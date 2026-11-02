How well do you remember the ‘80s movies that dominated the box office? Take our quiz, from ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Indiana Jones’

The 1980s were a huge decade for Hollywood, delivering some of the most iconic films ever to hit the big screen. “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” became the highest-grossing film during that time, “Back to the Future” nearly had a different Marty McFly, and “Top Gun” helped turn Tom Cruise into a global superstar. Meanwhile, “Star Wars” continued its box office dominance, “Indiana Jones” went on another adventure, and Tim Burton brought “Batman” back to cinemas in a big way.

But how much do you actually know about the movies behind these record-breaking box office figures? This quiz will put your movie knowledge to the test with questions about the decade's biggest theatrical hits. From memorable characters to general trivia covering specific plot details, it’s time to see how much you really remember about one of the strongest decades for blockbuster movies.

If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can match these 10 stars to their iconic '80s movies, featuring Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford and more.

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