How well do you remember the ‘80s movies that dominated the box office? Take our quiz, from ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Indiana Jones’
See how much you can remember about the films that ruled the box office
The 1980s were a huge decade for Hollywood, delivering some of the most iconic films ever to hit the big screen. “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” became the highest-grossing film during that time, “Back to the Future” nearly had a different Marty McFly, and “Top Gun” helped turn Tom Cruise into a global superstar. Meanwhile, “Star Wars” continued its box office dominance, “Indiana Jones” went on another adventure, and Tim Burton brought “Batman” back to cinemas in a big way.
But how much do you actually know about the movies behind these record-breaking box office figures? This quiz will put your movie knowledge to the test with questions about the decade's biggest theatrical hits. From memorable characters to general trivia covering specific plot details, it’s time to see how much you really remember about one of the strongest decades for blockbuster movies.
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can match these 10 stars to their iconic '80s movies, featuring Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford and more.
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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