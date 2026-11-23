Holy triceps! These three moves test your upper-body strength for Hollywood-worthy arms. I don't know about you, but I've loved seeing Khloé Kardashian's fitness journey evolve over the years, and how she's inspired other women to lift heavy and get strong.

We already know the benefits of lifting weights, from improving strength and body composition to supporting bone health, cardiovascular health, mental well-being and body confidence. The more women following in Khloé's footsteps, the better, I say.

While researching Khloé, I came across her arm routine with her trainer, Joel Bouraima, and I had to share. Khloé used to hate her arms, but hate no more. She's now “really proud” of herself. "I'm a strength training girl,” she says. “I love to see definition, and I love to know that I'm filling up my skin. I can't explain it, but that makes me feel really good.”

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If you're ready to get started, read on.

What is Khloé Kardashian's three-move arm workout?

Khloé Kardashian reportedly turns up 30 minutes early for her workouts to stretch and mobilize, even when they start at 6 a.m. Her coach says she works for an hour a day, Monday through Friday, fitting her training around the school run. As a single mom of two, she doesn’t have “a celebrity schedule with unlimited time.”

Her trainer also points to consistency and preparation as Khloé's real advantages. He's trained her since 2013, and despite years of regular sessions, she admits she's still learning.

“I've been doing this for 100 years, and I still don't know what does what,” she joked during the workout as the pair discussed which exercises worked which muscles. But her journey hasn't always been about confidence. Khloé also revealed that a comment from a previous female trainer about her arms has stayed with her for years.

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“I've never forgotten those words about my arms. I always think I'm a work in progress,” she says. And we couldn't agree more.

Here are three exercises from her arm workout, and why they're worth adding to your own strength routine. You’ll need access to a cable machine or a resistance band if you don’t have a cable, and some dumbbells.

1. Single-arm cable lateral raises

Reps: 10

Sets: 4

Targets: Shoulders, particularly the lateral deltoids

Why it works: Cable lateral raises target the muscles along the sides of your shoulders, helping build strength and definition. Unlike dumbbells, cables provide resistance throughout all of the movement, challenging your shoulders as you lift and lower your arm.

When I tried it: This move is relatively easy to set up, and using the cable means you have resistance on the way up and the way down. I've never bent over to do a lateral raise before, but by doing this, I could feel the emphasis shift toward the posterior deltoids (rear shoulder muscles), with help from my traps and triceps, too.

Set up a cable machine with a single-handle attachment positioned at the bottom.

Stand side-on to the cable machine, feet shoulder-width apart.

Bend forward at the waist, keeping your back straight, until your torso is almost parallel to the floor.

Grasp the handle with the hand furthest from the machine with a slight bend in your elbow; exhale as you raise the cable handle out to the side, keeping your wrist neutral and your core engaged.

Lift the handle until your arm is parallel to the ground; pause momentarily at the top, and feel the contraction in your shoulder muscles.

Inhale as you slowly lower the weight to the starting position, maintaining control throughout.

2. Dumbbell lateral raises

Reps: 10

Sets: 4

Targets: Shoulders, particularly the lateral deltoids.

Why it works: Dumbbell lateral raises are a simple but effective way to strengthen your shoulders. By lifting the weights out to your sides, you target the lateral deltoids, which help give your shoulders their rounded shape. Better still, all you need is a pair of dumbbells.

When I tried it: I loved how much this move isolates the shoulders, really giving them that nice burn and helping build a strong, athletic shape. It's one of those exercises that looks relatively simple, but you certainly feel it when doing it.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand by your sides, with a very slight bend in your elbows to reduce stress on the joints.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand by your sides, with a very slight bend in your elbows to reduce stress on the joints. Raise your arms out to the sides until they're parallel to the floor. Lead with your elbows, not your wrists, keeping your wrists slightly lower than your elbows at the top.

Slowly lower the weights down, keeping the movement controlled throughout.

3. Shoulder press

Reps: 10

Sets: 4

Targets: Shoulders and triceps

Why it works: Shoulder presses are a compound exercise, meaning they work several muscle groups at once. They strengthen your shoulders and triceps while also challenging your core to keep you stable, helping build the upper-body strength needed for everyday lifting and reaching.

When I tried it: The shoulder press is a great move for building strong, defined shoulders, working the anterior and lateral heads of the deltoids. I like to go heavy with this move, and if I need to use my legs to help me get the last few reps up, then so be it. I love the look of strong shoulders.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height.

Keep your core tight and back straight. You shouldn't feel any pain in your lower back.

Keep your head neutral and facing forward. Don't look at the ceiling or your weights while pressing upward.

Press the weights overhead, straightening your arms without forcefully locking your elbows or touching the dumbbells together.

Lower the weights slowly and with control to maintain tension throughout the movement.

Keep a slight bend in your knees, but avoid using your legs to push the weights upward, as this turns it into a push press.

Bottom line

“The way we target the muscles in her arms is very localized and specific,” Joel shares.

“We often use specific hand grips to target different parts of the arms. For example, with the biceps, we use a hammer grip to avoid developing the short part of the biceps; the part that gives you the bump, which Khloé doesn't want.”

“I love to see definition,” says Khloé, “and each time I see any muscle lines or definition, I think I did that… it's been years in the making. It doesn't just happen overnight,” she says. “Muscle is hard to get.”

And you don't need a celebrity trainer to follow suit. Just commit and stick to “efficiency, intensity and longevity,” says Joel.

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