville is like behind the curtain. Plus, the Oscar-winning Jessica Chastain in the lead role is a draw; she’s an excellent actor. Consider this a new mystery thriller that's definitely on my watchlist.

Watch "Heartland" on Netflix starting November 13

‘Smile’

Smile | Official Trailer (2022 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: After witnessing the brutal death of a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) begins to experience terrifying visions and disturbing occurrences. Turns out she’s been cursed by a sinister, supernatural entity with a fondness for unnerving smiles. To break the curse and save herself from a bloody fate, she turns to an old flame (Kyle Gallner) for help.

Why you should watch it: I guess Netflix really didn’t get the memo about Halloween season ending, as it’s adding both “Smile” and “Insidious” this week. If you’ve not quite had your fill of scary movies, then “Smile” is definitely my top pick of the two. It’s an excellent chiller, with a particularly haunting quality. The sequel is even better, but sadly not on Netflix.

Watch "Smile" on Netflix starting November 15

Everything new on Netflix: November 9-15

NOVEMBER 9

"Doozie's Doghouse" (Netflix family)

Make it a doghouse day! Dog-loving Doozie uses her creativity and imagination during playtime with her puppy pals in this magical children's series.

"The Good Lawyer" (FR) (Netflix film)

After a courtroom overdose lands him in rehab, a lawyer has one week to save his career and prepare for his own trial, with the help of a dogged intern.

"Misty Green"

"Power" seasons 1-6

NOVEMBER 10

"The Devil's Plan" season 3 (KR) (Netflix series)

Sixteen clever players from all walks of life assemble for the ultimate game of smarts. With money and esteem on the line, who will be crowned winner?

"Janelle James: How Romantic" (Netflix comedy special)

In her debut hour-long stand-up special, Janelle James sounds off on body counts, bank accounts and why women should wrestle men.

"Last One Standing" season 4 (JP) (Netflix series)

From rom-com to samurai saga, popular comics join A-list actors in a drama where passionate, unscripted stories decide who becomes the last one standing.

"Reminders of Him"

NOVEMBER 11

"Alicia's Law" (MX) (Netflix series)

When her carefully built life comes undone, Alicia returns to practicing law and discovers that rebuilding her career also means redefining herself.

"Avedon" (Netflix documentary)

From world leaders to pop culture icons, and international supermodels, Richard Avedon's influence helped create the blueprint for our image-driven world. His photographs didn't just reflect culture, they shaped it.

Directed by Ron Howard, AVEDON traces the life and legacy of an artist who used photography to reinvent the world around him. Drawing on unprecedented access to his personal archives—never-before-seen stills, intimate behind-the-lens footage, and new interviews with his closest collaborators—the film explores how his singular eye both reflected and reshaped the visual language of the 20th century, and why even the most iconic image is only half the story.

"The Body" (Netflix series)

On Halloween night, an all-girls dance squad tumbles into Catholic guilt, unholy desires and ghostly visions when an initiation goes to hell.

"ChiaroScuro" (IT) (Netflix series)

After a body is found in a Roman museum, an art expert must apply his instincts and skills to help police solve a mystery connected to his own past.

"The Gospel of Christmas" (Netflix film)

A struggling pastor moves his family to a troubled New York neighborhood, where they must save a neglected church from foreclosure before Christmas.

"How to Fall In Love By Christmas"

"Rodeo Christmas Romance"

NOVEMBER 12

"Allen" (AU) (Netflix film)

20 years after his childhood encounter with an alien, Petey never moved on. Now his old friend is back, but the reunion comes with a world-ending secret.

"Bros" season 2 (IL) (Netflix series)

Friends Pini and Nisso try to rebuild their shattered careers and rocky relationships — only to become the unwitting targets of a vengeful mob boss.

"The Christmas Switch" (SE) (Netflix film)

Craving a change of pace, a work-hard-play-hard city girl swaps lives with her homebody sister at Christmastime — only to unwrap a whole new kind of mess.

"The Empress" season 3 (DE) (Netflix series)

With her marriage and the empire facing new hardships, Elisabeth is drawn down a path that will forever alter her life and the future of Europe.

"Ethos" season 2 (TR) (Netflix series)

In Istanbul, diverse lives brush past each other in the city's everyday flow. Unknowingly shaping one another, their paths intersect in the therapy room.

"Love Is Blind, Habibi" season 2 (AE) (Netflix series)

The social experiment returns with new hosts, celebrity couple Wissam Breidy and Rym Saidi, as Arab singles connect and get engaged — before ever meeting.

"Miracles of the ER" (TW) (Netflix series)

An average medical graduate chosen by a brilliant doctor must prove himself alongside elite peers — and survive the chaos of a high-stakes ER.

"Never Surrender" (ID) (Netflix film)

When a deadly gang descends on his remote home, a guilt-ridden veteran and the estranged grandchildren he barely knows must unite to survive.

"A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2"

"The First 48" season 16

NOVEMBER 13

"Heartland" (Netflix film)

Former country legend Misty Jones (Jessica Chastain) returns to Nashville to unravel the truth behind her rising-star niece's disappearance.

"Murder in Galicia" (ES) (Netflix series)

When a woman is attacked in the night, a tenacious sergeant suspects her husband isn't as innocent as he seems in this drama inspired by true events.

"Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza" (ZA) (Netflix series)

Follow media darling Anele Mdoda and her royal fiance Buzza James from pre-wedding celebrations and tense family moments to their long-awaited "I do."

"A Merry Christmas Wish"

NOVEMBER 15

"Insidious"

"Smile"

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