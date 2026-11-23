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Best Apple Black Friday deals live now — massive savings on AirPods Pro, MacBook Neo, Apple Watch 12 and more
The discounts no Apple fan should miss
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
Apple make some of the best tech in the world, including stylish iPads, powerful MacBooks and, of course, the ubiquitous iPhone. But as anyone who loves Apple products will know, that quality also comes with a premium price tag, which is why Black Friday is such a good opportunity to grab some killer deals.
There's big savings to be had here on the Apple Watch, MacBook Neo, and AirPods Pro 3. Some carriers are also offering some great deals that will get you a free iPhone 18 Pro. But it's not just about tech: you can also currently get an Apple TV subscription for just $6 per month, so you can catch up on all the streamer's best shows, like Widow's Bay and Slow Horses.
Stick with us all day and keep checking back to see what other offers have been added!
Apple Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- shop all Apple deals at Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited
- Apple TV: was $14 now $6 @ Apple
- AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $23 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon
- Apple Watch 12: was $399 now $329 at Amazon
- 11" iPad (A16): was $449 now $399 at Amazon
- MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $649 at Amazon
Editor's Picks
iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you open a new line and use three T-Mobile Picks. (T-Mobile's new data plans offer up to 3 Picks or free perks, such as DashPass by DoorDash or Netflix Standard. The number of Picks you get is based on the plan's price or how many phone lines are on your plan). In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said its the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom. The front camera is 18MP.
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The AirPods Pro 3 are the Apple earbuds to get with superior active noise canceling and improved sound. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with longer battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation. Save $70 right now.
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Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the most accurate heart rate sensing yet in a smartwatch alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap.
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The iPad (11th Gen) remains the best Apple tablet for most people. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option; Save $50 right now.
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It's not the newest model, but the llast-gen iPad mini 7 is still a great compact tablet that's now on sale for Black Friday with $150 off. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said delivers excellent performance and battery life while retaining its predecessor's vibrant display and portable design.
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It's a minor discount, but we'll take it. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck.
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The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 features the same elegant design as its predecessors, along with excellent M4-driven performance and epic battery life. This starting configuration comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Right now you can get $250 off, which is a great discount.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Apple's Magic Mouse is down to just $59.99 at Amazon
You can save $19 on one of the most useful things you will ever buy for your MacBook or iMac thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals.
Apple's Magic Mouse works like a combination of traditional mouse and trackpad, with its Multi-Touch top surface taking the place of traditional mouse buttons. It looks and works great. If there's such a thing as a cool computer mouse, then this is it — especially now it's available with a nice saving.
- Apple Magic Mouse: was $79 now $59.99
Take $30 off the price of the latest Apple Pencil
Touchscreen devices are great, but sometimes you need to operate with a little bit more finesse than is possible by just using your fingers. That's where a device like the Apple Pencil comes in handy. This great little gadget transforms your iPad's screen into a digital notebook and is brilliant for scribbling down ideas, drawing, and for work where precision is required.
Amazon has a couple of Apple Pencil deals right now. If you want the latest, feature-packed model, then you can find it now with $30 taken off the asking price, bringing it down to $99. You can also make a $30 saving on a slightly older model, too, bringing it down to just $49.
- Apple Pencil (latest model): was $129 now $99 at Amazon
- Apple Pencil: was $79 now $49 at Amazon
Save $50 on Apple's game-changing budget laptop, the MacBook Neo
Apple's MacBook Neo really turned heads at the start of the year by delivering premium build quality and features at a surprisingly low price. It's crept up a little in cost since then, though it's still really good value. We were so impressed that we even went so far as to call it "the best budget laptop ever" in our MacBook Neo review at the time.
Well, the good news is that thanks to an offer at Amazon you can get the Neo for something closer to its original price right now. The retailer is offering it for $649, cutting $50 off the regular price and making this already great laptop even more tempting.
- MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 at Amazon
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