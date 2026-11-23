Apple make some of the best tech in the world, including stylish iPads, powerful MacBooks and, of course, the ubiquitous iPhone. But as anyone who loves Apple products will know, that quality also comes with a premium price tag, which is why Black Friday is such a good opportunity to grab some killer deals.

There's big savings to be had here on the Apple Watch, MacBook Neo, and AirPods Pro 3. Some carriers are also offering some great deals that will get you a free iPhone 18 Pro. But it's not just about tech: you can also currently get an Apple TV subscription for just $6 per month, so you can catch up on all the streamer's best shows, like Widow's Bay and Slow Horses.

Stick with us all day and keep checking back to see what other offers have been added!

Editor's Picks

iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you open a new line and use three T-Mobile Picks. (T-Mobile's new data plans offer up to 3 Picks or free perks, such as DashPass by DoorDash or Netflix Standard. The number of Picks you get is based on the plan's price or how many phone lines are on your plan). In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said its the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom. The front camera is 18MP. Read more Read less ▼

Save $70 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 are the Apple earbuds to get with superior active noise canceling and improved sound. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with longer battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation. Save $70 right now. Read more Read less ▼

New Apple Watch! Save $70 Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the most accurate heart rate sensing yet in a smartwatch alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Apple iPad (11-inch/A16/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon The iPad (11th Gen) remains the best Apple tablet for most people. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option; Save $50 right now. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $649 at Amazon It's a minor discount, but we'll take it. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck. Read more Read less ▼